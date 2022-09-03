Movies like this are kind of fun, especially from the standpoint of being a writer, since it’s amusing to see Hollywood get some things right and exaggerate other elements that simply don’t happen that often. The Lost City is a good example of how things can get blown way out of proportion since the idea that an author is going to seek to get things right through historical research is accurate, but think that many of them are going to be onsite, or will be abducted by an eccentric billionaire is kind of a stretch, hence the amusement and the need to think that it’s a little out there. But it does make for an interesting story, which is kind of the point since the point of a good story is to go above and beyond the norm sometimes to get the attention of the audience. This movie focuses on Dr. Loretta Sage, the loss that has turned her into a recluse, and the opportunities waiting to bring her out of her shell.

