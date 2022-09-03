Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Game Week: UCLA vs. Alabama State Facts and Factors
After beating Bowling Green, the UCLA football team prepares to face FCS Alabama State. Here are the facts and factors going into the game. Location: Rose Bowl (Cap.: 80,616 - Grass), Pasadena, CA. TV: Pac-12 Network. Announcers: TBD. Weather: High: 84º F, Low: 71º F | Precipitation - 24-51% |...
247Sports
USC vs. Stanford football: Lincoln Riley eyes road showdown with David Shaw, Stanford
Lincoln Riley is just days away from getting his first true test of Pac-12 conference play. USC rolled past Rice 66-14 in its season-opener. Caleb Williams started earning some Heisman Trophy buzz after throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns while adding 68 rushing yards. But Riley still has some questions about the Trojans' offense due to the lack of snaps it got in the opener.
247Sports
Denis Lynch makes fashion statement, calls USC 'underrated' following blowout win over Rice
The strongest statement kicker Denis Lynch made in his Trojan debut was not in what he did in the Coliseum but rather what he wore walking into it. Lynch's attire for a game that kicked off in near-triple-digit heat on a sweltering Los Angeles day was a black cotton turtleneck and gold chain, reminiscent of the infamous picture of Dwayne Johnson as a young man:
Wiltfong Whiparound: USC dazzling recruits in Week 1
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong breaks down USC's recruiting after a 66-14 smashing of Rice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
PAC-12 Quarterback Power Rankings- Post Week One
Jayden De Laura, Arizona- I went bold and predicted Arizona to upset San Diego State, but wow. De Laura and the Wildcats blew my already high expectations out of the water, putting together a fantastic all around performance to knock off a pesky Aztecs’ squad. De Laura finished the game with a 72.7% adjusted completion percentage, almost 300 passing yards and four touchdowns. What really stuck out about De Laura’s performance was how calm he was under pressure. When blitzed, De Laura completed ten of fourteen passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. In his first game in a new system, De Laura had arguably the best performance of his entire career, and by far the most impressive performance out of PAC-12 quarterbacks in week one.
eastvillagetimes.com
Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztecs grades. Week 1 Arizona
September 3, 2022, is going to be remembered for two things, the opening of Snapdragon Stadium and the high temperatures that marred the day. Even before kickoff, fire and ambulance teams were shuttling people out of the parking lot because of exposure to the heat. Postgame, athletic director JD Wicker said the reports he received indicated no one had been seriously hurt, which, hopefully, remains the case.
kusi.com
Dozens of fans escorted out of Snapdragon stadium due to heat related illnesses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The long-awaited opening of San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium couldn’t have been worse. The problems with the stadium’s open-air design were made clear by the heat wave, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. There is essentially no shade in the entire stadium and many fans were taken in for medical attention as they battled heat related illnesses.
thepanthernewspaper.org
Former Chapman basketball player inducted into hall of fame
Childhood sports often instill great competitiveness within kids, driving them toward success and ambition to make it to the big leagues — whether it means playing professionally or at a university. For Chapman University alumna Lauren Kamiyama, who graduated in 2009 with a degree in liberal studies, she exceeded...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Diego woman victim of seaplane crash in Washington's Mutiny Bay
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for 10 people who went missing after a seaplane crashed into the waters of Washington's Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The plane was headed to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed on Sept. 4 in...
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
KTVU FOX 2
Southern California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour
HEMET, Calif. - A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coolsandiegosights.com
Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!
For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
Orange County Business Journal
Local Restaurants Nab Coveted Wine Awards
Every summer, Wine Spectator magazine—the Bible of the wine industry and read by wine aficionados—bestows its Restaurant Awards that recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. This year, eight OC restaurants received the...
foxla.com
Anaheim man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's Restaurant
A Big Boy statue common to many restaurants in the chain.Junkyardsparkle, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It all began in 1936 when Bob Wian bought a hamburger stand in Glendale, California. At the time, it was called Bob's Pantry. A few months after it opened, he took a bun and sliced it into three pieces. Then, he added hamburger patties between each slice, creating the double-decker sandwich aka the double cheeseburger.
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
More Than 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center; Four Detained
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged tonight on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived.
Dozens Of Community Colleges Offer Remedial Classes; Bill To Ban Them Awaits Newsom’s Signature
AB 1705 would prohibit remedial classes except for in very limited circumstances.
Comments / 0