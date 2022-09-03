ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A night at The Pageant ended in a frustrating way for Kennan Vermette on Saturday, after parking his car in the nearby Metro lot. “It was just kind of like kicking you while you’re down kind of thing,” said Vermette. “It was well lit. It had a sheriff sitting in his car at the lot. It had cameras all around. I thought I was fine. Go to the concert, come back an hour and a half later, and my car is just gone.”

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO