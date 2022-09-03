ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Midday” game were:

9-8-9

(nine, eight, nine)

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

