Abus Magomedov def. Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Fight Night 209: Best photos

So, uh, not much has happened since the last episode of AEW Dynamite, right? Well, there was All Out in Chicago, of course, which crowned the first ever World Trios Champions, as well as a new AEW World Champion when CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley. So surely they’ll be on Dynamite tonight to … Oh wait. Yeah, there was that whole press conference thing, where Punk went on a tirade against those trios champs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega (among others). And then the behind the scenes fight, which involved all of them and more. Suspensions were reportedly handed down. There was another...

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO