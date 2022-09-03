Abus Magomedov def. Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Fight Night 209: Best photos
Check out these photos from Abus Magomedov’s TKO win over Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Fight Night 209 in Paris. (Photos by Per Haljestam, USA TODAY Sports)
Check out these photos from Abus Magomedov’s TKO win over Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Fight Night 209 in Paris. (Photos by Per Haljestam, USA TODAY Sports)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Comments / 0