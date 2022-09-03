Read full article on original website
Arkansas football: 3 keys to overpowering upstart South Carolina
Most will agree that Arkansas has one of the toughest, if not the toughest schedule in all of college football. If the SEC West portion of it isn’t strong enough, throw in ranked non-conference opponents Cincinnati and BYU. Knocking off No. 23 Cincinnati by a touchdown last weekend was...
Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek issues apology for gameday experience issues during season opener
Arkansas kicked off the 3rd season of the Sam Pittman era with a 31-24 win over Cincinnati in Fayetteville on Sept. 3. However, the experience during the game for fans at Razorback Stadium was less than ideal, including getting into the venue. That prompted athletics director Hunter Yurachek to take to Twitter to post an apology over any issues fans may have faced.
Sam Pittman urges Arkansas fans to show out for early 11 a.m. start vs. South Carolina
The Arkansas Razorbacks are off to a solid start to the 2022 season, recording a 31-24 win over No. 23-ranked Cincinnati to open the season at 1-0. Next up, the No. 19-ranked Hogs remain at home to face South Carolina in an 11 a.m. kickoff. It’s not uncommon for less fans to show up to early games, but Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is urging fans to show up and show out for what is sure to be an exciting contest as the team opens conference play.
