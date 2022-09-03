Some colleges offer more opportunities for fun than others. At first, Marist College seems like the perfect school to attend for the standard college experience. It has a beautiful campus located right on the Hudson River, it’s a great size and the buildings look like modern-day castles. But while it does offer the textbook aesthetics, Marist doesn’t really offer the textbook college experience: There’s not really much to do. So instead of offering a list of all of the things to do around Marist College’s campus (like many others are doing here at Study Breaks), here’s a list of all of the things that you can’t do if you attend the home of the Red Foxes.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO