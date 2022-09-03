Read full article on original website
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Xena: Warrior Princess”
It’s been more than 20 years since the final episode of Xena: Warrior Princess aired, but it’s still gaining fans, especially among younger generations. Xena: Warrior Princess was a popular television series from 1995 to 2001. The show follows the adventures of Xena, a fierce and skilled warrior who fights against evil. Xena is joined by her trusty sidekick Gabrielle, and together they travel across Greece, battling hordes of villains and winning the hearts of those they meet along the way. The series is known for its strong female lead, epic action scenes, and humor. Critics praised the show for its positive portrayal of women, and it remains a cult favorite.
The Four Richest Cast Members Of 2017’s “Baywatch”
Baywatch premiered in 2017 to mixed reviews, but fans of the original series thoroughly enjoyed the action. Directed by Seth Gordon and written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, the movie raked in negative reviews and even Golden Raspberry Awards, with Film Frenzy writing: “A movie based on a show about brain-baked lifeguards isn’t going to stir memories of, say, A Man for All Seasons or The King’s Speech or even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but within its own parameters, Baywatch knows the territory.” Rotten Tomatoes even has it at a measly 17 percent. Nevertheless, the movie raked in major bucks, earning a worldwide total of $117 million against a production budget of $69 million. It certainly made some of its already-rich cast members even more prosperous.
What’s The Future For The Fantastic Beasts Franchise?
When the spinoff to the Harry Potter saga was introduced in 2016, the feature got off to a good start by garnering nearly $900 million worldwide. Though that isn’t on par with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – which made $965 million worldwide – it was still a strong start for the spinoff. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them introduced audiences to Newt Scamander and several core characters from the Harry Potter installments that serve as a prequel to that series. The following film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, received the first rotten tomato of the franchise, garnering a poor score of 36% from over 300 critics. The audience was a bit kinder, but not by much, based on the 54% score. More importantly (at least to executives), the box office severely diminished from the previous entry, collecting $654.9 million worldwide.
Movie Review: The Lost City
Movies like this are kind of fun, especially from the standpoint of being a writer, since it’s amusing to see Hollywood get some things right and exaggerate other elements that simply don’t happen that often. The Lost City is a good example of how things can get blown way out of proportion since the idea that an author is going to seek to get things right through historical research is accurate, but think that many of them are going to be onsite, or will be abducted by an eccentric billionaire is kind of a stretch, hence the amusement and the need to think that it’s a little out there. But it does make for an interesting story, which is kind of the point since the point of a good story is to go above and beyond the norm sometimes to get the attention of the audience. This movie focuses on Dr. Loretta Sage, the loss that has turned her into a recluse, and the opportunities waiting to bring her out of her shell.
Kevin Costner Speaks About Ray Liotta’s Battin Practice As Shoeless Joe In Field of Dreams
Unfortunately, the Goodfellas and Black Bird actor passed away during his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters. Liotta left a legacy of incredible acting behind that all started thanks to his memorable turn as Henry Hill in Goodfellas. Next, however, Liotta starred in Field of Dreams with Kevin Coster before his iconic role in the Martin Scorsese feature. The film follows Iowa farmer Ray, who builds a baseball field on his land after hearing a mysterious voice in his cornfield saying, “If you build, he will come.” Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson, a White Sox player; however, a big scandal surrounding Jackson and seven teammates stemmed from them accepting money to lose their 1919 World Series game against Cincinnati Reds intentionally.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Release Date Has Been Made Official
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has been confirmed. When the live-action adaptation of the classic Sega video game burst onto the scene by dropping a trailer in May 2019, die-hard fans were not happy with the product. That’s because the blue hedgehog didn’t look like his original design, with the creators making him seem more human-like, which actually came across as a bit creepy. However, Jeff Fowler – the director – addressed the criticism and instantly changed Sonic’s look to the original design, which pleased fans. Ultimately, the feature came out the following year before the pandemic, and Sonic The Hedgehog got a good reception from critics and fans. Still, more importantly, it made a killing at the box office. The first installment garnered $320 million worldwide. The first film’s success began a new franchise that Hollywood has been dying for when it comes to video game adaptations.
Upcoming Star Wars Shows
Star Wars has remained one of the most popular and influential science fiction series for several reasons, including its exciting juggle between a space western and space opera and plenty of other reasons. In addition, Star Wars has been noted as one of the most original series ever created. The first installment of Star Wars was released in 1977, but that made it all the more interesting to introduce audiences to a deep story with mysterious backgrounds and elements that weren’t seen in media before. Most recently, Star Wars has followed the themes of Marvel, as they share Disney as a home and have been adding to its universe through television programs. Most recently, Star Wars ended its first limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and announced additional shows that’ll become available on Disney+ in the foreseeable Future. Below, we’ve detailed all upcoming Star Wars shows and what we know about them.
