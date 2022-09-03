Read full article on original website
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
The "entrance to hell" hole is the deepest artificial point on Earth
Kola Superdeep BoreholeCredit: Andre Belozeroff; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Kola Superdeep Borehole is the deepest man-made hole on Earth. It is also the deepest artificial point on Earth.
Does This Area 51 Image Show A Secret Aircraft Or A Shadow Of A Cloud?
Sentinel Hub/Google Earth (composite)A satellite image may show a large aircraft sitting outside Area 51’s massive southern hangar, but there could be another explanation.
Look into the eyes of a Stone Age woman in this incredibly lifelike facial reconstruction
You can view the virtually reconstructed face of a woman who lived about 5,700 years ago in what is now Malaysia, now that researchers have put a face to a person whose full identity remains a mystery. A team of archaeologists from the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) discovered the skeleton,...
Eerie images reveal creepy underwater structures ‘leaking dark substances’ and they were discovered by robots
A FOOTBALL field-sized collection of underwater chimneys has been discovered by deep-sea scientists. Caused by magmatic activity, these formations are providing an exciting insight into what exactly is going down on the sea floor. The McDermott lab at Lehigh lead the research that took place along the East Pacific Rise...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
China tests ‘flying submarine’ drone ‘capable of taking US aircraft carriers’ in plans for fleet of supersonic AI craft
CHINESE scientists are developing flying submarines designed to burst from the water and take to the skies on fold-out wings. The sinister stealth craft are meant to dodge both radar and sonar and could hunt in packs to ambush aircraft carriers, experts say. A prototype flying submarine drone has already...
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
The largest pyramid in the world was camouflaged to look like a hill and a church sits at the top
A church sits on top of the Great Pyramid of CholulaCredit: Luis Alvaz; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Great Pyramid of Cholula is actually an Aztec temple that was constructed over 2000 years ago. The complex is located in Cholula, Mexico.
Portuguese Man Finds Skeleton in His Backyard; Analysis Reveals It Belongs to the Largest Dinosaur Ever Found in Europe!
Imagine waking up one fine day, only to realise that one of the most gigantic creatures to have walked the Earth once resided where you currently live — and we do not mean this metaphorically!. In one such unprecedented turn of events, a man from Portugal’s Pombal, while carrying...
NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
OceanGate’s high-def 8K video of Titanic wreck reveals previously unseen details
Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate Expeditions set a new standard this year for documenting the condition of the 110-year-old wreck of the Titanic, thanks to a high-definition 8K video system that was installed aboard its submersible. A sampling of the first-ever 8K video footage from the Titanic, captured during this summer’s dives...
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
Scientists find evidence that the Loch Ness monster could have been a plesiosaur
Statue of a plesiosaurCredit: Circa 84; CC-BY-SA-4.0 A plesiosaur is a group of extinct long-necked marine reptiles. They lived 215 million to 66 million years ago during the late Triassic Period and the late Cretaceous Period. They are not classified as dinosaurs but both species became extinct around the same time.
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
