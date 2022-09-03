ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

WETM 18 News

High School Football weekly schedule 9/6

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s week two of the 18 Sports Blitz and high school football is full throttle. This week, plenty of area teams will look to kickoff their season with a big win, while others will compete to stay undefeated in the early part of the season. This week’s 18 Sports Blitz Game […]
CORNING, NY
studybreaks.com

Everything You Can’t Do at Marist College

Some colleges offer more opportunities for fun than others. At first, Marist College seems like the perfect school to attend for the standard college experience. It has a beautiful campus located right on the Hudson River, it’s a great size and the buildings look like modern-day castles. But while it does offer the textbook aesthetics, Marist doesn’t really offer the textbook college experience: There’s not really much to do. So instead of offering a list of all of the things to do around Marist College’s campus (like many others are doing here at Study Breaks), here’s a list of all of the things that you can’t do if you attend the home of the Red Foxes.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Georgetown, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Spring Street Deli (North) August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Car flips over, causing injuries, in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh investigated an automobile accident shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday in which there were injuries. The auto landed on its roof adjacent to a house at Prospect and South streets. The circumstances leading up to the accident and the extent of injuries were...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

$2M NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh

A New York Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a store in the Hudson Valley. The second-prize Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 N. Plank Rd., the NY Lottery announced Saturday morning, Sept. 3. There were no...
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley

If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Girl Eats Westchester

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Community Mourns Ossining Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Hundreds of residents attended a vigil at Nelson Park in Ossining last Wednesday to mourn a 22-year-old village man who died in a motorcycle crash Aug. 28. Kasheem Trotter was pronounced dead at the scene on the night of Aug. 28 on the Bear Mountain State Parkway in Crompond. “An...
OSSINING, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie schools drop plans to buy Changepoint Church

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City School District is withdrawing its plan to purchase Changepoint Church for $1.8 million intended to be used for office space and student activities. The original plan, as reported by Mid-Hudson News in June was met with opposition by the community. The decision, according to...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
riverheadlocal

Flanders man drowns at upstate campground

A Flanders man drowned at an upstate campground this weekend, according to N.Y. State Police. Police said Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, was at the Landers Minisink Campground in the Town of Highland when he drowned while swimming in the Delaware River Saturday. Ismalej entered the river at about 1:30 p.m....
FLANDERS, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Civil rights complaint filed against SUNY New Paltz

As students come back on campus at SUNY New Paltz, two young women are fearful. Last semester, they say, they were harassed and vilified on social media. They became too afraid to attend their classes. One left for home before the school year ended. They’re back, but they’re scared they won’t be safe during their senior year at the university.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown to more than double street cameras

MIDDLETOWN – There are 23 street surveillance cameras in the City of Middletown that the police monitor on a regular basis and as a result of a $450,000 grant from Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D, Forestburgh) and Speaker Carl Heastie (D, New York City), the city will be installing an additional 29 cameras.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Uprising against Orange County IDA

Elected officials sent this letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency:. While we appreciate the mission of economic development and, when appropriate, incentives, it is paramount that Orange County’s villages, towns, cities, and school districts have a formal role in the decision-making process when considering property tax abatements. The Orange County IDA makes decisions that can have a significant impact on our tax base, revenue, and budgets yet we are completely relegated to the sidelines: we have no vote, no role in negotiations, and are left to simply write a letter or share comments at a public hearing that can and oftentimes are disregarded.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Poughkeepsie Man Falls to His Death from Bridge

BEACON – The man killed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, State Police said on Wednesday. Troopers said Paul Montenero, 29, of the Town of Poughkeepsie got out of his vehicle when it became...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

