hoiabc.com
Peoria Police investigate overnight burglaries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating burglaries overnight after police say juveniles fled from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that at 3:42 a.m. Wednesday, officers patrolling the area of Prospect and McClure observed a group of juveniles in a stolen vehicle, which then fled during that traffic stop.
hoiabc.com
Man sentenced for role in December 2021 Peoria shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a December 2021 shooting in Peoria. As part of a plea deal, James Harris was found guilty Wednesday of an unlawful possession of a weapon charge. Attempted murder and aggravated battery charges...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for Peoria aggravated battery, hate crime
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in relation to an August aggravated battery Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 27-year-old Jaylan J. Appleberry has been arrested for aggravated battery, armed robbery, and hate crime. The incident occurred on Aug. 22 at approximately 8:08 p.m. Officers...
hoiabc.com
Victim of shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The victim of Peoria’s 17th homicide early Saturday morning suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The victim was previously identified as Jamarion Lee, 24, of North Saratoga Street in Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood would not release further details, such as the...
hoiabc.com
Man charged in holiday weekend stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is out on bond after a stabbing over the weekend at Laramie Liquors. 44-year-old Deondra Franklin faces one count of aggravated battery in connection with Sunday’s incident. The Peoria County Sheriff says Franklin and the victim were in a vehicle parked at...
“Piss-poor Police Work”: Jelani Day’s Mother on Her Sons Murder
Over the course of the past year, several events have occurred since Illinois State University graduate student, Jelani Day, was reported missing. He was last seen on surveillance footage on August 24, 2021at Beyond Hello in Bloomington, Illinois. Day’s body was then found in the Illinois River in Peru, Illinois...
hoiabc.com
Man arrested after alleged hate crime
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police arrested a man for aggravated battery, armed robbery and hate crime Tuesday for his role in an alleged attack on another. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that on Monday, August 22, at around 8:08 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Wayne Street about a man being struck by a vehicle - and later left the scene.
Tazewell County law enforcement warns of uptick in car burglaries
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Law enforcement in Tazewell County are investigating a recent uptick in car burglaries. As summer begins to wind down, Pekin Police said thieves stealing items inside cars have not. Public information officer Billie Jo Ingles said Pekin has recently experienced a significant increase in that crime. “It’s different places. Most recently […]
wjbc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital, according to a news release. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple...
Roadway dispute leads to charges for Galesburg man and woman as bar closes
Galesburg Police in the early morning hours on Saturday, September 3rd, observed a disturbance happening in the middle of the roadway while The Store bar was closing. Two women and two men were all shouting at each other and refused to disperse which led to traffic beginning to back up. When the group finally dispersed, one female subject spat at an officer. Police then ordered the subjects out of the vehicle they entered, but the subjects started driving off as officers were attempting to remove them from the vehicle. Officers were forced to deploy a taser on the male driver with no effect. The vehicle then took off down East Berrien Street in the wrong lane of traffic eventually pulling into a driveway in the 500 block of East South Street. The male driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael Watkins, and a female passenger, 30-year-old Michelle Davis, were ordered out of the vehicle and to the ground. Davis was found to be in possession of about 10.5 grams of cannabis. Ultimately, the two were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail. Michael Watkins was charged with Reckless Driving, Wrong Way on a One-Way Street, and Resisting a Peace Officer. Michelle Davis was charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Battery, Possession of Cannabis, and being a Pedestrian in the Roadway.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglaries in Galesburg: 2015 Kia Optima, catalytic converter, security camera, jewelry
• At 10:21 a.m. Saturday, it was reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck. Officers were called to the 100 block of Illinois Avenue, where a contractor explained he allowed an employee to use a work truck on Aug. 25. Over the next two days, the employee delayed in returning the truck, finally returning it on August 30. On the 31st, the contractor noticed that the truck did not sound right and discovered the catalytic converter, valued at $4,500, was missing. He then called and fired the employee. The contractor said he then called around and found that the part had been sold by the employee to a Knoxville salvage yard. The employee had provided his driver’s license to the salvage yard when selling them the part and was seen on the security camera. The salvage yard had attempted to contact police regarding the incident, but there was confusion among departments regarding jurisdiction. The incident remains under investigation.
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Peoria’s 17th homicide of the year
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The victim killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Peoria has now been identified. According to a release by the Peoria County Coroner, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired on West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, beginning life saving measures.
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
videtteonline.com
Car accident at intersection of Mulberry Street, Fell Avenue leaves visible damages
At approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, a car accident occurred at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Fell Avenue. The accident left both vehicles with visible damage, and glass and debris strewn across the street. Normal Police and the Normal Fire Department both responded to the scene within minutes following the...
Central Illinois Proud
Man facing attempted murder charges following Peoria stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing last weekend in Peoria. Kendall Howard, 31, was taken into custody Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held at the Peoria County Jail. The...
wjbc.com
Garage fire Saturday morning in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington fire crews were called to a home on the east side Saturday morning for a fire inside of a garage. Authorities responded around 9:30 a.m. to 15 Prenzler Drive after neighbors saw smoke coming from the home. Authorities say fire was seen coming from the garage....
Central Illinois Proud
Vacant house destroyed in Sunday fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-story home located at 1505 W Widenham St. was destroyed Sunday in a fire. According to authorities, the home was vacant at the time of the blaze. “Due to the amount of fire and dangerous conditions, the truck company was used to flow water into the second floor of the home,” Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said. “Additional crews deployed large handlines for this labor-intensive fire.”
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
wglt.org
One man critically injured in a shooting in Bloomington
Police say one man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Bloomington. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive. That's just a few blocks from Bloomington Junior High and near the David Davis Mansion. Bloomington Police say there is believed to be no danger...
