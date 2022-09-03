Read full article on original website
KMOV
Couple’s KIA stolen in University City with insulin medicine inside
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A night at The Pageant ended in a frustrating way for Kennan Vermette on Saturday, after parking his car in the nearby Metro lot. “It was just kind of like kicking you while you’re down kind of thing,” said Vermette. “It was well lit. It had a sheriff sitting in his car at the lot. It had cameras all around. I thought I was fine. Go to the concert, come back an hour and a half later, and my car is just gone.”
South St. Louis building on fire Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS – A brick building in south St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of South Compton in south St. Louis at about 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene. FOX […]
Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
KMOV
St. Louis man involved in dogfighting for 30 years, police rescue 13 dogs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who has been involved in dogfighting for 30 years in St. Louis is facing 14 charges. Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to a home in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Drive in Hanely Hills in mid-August after getting a tip about dog training and fighting. Animal control joined officers and they found a pit-bull-type canine chained to a fence with no water, food or shelter as soon as they arrived at the property. Officers then heard animals whimpering inside a detached garage.
Hazelwood woman killed in vicious attack; husband charged with murder
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — After several hours on the run, police confirmed early Monday morning that 40-year-old Gregory Smith III was in custody and now faces charges for his wife's murder. From the outside, Lightwood Drive in Hazelwood appears to be a pleasant place to live. "This is a very...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
Suspect accused of stabbing three people outside a Mascoutah bar
MASCOUTAH, Ill. – A suspect is in custody for stabbing three people outside a bar. Police were called to Skootr’s on West Main Street around 12:30 am Sunday for reports of a fight. Investigators say one man and two women all in their 40s had wounds from an apparent knife attack. A 37-year-old suspect was […]
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver who then left the scene near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on Grand Boulevard just east of the park at around 12:40 p.m. An incident report from the police department said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The victim was a male, but police did not say how old he was.
KMOV
3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight
MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
KMOV
Carjacker drives off as woman tries to get granddaughter out of car, charges say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to carjacking two people, including a woman with her granddaughter in the car, in north St. Louis. On Tuesday, Darus Eubanks, 28, told the U.S. Attorney’s Office that he, at gunpoint, ordered a man out of a 2012 Chevrolet Mailbu outside a store and then drove off. That incident happened on June 27, 2021.
myleaderpaper.com
Marble Hill man arrested in Eureka for allegedly damaging hotel room
Eureka Police arrested a 22-year-old Marble Hill man for allegedly punching several holes in a wall at the Super 8 hotel, 1733 W. Fifth St. The man was renting a room at the hotel and damaged one of the walls in it, but no estimate for the damage was available, Eureka Police reported.
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
myleaderpaper.com
Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
4 men injured in quadruple shooting in St. Louis Monday
ST. LOUIS — Four men were shot Monday evening in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood. The shooting took place at about 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue, according to St. Louis Metro police. One victim, a 65-year-old man, was shot once. Police said he was awake...
Car crashes into parked cars, flips over in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A car involved in a crash early Monday morning flipped over in south St. Louis. A driver crashed into two parked cars on Delor Street at Ridgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. The driver’s car then flipped over. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
KMOV
WATCH: Stolen car used in smash-and-grab theft at gun store in Wright City
WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Bold and brazen thieves were caught smashing a car into an area gun store. Their tactics gave them time, space, and opportunity to swipe weapons from the Osage County Gun Store in Wright City. The crime happened in the middle of the night Saturday, something...
KMOV
Sentence handed down for man who used St. Louis resident’s identity to enlist in Army, court records state
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who served in the Army under an assumed name has been sentenced for passport fraud. DeLeo Antonio Barner, 60, had been living under an assumed name for 37 years, according to court records. Barner first used the name of a St. Louis resident in 1985 to enlist in the Army after being discharged under his own name. Barner, under the name “J.S.”, was honorably discharged while stationed in Germany.
wgel.com
Numerous Drug & Other Charges In Montgomery County
During the early morning hours of September 1st Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. During the course of the investigation, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Village of Raymond and made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery, of Raymond.
KSDK
Suspect arrested in homicide of mother in Hazelwood
A man was taken into custody after being accused of killing his wife Sunday morning. He was taken into custody without incident.
Are your allergies flaring up? Blame the mold
The reading is the highest since we were over 70,000 in October 2021.
