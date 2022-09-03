Read full article on original website
Did Hasselblad Take Inspiration From Leica for Its Latest Lenses and X2D Camera?
Hasselblad recently announced its latest camera, the X2D 100C, along with several new lenses. What's interesting is that Hasselblad has used certain design features in its latest lenses that are arguably reminiscent of another well-known company on the market, which is, of course, Leica. Hasselblad has announced a new camera,...
Hasselblad Announces the X2D 100C Mirrorless Camera and XCD 38V, 55V, and 90V Lenses
Today, Hasselblad has announced a huge update: the new X2D 100C mirrorless camera and the XCD 38V, XCD 55V, and XCD 90V lenses. The X1D-50c and X1D II 50C were notable for being remarkably small medium format mirrorless cameras, and the X2D 100C continues that tradition by maintaining the same form factor while doubling the resolution, improving performance, and adding features.
How to Use Color to Improve Your Black and White Photography
It might seem oxymoronic to talk about using color to improve your black and white photography, but understanding this process will take your imagery to new levels. Before I knew anything about photography or editing, particularly using software such as Photoshop or Lightroom, I always thought black and white simply meant there was no color in an image. I didn't know about or understand the intricacies of highlights, shadows, or midtones or appreciate the importance of using contrast and texture to give more impact to black and white images. Of course, I've come a long way since then and enjoy going out and working with conditions that I know will be conducive to black and white imagery. But how can we use color to improve our black and white photography?
The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 Sports Lens Review
Sigma describes this lens as its "flagship" lens, but how does it perform in the hands of an independent reviewer? Take a look and find out if it lives up to the hype. Before I bought my Canon R5 and a bunch of native lenses to go with it, I was a big supporter of third-party lenses. In my collection of lenses, I have a bunch of Tamrons, Tokinas, and Sigmas, and I have to say that out of all the third-party lenses I own, the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art was always my favorite, despite its heft and weight. The quality and sharpness I got from that lens was far better than a number of Canon L series lenses I own, so I am most definitely a fan of Sigma's lens lineup. That being said, I've never owned a 70-200mm lens of any kind, so when I went to Sigma's website to look at its latest lineup, I was quite surprised to see that they name the 70-200mm lens as their "flagship" lens.
A Beginner's Guide to Working With Speedlights for Portrait Photography
Learning how to work with artificial lighting is something every portrait photographer should learn, as it will free you of relying on certain locations, weather, and times of day and enable creative shots that would not be possible otherwise. If you would like to start learning, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will guide you through the process of lighting a portrait using a combination of a speedlight and natural light.
The solitary cyclist
Walking around the streets of Oxford with the tiny Fujifilm X10 is a real pleasure. In this particular street of Oxford the colors just lit up with the evening summer sun casting its final rays. I framed this composition and waited for a while for someone to come into the frame. As luck would have had it a solitary cyclist came up not unlike The Solitary Cyclist from a famous detective novel.
Tips for Presenting Your First Photography Workshop
I’ve been fortunate present photography workshops over the past 15 years. My focus is usually on lighting for beauty, but I’ve presented on other topics as well including how to pose a subject so they look natural on camera. I’ve also attended many workshops from both well-known photographers and lesser-known names as well. From being on both sides of the lectern, I’ve developed a good understanding of what makes a good photography workshop. Here are 3 tips you might consider should you find yourself tasked with presenting a photography workshop.
The Viltrox 13mm f/1.4 Versus the Sigma 16mm f/1.4
These two wide angle third-party prime lenses are both ultra-fast, with a maximum aperture of f/1.4. But which of the two should you go for?. When I first started with digital photography close to 20 years ago, third-party lenses barely existed. Indeed, the biggest choice a new buyer had to make centered around which brand had the better native lenses or at least more choice. Ultimately, that's why I went for the Canon ecosystem all those years ago. I felt that Canon had a better range, and I was also swayed by a few friends at university who had also invested in the Canon ecosystem. Today, that's not really an issue because most brands make wonderful native lenses for their bodies in all sensor sizes, but more importantly, the advances of third-party lens makers have come in exponential leaps.
Fujifilm X-H2S Autofocus Deep Dive
The Fujifilm X-H2S is one of the most buzzworthy cameras of 2022, and for good reason. With the release of the X-H2S, Fujifilm has introduced not only a new flagship, but a new line of cameras designed to appeal to the ever-increasing hybrid shooter market. Additionally, the X-H2S replaces the X-H1, which received many mixed reviews when released four years ago. As with every new camera, YouTube was inundated with a flood of reviews, many of which I watched in order to learn more about Fuji's new flagship, especially regarding the autofocus performance, which is where the company has lagged behind other brands in recent years). The more reviews I watched, however, the more confused I became, because the autofocus was highly praised in some reviews and greatly criticized in others. At this point, I decided to take matters into my own hands and borrow an X-H2S in order to see for myself how good the camera really is. Over the course of a week, I put the camera through its paces and tested the still and video autofocus with my most difficult subjects, my kids. After that, I tested the video autofocus in my studio in a sort of talking head format, because I have found that the X-T4 struggled in this area. I also used the camera to record the review itself and included a lot of photos, video clips, and EVF screen captures too, because I wanted to be as thorough as possible. Keep in mind that I reviewed the autofocus as a portrait photographer, not as a sports or nature photographer, but in either case, I was very surprised by the results. I hope you enjoy my review.
Aquatic phantom
I have a deep photographic attraction for the shapes of water, but I seldom try to capture them in a controlled environment. This time however, I put an inox bowl upside down and made water fall on it in order to shoot the ripples where the light would create this reflection on the bowl.
Minimal clouds
Just catching up on some older images. When relaxing at the beach I noticed a series of interesting cloud formations and thought "why not'?. In the first I see a Phoenix rising, what do you see in these?. Comments always welcomed, as is any discussion that might engage the group.
RED Firmware Update Allows for Hasselblad Viewfinder
With a bracket and a new “Prism Mode,” users can make use of a wire-free viewfinder with a retro touch. If I’m honest, the EVF market isn’t too hot right now. There aren’t that many options. Zacuto most likely owns most of the market, but it still irks me that their flagship products don’t have an on/off switch. Instead, they’ll sell you a $150 cable to fix this.
A Look at the Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens
A 24mm lens with a wide aperture is already quite versatile, but add in image stabilization and macro capabilities, and it becomes one of the most useful you can carry. For Canon shooters, there is the RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Canon Breaks the Silence on Viltrox Lenses
News recently broke that Viltrox, a brand known for their affordable lenses, has stopped manufacturing for the Canon RF mount after rumors that Canon had asked them to pull their products. Canon recently confirmed that news, and it certainly raises questions about the future of third-party lenses for their mirrorless cameras.
A Look at the New Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD Lens
Tamron has released some mightily impressive lenses in the last years, including some that push the boundaries of design, such as the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD. The company recently announced the 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD, which offers a huge range of focal lengths all in one package. What sort of performance and image quality can you expect from it? This great first look video takes a look.
