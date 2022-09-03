ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3 Evening

3-2-5

(three, two, five)

Daily 3 Midday

9-8-9

(nine, eight, nine)

Daily 4

2-3-0-8

(two, three, zero, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.44

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.44)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Fantasy 5

04-06-09-18-30

(four, six, nine, eighteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000

Powerball

18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000

SuperLotto Plus

20-24-25-30-35, Mega Ball: 8

(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five; Mega Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000,000

