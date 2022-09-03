ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abus Magomedov def. Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Fight Night 209: Best photos

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqXI6_0hhDsPi300

Check out these photos from Abus Magomedov’s TKO win over Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Fight Night 209 in Paris. (Photos by Per Haljestam, USA TODAY Sports)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPBcY_0hhDsPi300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnBYU_0hhDsPi300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEatZ_0hhDsPi300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kkAl_0hhDsPi300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwxqd_0hhDsPi300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqXFF_0hhDsPi300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2FAi_0hhDsPi300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rn8ql_0hhDsPi300

