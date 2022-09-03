Read full article on original website
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage
Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
Serena Williams comes under fire from tennis legend Margaret Court, who said Williams has never admired her
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
My abusive ex-boyfriend ruined my relationship with tennis for almost two decades. Watching Serena Williams in the US Open helped me love it again.
After a tumultuous relationship with a tennis player, I couldn't watch tennis for almost 20 years. Serena Williams brought back my love of the game.
Golf Digest
A FedEx Cup champ gets engaged, John Daly gets drunk on TV, and the most jaw-dropping golf shot of the year
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we can’t believe how much happened this past week. Even with the PGA Tour observing Labor Day, golf fans were treated to a golfer-hosted cooking show teaser, a FedEx Cup champ getting engaged, and a beloved major champ getting drunk for a TV appearance. And that’s before we even get into the actual golf that was played. It’s almost too much to keep track of, but we’ll do our best. Let’s get to it. Before something else happens. Wait, something else definitely just happened.
GOLF・
Serena Williams Shares a Glimpse into Her Post-Tennis Life — and It Involves 'Moana' and Lots of Sleep
The 23-time Grand Slam champion likely played the final match of her legendary career on Friday Serena Williams is taking some well-deserved rest. After playing in what was likely the final match of her storied tennis career on Friday, Williams, 40, shared an update on how her weekend is going — and it involves a cozy bed and a Moana blanket. On Monday morning, the 23-time Grand Slam champ posted a photo on Instagram of her snuggled up in bed, sleeping. "How was your weekend?" she asked her fans....
Nick Kyrgios credits girlfriend Costeen Hatzi for big turnaround at US Open
Nick Kyrgios is enjoying his best run ever at the US Open, which is also coming during the best stretch of his career. The talented 27-year-old says that his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason for his recent success. Kyrgios on Sunday night eliminated top seed Daniil Medvedev from...
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev, but also left US Open fans baffled with absurd blunder
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pulled off a massive upset victory at the 2022 US Open, as he took down no. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev in four sets during their battle in the tournament’s fourth round. Kyrgios pushed Medvedev to the wall early with a win in the opening set before finishing the match on […] The post Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev, but also left US Open fans baffled with absurd blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Serena Williams Shared an Adorable Photo With Meghan Markle and Her Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams appeared on the debut episode of Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday, August 23. But apparently the tennis legend didn't visit the recording studio alone—Williams blessed us with a sweet photo of herself with Olympia, her four-year-old daughter, and Markle on her Instagram grid.
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
NBC Sports
Tiafoe ends Nadal’s Grand Slam match win streak at U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Monday. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and...
Frances Tiafoe unites tennis stars in protest but feels some people don't want Black players to succeed
He's one of his country's brightest prospects on the tennis tour, but US star Frances Tiafoe says a lack of diversity in the sport makes him feels like an "outsider."
ETOnline.com
Serena Williams Says She Spent Her Weekend Sleeping After Likely Final Match: 'How Was Your Weekend?'
Serena Williams had a well-deserved weekend of relaxation. Two days after losing to Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the U.S. Open -- which likely marked the end of her legendary tennis career -- the 40-year-old athlete shared an adorable glimpse into how she spent the past 48 hours.
Margaret Court chides Serena Williams over lack of ‘honour’ for previous eras
Australian Margaret Court believes she does not get as much credit as she deserves for her 24 grand slam singles titles from anyone in the tennis world these days, least of all Serena Williams.Williams was feted in many quarters as the greatest tennis player of all time when she retired after her third-round loss at the US Open on Saturday, one title shy of the record Court set from 1960 to 1973.“Serena, I’ve admired her as a player,” Court, 80, told the Daily Telegraph in a rare interview. “But I don’t think she has ever admired me.”Court said she has...
GMA’s Lara Spencer accidentally comes up with ‘new name’ for Serena Williams during on-air blunder
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has accidentally created a new name for tennis great Serena Williams during an on-air blunder. The 53-year-old has suffered multiple mishaps while reporting live on the morning show over the past few days. Lara has been GMA’s go-to host for reporting on the U.S....
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
Frances Tiafoe stepped out in a Serena Williams GOAT hoodie at the US Open before beating Rafael Nadal
"She's definitely the reason why I think I can do the things that I'm doing," Tiafoe told ESPN during an interview in which he also wore the hoodie.
ESPN
Margaret Court defends tennis record in wake of Serena Williams' farewell, says admiration not reciprocated
Australia's Margaret Court believes she doesn't get as much credit from the tennis world as she deserves for her 24 Grand Slam singles titles and that Serena Williams doesn't reciprocate her admiration. Williams -- who holds 23 Slam titles, one shy of the record Court set from 1960 to 1973...
