Phone Arena
Renders, incoming! Behold, the Apple Watch Pro in all its glory
Apple is about to hold its next event on September 7th, and while the star of the show will undoubtedly be the iPhone 14, there are a couple of other devices that will get their chance to bask in the spotlight. One of them is the Apple Watch Pro, which...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14: Size Comparison
Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 14 lineup in all its glory. Among the highlights is a new cutout design for the "Pro" models and an all-new 6.7" non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus. Long gone is last year's mini version, which leaves us with just 2 size options - 6.1" and 6.7".
Phone Arena
Best iPhone 14 Pro cases to get for your new phone
The iPhone 14 is almost here - Apple will reveal its next-gen phone portfolio on September 7. This year we expect four models (sadly no iPhone Mini), namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. And even though the event is still some hours away, iPhone 14 cases have started to pop up online.
Phone Arena
BREAKING: Google announces October 6th event to unveil Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch
One day before Apple introduces the iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8 (and two other timepieces), and the AirPods Pro 2, Google has revealed the date of its own upcoming event. A tweet from the "Made By Google" Twitter account reveals that the Pixel 7 line and the Google Pixel Watch will be introduced for a second time on Thursday, October 6th, and 10 am EDT (7 am PDT).
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
Phone Arena
Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2
After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and...
Phone Arena
Apple introduces an all-new charging case with its AirPods Pro 2
Most of the time, we don't think much about the case when we buy new earphones. We just want it to have a big battery and to fit easily in our pockets. But it appears that with its latest AirPods Pro 2, Apple wanted to introduce a new Pro case as well.
Phone Arena
Save up to $1,300 on new Galaxy Z phones, get extra $100 gift card with Best Buy Totaltech
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. This story is sponsored by Best Buy. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!. Samsung is still celebrating the launch of its latest foldable phones — the Galaxy Z...
Phone Arena
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Arguably the most anticipated non-foldable smartphone from Motorola since 2009's DROID and 2010's DROID X, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be the first smartphone in the states to sport a 200MP image sensor (the Chinese version of this phone, the Motorola X30 Pro, has already been released) and it will also come with other high-end features including a 125W charger. Yes, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is truly a flagship model that Motorola could use to take on Samsung in the non-foldable Android market (the RAZR will challenge the Galaxy Z Flip 4 if the former is released in the states.).
Phone Arena
Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99 and other iPhone 14 models for free with AT&T
Apple's new phones are finally official and perhaps the best part about the new range is that it isn't pricier than the 2021 lineup. To make it even easier for you to get the iPhone 14, AT&T has introduced irresistible deals. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a are seeing some of their lowest prices this Labor Day
While Best Buy has plenty of ultra-high-end handsets at substantial discounts on its extensive list of top Labor Day 2022 deals to satisfy the needs of the most demanding power users out there, many folks on tight budgets would still rather pick up one of the best mid-range phones at a competitive price ahead of the busy holiday season.
Phone Arena
Vote now: What's your favorite new Apple product?
The official iPhone 14 announcement is now...well, absolutely official, along with all the new products Apple has brought to the table. We've got, of course, the new iPhone 14 series, with a new addition to the large-sized affordable smartphone family - the iPhone 14 Plus. On the other hand, the...
Phone Arena
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
There's been a lot of conflicting info purportedly revealed from the inside on a whole bunch of different iPhone 14-related topics, but by far the most confusing aspect remains (to this day) the official pricing of Apple's upcoming high-end handsets. Even though we're mere hours away from the Cupertino-based tech...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14: What's in the box?
Apple just announced the long-awaited iPhone 14. But if you want to buy one, you probably wonder what comes in the retail box with the all-new iPhone. Does it come with a charger? Or has Apple decided to remove the charging cable from the unboxing experience as well? Well, in this article, we will show you exactly what will come with your brand new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. So let's dive in.
Phone Arena
Plot twist! iPhone 14 Semi-Pro: 3 new cameras make cheapest Apple flagship more than iPhone 13S?
Much has been written about how “underwhelming” the iPhone 14 series will be compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. Of course, that’s partly thanks to the fact that (for the first time ever) Apple has decided to equip the new vanilla iPhone 14 with the same A15 Bionic processor that’s powering last year’s iPhone 13.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 A15 vs iPhone 14 Pro A16 processor fragmentation isn't as bad as it sounds
At first blush, Apple's decision to leave the iPhone 14 and its larger, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus sibling powered by last year's A15 processor may not sound fair to their future owners. It is the first time Apple will be fragmenting its annual iPhone upgrade into cheap and expensive handsets based on the chipset they are carrying, as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with the latest 4nm A16 processor.
Phone Arena
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases to buy right now
The iPhone 14 official announcement is upon us - we’re mere hours away from the big reveal. We expect four models to break cover on September 7, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. But today we’re here to talk about iPhone 14 cases.
Phone Arena
The new Apple Watch SE 2 is official with an S8 chip and Crash Detection
Lo and behold the new Apple Watch SE 2! Apple has refreshed its budget-friendly Watch, bringing some really exciting core features directly from the Apple Watch 8. Apple Watch 8 with body temperature sensor is here, will the price give you fever?. What’s new in the Apple Watch SE 2?...
Phone Arena
Apple's refreshed iPhone lineup ditches two models, check out which
Apple has just unveiled its iPhone 14 family, consisting of four brand new iOS-running smartphones. While the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are very impressive, with their pill-shaped Dynamic Islands, a new 48MP main camera sensor, and the Apple A16 chip, we can't say the same about the non-Pro models, which seem to be almost-identical to the ones from last year.
