Arguably the most anticipated non-foldable smartphone from Motorola since 2009's DROID and 2010's DROID X, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be the first smartphone in the states to sport a 200MP image sensor (the Chinese version of this phone, the Motorola X30 Pro, has already been released) and it will also come with other high-end features including a 125W charger. Yes, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is truly a flagship model that Motorola could use to take on Samsung in the non-foldable Android market (the RAZR will challenge the Galaxy Z Flip 4 if the former is released in the states.).

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO