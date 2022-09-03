The Arkansas Razorbacks are off to a solid start to the 2022 season, recording a 31-24 win over No. 23-ranked Cincinnati to open the season at 1-0. Next up, the No. 19-ranked Hogs remain at home to face South Carolina in an 11 a.m. kickoff. It’s not uncommon for less fans to show up to early games, but Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is urging fans to show up and show out for what is sure to be an exciting contest as the team opens conference play.

