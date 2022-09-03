ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Robot#Flying Dragon#Dragonfly#Ornithopter#Japanese
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
geekwire.com

OceanGate’s high-def 8K video of Titanic wreck reveals previously unseen details

Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate Expeditions set a new standard this year for documenting the condition of the 110-year-old wreck of the Titanic, thanks to a high-definition 8K video system that was installed aboard its submersible. A sampling of the first-ever 8K video footage from the Titanic, captured during this summer’s dives...
CARS
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain

Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else

Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
SCIENCE

