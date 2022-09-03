Jayden De Laura, Arizona- I went bold and predicted Arizona to upset San Diego State, but wow. De Laura and the Wildcats blew my already high expectations out of the water, putting together a fantastic all around performance to knock off a pesky Aztecs’ squad. De Laura finished the game with a 72.7% adjusted completion percentage, almost 300 passing yards and four touchdowns. What really stuck out about De Laura’s performance was how calm he was under pressure. When blitzed, De Laura completed ten of fourteen passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. In his first game in a new system, De Laura had arguably the best performance of his entire career, and by far the most impressive performance out of PAC-12 quarterbacks in week one.

