Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
Three dead, six ill with mystery pneumonia ‘very similar to Covid’ in Argentina
Three people have died this week in Argentina due to pneumonia of unknown origin, local health authorities have said. Six others have been infected as experts ruled out Covid-19, influenza, and hantavirus as causative agents.Luis Medina Ruiz, the minister of public health of the Tucuman province, northwest Argentina, reported the death of a 70-year-old patient and the identification of three employees of the medical facility with symptoms.“What these patients have in common is the severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromise in images [x-ray] very similar to Covid, but that is ruled out,” Dr Ruiz said. Of the...
iheart.com
Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected
A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease
Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
RELATED PEOPLE
What is tomato flu? New outbreak spreads in India as scientists try to decode mysterious virus
The surgence of a new influenza called tomato flu — because of the formation of red blisters that later come to resemble tomatoes — has led to India’s government issuing an advisory to all states.More than 82 children younger than five years of age, predominantly in southern Indian states, have reported the infection in local government hospitals, said the federal health ministry on Tuesday, citing data till 26 July, reported Indian news agency ANI.Also known as tomato fever, it is a variant of the Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) but scientists have still not found out the exact...
Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States
Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
Ars Technica
New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray
The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Healthline
Flu Season Could Start Early: When's the Best Time to Get Your Shot?
Experts say the flu season in the United States could start early this year. They add the illness could also be stronger this season due to the low number of cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, a situation that has produced a gap in immunity. They say the best time to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should We Be Freaked About the New Virus Found in China?
A new virus, Langya henipavirus, is suspected to have caused infections in 35 people in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces over roughly a two-year period to 2021.It’s related to Hendra and Nipah viruses, which cause disease in humans. However, there’s much we don’t know about the new virus—known as LayV for short—including whether it spreads from human to human.Here’s what we know so far.How sick are people getting?Researchers in China first detected this new virus as part of routine surveillance in people with a fever who had reported recent contact with animals. Once the virus was identified, the researchers looked...
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
A child becomes the third person with meningococcal after attending Splendour in the Grass as fresh warnings about the disease are issued
A child from the NSW north coast is the third person to contract meningococcal disease after attending the Splendour In The Grass music festival. Earlier this month a Sydney man in his 40s who had attended the festival died with the disease. NSW Health has urged anyone who attended Splendour...
International Business Times
'Beginning Of The End': Patients Hail New Treatment For Drug-resistant TB
Volodymyr is celebrating a major milestone on Wednesday -- it's his final day of taking a new treatment hailed as a turning point in the fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis. The 25-year-old doctor in Ukraine's capital Kyiv said he had nasty neurological side effects when he was on a previous drug...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
contagionlive.com
Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts
CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
NBC News
Mystery respiratory illness kills 3 and sickens 7 in Argentina, health officials say
A mystery respiratory illness has stricken 10 people in Argentina, killing three, as health officials scramble to find out what's causing the malady that includes pneumonia, fever and abdominal pain. The cluster's tenth patient, an 81-year-old man, was revealed Friday by the health ministry in Tucumán Province. All 10 have...
I’m a doctor and these 6 historical diseases are on the rise and what to look for – from Scarlet fever to tuberculosis
MANY believed them to be no match for modern medicine, but cases of historic diseases such as Scarlet fever and tuberculosis are now rocketing. The number of people having to be treated in hospital with malnutrition, scurvy and diphtheria has risen by 23 per cent in one NHS area to a five-year high.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Legionella confirmed as cause of Tucumán, Argentina pneumonia outbreak
In a follow-up on the pneumonia outbreak in Tucumán, Argentina, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti , and the representative in Argentina of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Eva Jané Llopis, this Saturday from the province’s health portfolio confirmed that the samples taken from patients affected by bilateral pneumonia tested positive for legionella bacteria.
Calls for a return of 10-day Covid isolation as scientists say most people still infectious after five
CALLS for Brits to be forced back into isolation if they get Covid have been made - as scientists say people are still infectious after five days. Self isolation periods were scrapped after a mammoth vaccine rollout across the UK. That coupled with prior infection, and the fact that Omicron...
msn.com
Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It
Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands
A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Comments / 0