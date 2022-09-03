Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran cornerback Adoree Jackson isn’t heading back to Tennessee with the New York Giants this weekend, looking to show the Titans they made a mistake releasing him in March 2021. Jackson wants to get a win in the Giants first game under new coach Brian Daboll and he will have a major role in coordinator Wink Martindale’s new defense. He has become the team’s shutdown cornerback after an outstanding training camp. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was intercepted three or four times by Jackson in the camp, and he was impressed how Jackson stepped up and took over the top job in the secondary. “He reads routes, concepts and kind of knows kind of what to expect,” Jones said of Jackson Wednesday. “He studies us, he studies the other team, and he’s smart. I think all the best corners have that awareness and you can tell really study the game and understand all those little pieces.”

