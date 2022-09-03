ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

iPhone 14: Size Comparison

Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 14 lineup in all its glory. Among the highlights is a new cutout design for the "Pro" models and an all-new 6.7" non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus. Long gone is last year's mini version, which leaves us with just 2 size options - 6.1" and 6.7".
Phone Arena

Best iPhone 14 Pro cases to get for your new phone

The iPhone 14 is almost here - Apple will reveal its next-gen phone portfolio on September 7. This year we expect four models (sadly no iPhone Mini), namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. And even though the event is still some hours away, iPhone 14 cases have started to pop up online.
Phone Arena

BREAKING: Google announces October 6th event to unveil Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch

One day before Apple introduces the iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8 (and two other timepieces), and the AirPods Pro 2, Google has revealed the date of its own upcoming event. A tweet from the "Made By Google" Twitter account reveals that the Pixel 7 line and the Google Pixel Watch will be introduced for a second time on Thursday, October 6th, and 10 am EDT (7 am PDT).
Daily Mail

Phone Arena

Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2

After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and...
Phone Arena

Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID

Arguably the most anticipated non-foldable smartphone from Motorola since 2009's DROID and 2010's DROID X, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be the first smartphone in the states to sport a 200MP image sensor (the Chinese version of this phone, the Motorola X30 Pro, has already been released) and it will also come with other high-end features including a 125W charger. Yes, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is truly a flagship model that Motorola could use to take on Samsung in the non-foldable Android market (the RAZR will challenge the Galaxy Z Flip 4 if the former is released in the states.).
Phone Arena

Vote now: What's your favorite new Apple product?

The official iPhone 14 announcement is now...well, absolutely official, along with all the new products Apple has brought to the table. We've got, of course, the new iPhone 14 series, with a new addition to the large-sized affordable smartphone family - the iPhone 14 Plus. On the other hand, the...
Phone Arena

iPhone 14: What's in the box?

Apple just announced the long-awaited iPhone 14. But if you want to buy one, you probably wonder what comes in the retail box with the all-new iPhone. Does it come with a charger? Or has Apple decided to remove the charging cable from the unboxing experience as well? Well, in this article, we will show you exactly what will come with your brand new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. So let's dive in.
Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 A15 vs iPhone 14 Pro A16 processor fragmentation isn't as bad as it sounds

At first blush, Apple's decision to leave the iPhone 14 and its larger, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus sibling powered by last year's A15 processor may not sound fair to their future owners. It is the first time Apple will be fragmenting its annual iPhone upgrade into cheap and expensive handsets based on the chipset they are carrying, as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with the latest 4nm A16 processor.
Phone Arena

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases to buy right now

The iPhone 14 official announcement is upon us - we’re mere hours away from the big reveal. We expect four models to break cover on September 7, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. But today we’re here to talk about iPhone 14 cases.
Phone Arena

Apple's refreshed iPhone lineup ditches two models, check out which

Apple has just unveiled its iPhone 14 family, consisting of four brand new iOS-running smartphones. While the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are very impressive, with their pill-shaped Dynamic Islands, a new 48MP main camera sensor, and the Apple A16 chip, we can't say the same about the non-Pro models, which seem to be almost-identical to the ones from last year.
