Swansea, IL

KMOV

Couple’s KIA stolen in University City with insulin medicine inside

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A night at The Pageant ended in a frustrating way for Kennan Vermette on Saturday, after parking his car in the nearby Metro lot. “It was just kind of like kicking you while you’re down kind of thing,” said Vermette. “It was well lit. It had a sheriff sitting in his car at the lot. It had cameras all around. I thought I was fine. Go to the concert, come back an hour and a half later, and my car is just gone.”
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
FOX 2

South St. Louis building on fire Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A brick building in south St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of South Compton in south St. Louis at about 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene. FOX […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
VILLA RIDGE, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man involved in dogfighting for 30 years, police rescue 13 dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who has been involved in dogfighting for 30 years in St. Louis is facing 14 charges. Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to a home in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Drive in Hanely Hills in mid-August after getting a tip about dog training and fighting. Animal control joined officers and they found a pit-bull-type canine chained to a fence with no water, food or shelter as soon as they arrived at the property. Officers then heard animals whimpering inside a detached garage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Suspect accused of stabbing three people outside a Mascoutah bar

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – A suspect is in custody for stabbing three people outside a bar. Police were called to Skootr’s on West Main Street around 12:30 am Sunday for reports of a fight. Investigators say one man and two women all in their 40s had wounds from an apparent knife attack. A 37-year-old suspect was […]
MASCOUTAH, IL
5 On Your Side

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver who then left the scene near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on Grand Boulevard just east of the park at around 12:40 p.m. An incident report from the police department said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The victim was a male, but police did not say how old he was.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
MASCOUTAH, IL
KMOV

Carjacker drives off as woman tries to get granddaughter out of car, charges say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to carjacking two people, including a woman with her granddaughter in the car, in north St. Louis. On Tuesday, Darus Eubanks, 28, told the U.S. Attorney’s Office that he, at gunpoint, ordered a man out of a 2012 Chevrolet Mailbu outside a store and then drove off. That incident happened on June 27, 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Marble Hill man arrested in Eureka for allegedly damaging hotel room

Eureka Police arrested a 22-year-old Marble Hill man for allegedly punching several holes in a wall at the Super 8 hotel, 1733 W. Fifth St. The man was renting a room at the hotel and damaged one of the walls in it, but no estimate for the damage was available, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
ARNOLD, MO
FOX 2

Car crashes into parked cars, flips over in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A car involved in a crash early Monday morning flipped over in south St. Louis. A driver crashed into two parked cars on Delor Street at Ridgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. The driver’s car then flipped over. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Sentence handed down for man who used St. Louis resident’s identity to enlist in Army, court records state

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who served in the Army under an assumed name has been sentenced for passport fraud. DeLeo Antonio Barner, 60, had been living under an assumed name for 37 years, according to court records. Barner first used the name of a St. Louis resident in 1985 to enlist in the Army after being discharged under his own name. Barner, under the name “J.S.”, was honorably discharged while stationed in Germany.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Numerous Drug & Other Charges In Montgomery County

During the early morning hours of September 1st Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. During the course of the investigation, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Village of Raymond and made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery, of Raymond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL

