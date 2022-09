Nashville native Stephanie Paris remembers her 7-year-old self sitting in the booth of the old Courtyard Cafe back home while country singer Phil Vassar performed. “I literally used to fall asleep in the booth,” said the 41-year-old, who moved to Tucson four years ago with her husband, University of Arizona Athletic Department Chief Operating Officer Derek van der Merwe. “I’ve known Phil forever.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO