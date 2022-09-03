ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Fight Night 209 results: Nathaniel Wood wins phone booth battle against Charles Jourdain

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pC5RC_0hhDrLOA00

PARIS – Nathaniel Wood and Charles Jourdain have a reputation as can’t miss fighters – and they lived up to the hype again at UFC Fight Night 209.

In the main card opener at Accor Arena in Paris, Wood (19-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC) defeated Jourdain (13-6-1 MMA, 4-5-1 UFC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) in a fun back-and-forth battle.

Early, Wood found success with a takedown but was unable to muster up much significant offense in the grappling department. While Wood seemed to keep an open mind when it came to where he wanted to take the fight throughout, Jourdain was less eager to drag the fight down to the canvas.

Back on the feet, Jourdain tagged Wood, who moments later after a timeout caused by a foul landed a rocking shot of his own.

Good action in Round 1 flowed into Round 2, though there was a little more caution from each man as the fight progresses. There was much phone-booth fighting within the round. Spinning strikes appeared, as did leg sweep attempts. Both men connected frequently, with offense clearly their prerogatives.

The fighters received a nice ovation from the passionate Paris crowd at the start of Round 3. Trips continued successfully for Wood, who was nearly perfect in attempts – though what followed wasn’t usually notable. Elbows were a major weapon in the clinching-distanced battle. Wood found a second wind late as he landed some fast combinations with swagger on the bloodied Jourdain.

The bout ended, the crowd cheered, and moments later, Wood was named the victor.

With the win, Wood extends a standalone victory into a two-fight winning streak and remains unbeaten at featherweight. In July, Wood made his divisional debut when he defeated Charles Rosa in London.

As for Jourdain, the defeat marks two in a row – the first two-fight skid of his professional career. The other loss took place in July when Jourdain lost an exciting majority decision to Shane Burgos.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 209 results include:

  • Nathaniel Wood def. Charles Jourdain via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Nasrat Haqparast def. John Makdessi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Fares Ziam def. Michal Figlak via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 209.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Khamzat Chimaev Says Nate Diaz Fight Is About Money Not Legacy, Is Expecting To Brawl Before The Fight

Khamzat Chimaev is not worried about his legacy after the Nate Diaz fight, he wants the money. Khamazt Chimaev’s rise to stardom in the UFC has been quick and furious. He burst onto the scene in 2020 and won two fights in ten days’ time on Fight Island. Immediately people wanted to know who this guy was and where he had come from. Now Chimaev is 5-0 in the UFC and has his next bout just one week away. Chimaev will be taking on Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 on Sept. 10. This will be the biggest fight of Chimaev’s career so far and could lead to a title shot.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman reveals Leon Edwards gave him a “20-minute nap” with head kick KO at UFC 278: “Immediately I come to, I’m in the ambulance”

Kamaru Usman has explained what happened when he was knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 last month. For three years, Kamaru Usman sat at the top of the welterweight division as the king of the mountain. He turned back the likes of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, establishing himself as one of the best 170-pounders of all-time in the process.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Jourdain
Person
Shane Burgos
Person
Charles Rosa
Person
John Makdessi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired

The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
WWE
PWMania

Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married

On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
WWE
mmanews.com

Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List

A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
UFC
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw

WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Second Wind#Phone Booth#Combat#Ufc Fight Night 209#Accor Arena#Mma
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW All Out: CM Punk Wins Back the AEW World Championship, MJF Returns

CM Punk officially became a two-time AEW World Champion at All Out 2022 on Sunday, defeating Jon Moxley after hitting three GTS in the 20-minute match. Unfortunately, his victory was short-lived, as MJF confirmed he was the masked devil who won the Casino Ladder Match earlier in the night. The lights went out in the arena shortly after Punk's win, and a voicemail from Tony Khan could be heard throughout the arena. It revealed Khan offered to forgive everything Friedman had done and put him in the Ladder Match, but only if he appeared at All Out.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cris Cyborg says if people want to see her try pro wrestling, ‘I’m gonna do it’

Cris Cyborg seems pretty busy. The Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion is already an MMA legend, and is scheduled to branch out to boxing by facing Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Could we see her in a pro wrestling ring at some point too? That was one of the questions posed to Cyborg during a recent interview with combat sports journalist Denise Salcedo. “It’s a different sport,” Cyborg said. “Like I say, I love challenges. If I have the opportunity, for sure I’m going to train and do my best.” Cyborg noted that she has trained some in the past with (currently injured) AEW Women’s...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy