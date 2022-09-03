Read full article on original website
No more Kimiko mains: ’Fox Girl’ hero leak is a fake, Overwatch 2 devs confirm
Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to Blizzard’s 6v6 hero-focused shooter, is just over the horizon and leaks and rumors have been sprouting up left, right, and center about the 2022 title. In particular, rumored hero “Fox Girl” Kimiko has spread like wildfire. New characters are by...
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
Dr Disrespect slams ‘slimy’ Call of Duty devs for allegedly stealing DEADROP designs
Last month, Dr Disrespect’s fans accused Call of Duty developers of releasing a skin that looked remarkably similar to a character design that appeared in promotional material for Midnight Society’s upcoming first release, DEADROP. Robert Bowling, the studio head at Midnight Society who created the character design the...
September’s Ubisoft Forward to feature new Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbids, and Skull & Bones info
Maybe we'll get news on the new assassin. Ubisoft is behind some of the biggest gaming franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs. The developer also has many new games in the works, with some already announced and more to likely come in the future. Players will learn all about these upcoming games and more during the next Ubisoft Forward, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2pm CT.
Overwatch streamer completes unranked to Grandmaster run with a unique spin on the challenge
Twitch streamer Bogur recently climbed the Overwatch ranked ladder from unranked to Grandmaster with no HUD, outlines, sound, voice or text communication, and only playing Winston. Reaching the highest rank in any game is a massive challenge that only a few players are actually able to accomplish. Even with all...
XSET’s Cryocells admits VALORANT Chamber nerfs haven’t ‘affected’ the agent
Riot Games has attempted to balance VALORANT’s Chamber over the course of the last several months, but some pro player don’t think the devs have done enough. Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban, a player for XSET, isn’t convinced Riot has succeeded in balancing the agent. “I feel that they still haven’t really changed what makes Chamber really strong,” Cryocells said in an interview with Run It Back.
What is the new Battle Bus song for Rainbow Royale in Fortnite?
Fortnite is only as strong as its community, so Epic Games will occasionally host events and celebrations of those who make it special. Epic loves its LGBTQIA+ community especially, hosting the Rainbow Royale once a year so players can express who they truly are. But the song on the Rainbow Royale Battle Bus has changed and many players are curious about who the new artist is.
Sources: Sentinels hires ex-TSM executive Leena
Former TSM FTX President Leena Xu has joined Sentinels, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Leena’s work with OfflineTV will continue and will not directly relate to Sentinels. Leena joins Sentinels in a financial management role and has played an active role in the organization internally. She was a part...
When does the next Assassin’s Creed release?
Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular game franchises of all time, allowing players to explore historical settings and eras as deadly assassins. The games have taken players to Italy during the Renaissance, the American colonies, and even ancient Rome. The next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will continue the tradition of action-packed gameplay in a new intriguing setting in history.
Riot clarifies why one popular Wild Rift feature isn’t available in League of Legends
League of Legends and Wild Rift have many similarities—but not everything is exactly the same. Fans of League have been asking for one Wild Rift feature for a long time, and the devs at Riot Games have finally explained why it hasn’t been added to the game. Wild...
When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?
Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
Astralis introduces new female CS:GO team comprised of the Ambush Female core
Astralis has entered the women’s CS:GO scene by announcing the signing of a new female team a day before the ESL Impact League Season: European Division. Astralis Female consists of Aurora Lyngdal, Héjja “kezziwow” Kászandrá, Selin “spike” Sinem Alak, Yoana “Joanana” Vlaykova, Rachel “RacheLL” Kujawa, and coach Rafael “FeldmaN” Barroso.
Wild Arena Survivors was almost a new Far Cry title, but Ubisoft had other plans
Ubisoft’s 40-player battle royale title Wild Arena Survivors, which was released last week, was almost an entirely different game in another franchise. The title was originally meant to be a Far Cry game, one of Ubisoft’s more prominent series, with Wild Arena Survivors setting clearly following a similar trajectory to Far Cry 6’s Cuban-esque environments.
How to play TFT 7.5 Lagoon: Tables, synergies, and items
Riot Games has introduced a new vertical Teamfight Tactics trait to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms called Lagoon, packed with powerful champions and a Seastone that grants loot. The TFT Mid-Set hits live servers on Sept. 8 through Patch 12.17, introducing a reworked Dragon trait and the new Lagoon vertical trait. Synergizing with Set 7.5 traits like Dragonmancer and Mage, the Lagoon trait also has a built-in loot system based on the number of casts from champions that have the Lagoon trait. Breakpoints are 3/6/9/12, offering Lagoon units bonus ability power and attack speed that increases with each breakpoint. And there are a total of eight TFT Set 7.5 champions that have the Lagoon trait: Malphite, Taliyah, Kai’Sa, Zac, Seraphine, Zeri, Nilah, and Sohm.
LOUD are ready to face anyone at VALORANT Champions—as long as they’re not named OpTic
LOUD are prepared to take on anyone at VALORANT Champions—except one team. Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro said LOUD are willing to face anyone moving forward in the tournament, except for OpTic Gaming. The North American side handed LOUD their only defeat at VALORANT Champions, which threw the South American team into a decider match.
New Scarlet and Violet feature allows players to auto battle with nearby Pokémon
A video was released this morning showing off some of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features that are coming to the games when they’re released later this year, and one of them was called the Let’s Go! feature. The buddy feature is not new for Pokémon...
PlayStation CEO bashes Xbox’s offer to keep Call of Duty on both consoles
PlayStation isn’t too happy with Xbox’s current offers to keep the Call of Duty franchise available on both major consoles following Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to a report by GamesIndustry. Previously, Xbox head Phil Spencer spoke about how he believed that console-exclusive games will...
New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer set to drop tomorrow
Pokémon fans are finally through the information drought, with The Pokémon Company set to release yet another trailer for Scarlet and Violet on Sept. 7. The trailer will go live on the official Pokémon YouTube channel at 8am CT, though no actual information about what content will be included was shared.
VALORANT players want Fade nerfed after ‘busted’ new Seize tech uncovered
Fade is undeniably a strong character in the VALORANT meta, with new techniques for surprising opponents surfacing regularly. But as each character is introduced into a Riot Games title kinks need to be ironed out before they fit perfectly into the system. This week, players think they’ve found something in...
