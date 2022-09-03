CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3 Evening
3-2-5
(three, two, five)
Daily 3 Midday
9-8-9
(nine, eight, nine)
Daily 4
2-3-0-8
(two, three, zero, eight)
Daily Derby
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.44
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.44)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Fantasy 5
04-06-09-18-30
(four, six, nine, eighteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $63,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
Powerball
18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000
SuperLotto Plus
20-24-25-30-35, Mega Ball: 8
(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five; Mega Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000,000
