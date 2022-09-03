ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'

Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
dotesports.com

September’s Ubisoft Forward to feature new Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbids, and Skull & Bones info

Maybe we'll get news on the new assassin. Ubisoft is behind some of the biggest gaming franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs. The developer also has many new games in the works, with some already announced and more to likely come in the future. Players will learn all about these upcoming games and more during the next Ubisoft Forward, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2pm CT.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

XSET’s Cryocells admits VALORANT Chamber nerfs haven’t ‘affected’ the agent

Riot Games has attempted to balance VALORANT’s Chamber over the course of the last several months, but some pro player don’t think the devs have done enough. Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban, a player for XSET, isn’t convinced Riot has succeeded in balancing the agent. “I feel that they still haven’t really changed what makes Chamber really strong,” Cryocells said in an interview with Run It Back.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is the new Battle Bus song for Rainbow Royale in Fortnite?

Fortnite is only as strong as its community, so Epic Games will occasionally host events and celebrations of those who make it special. Epic loves its LGBTQIA+ community especially, hosting the Rainbow Royale once a year so players can express who they truly are. But the song on the Rainbow Royale Battle Bus has changed and many players are curious about who the new artist is.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Callisto Protocol#Striking Distance Studios#The Callisto Project
dotesports.com

Sources: Sentinels hires ex-TSM executive Leena

Former TSM FTX President Leena Xu has joined Sentinels, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Leena’s work with OfflineTV will continue and will not directly relate to Sentinels. Leena joins Sentinels in a financial management role and has played an active role in the organization internally. She was a part...
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

When does the next Assassin’s Creed release?

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular game franchises of all time, allowing players to explore historical settings and eras as deadly assassins. The games have taken players to Italy during the Renaissance, the American colonies, and even ancient Rome. The next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will continue the tradition of action-packed gameplay in a new intriguing setting in history.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?

Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

Astralis introduces new female CS:GO team comprised of the Ambush Female core

Astralis has entered the women’s CS:GO scene by announcing the signing of a new female team a day before the ESL Impact League Season: European Division. Astralis Female consists of Aurora Lyngdal, Héjja “⁠kezziwow⁠” Kászandrá, Selin “spike” Sinem Alak, Yoana “Joanana” Vlaykova, Rachel “RacheLL” Kujawa, and coach Rafael “FeldmaN” Barroso.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Wild Arena Survivors was almost a new Far Cry title, but Ubisoft had other plans

Ubisoft’s 40-player battle royale title Wild Arena Survivors, which was released last week, was almost an entirely different game in another franchise. The title was originally meant to be a Far Cry game, one of Ubisoft’s more prominent series, with Wild Arena Survivors setting clearly following a similar trajectory to Far Cry 6’s Cuban-esque environments.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play TFT 7.5 Lagoon: Tables, synergies, and items

Riot Games has introduced a new vertical Teamfight Tactics trait to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms called Lagoon, packed with powerful champions and a Seastone that grants loot. The TFT Mid-Set hits live servers on Sept. 8 through Patch 12.17, introducing a reworked Dragon trait and the new Lagoon vertical trait. Synergizing with Set 7.5 traits like Dragonmancer and Mage, the Lagoon trait also has a built-in loot system based on the number of casts from champions that have the Lagoon trait. Breakpoints are 3/6/9/12, offering Lagoon units bonus ability power and attack speed that increases with each breakpoint. And there are a total of eight TFT Set 7.5 champions that have the Lagoon trait: Malphite, Taliyah, Kai’Sa, Zac, Seraphine, Zeri, Nilah, and Sohm.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PlayStation CEO bashes Xbox’s offer to keep Call of Duty on both consoles

PlayStation isn’t too happy with Xbox’s current offers to keep the Call of Duty franchise available on both major consoles following Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to a report by GamesIndustry. Previously, Xbox head Phil Spencer spoke about how he believed that console-exclusive games will...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer set to drop tomorrow

Pokémon fans are finally through the information drought, with The Pokémon Company set to release yet another trailer for Scarlet and Violet on Sept. 7. The trailer will go live on the official Pokémon YouTube channel at 8am CT, though no actual information about what content will be included was shared.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT players want Fade nerfed after ‘busted’ new Seize tech uncovered

Fade is undeniably a strong character in the VALORANT meta, with new techniques for surprising opponents surfacing regularly. But as each character is introduced into a Riot Games title kinks need to be ironed out before they fit perfectly into the system. This week, players think they’ve found something in...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy