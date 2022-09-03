Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Related
Newburgh Free Academy hires Jason McAllister Jr. as new boys basketball coach
He’s a Goldback through and through. And now Jason McAllister Jr. will be leading the way as the new coach of the Newburgh Free Academy boys varsity basketball team, taking over for Frank Dinnocenzio, who stepped down. McAllister Jr., who played for Dinnocenzio from 2010-11, found out the news...
High School Football weekly schedule 9/6
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s week two of the 18 Sports Blitz and high school football is full throttle. This week, plenty of area teams will look to kickoff their season with a big win, while others will compete to stay undefeated in the early part of the season. This week’s 18 Sports Blitz Game […]
studybreaks.com
Everything You Can’t Do at Marist College
Some colleges offer more opportunities for fun than others. At first, Marist College seems like the perfect school to attend for the standard college experience. It has a beautiful campus located right on the Hudson River, it’s a great size and the buildings look like modern-day castles. But while it does offer the textbook aesthetics, Marist doesn’t really offer the textbook college experience: There’s not really much to do. So instead of offering a list of all of the things to do around Marist College’s campus (like many others are doing here at Study Breaks), here’s a list of all of the things that you can’t do if you attend the home of the Red Foxes.
Catholic schools, religious ed get a boost with new vicar | Faith Matters
When Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, appointed the Rev. Stephen Fichter to be his episcopal vicar for education, he must have been thinking of this line from the Gospel of Matthew: “For to all those who have, more will be given, and they will have an abundance.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson Valley welcomes return to pre-pandemic education on first day of school
While Tuesday’s rain put a damper on the outside of schools, nearly 58,000 students across Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties returned to class to ring in a new school year. It marked the first time in two years that students are not returning with a plethora of COVID restrictions.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Spring Street Deli (North) August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car flips over, causing injuries, in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh investigated an automobile accident shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday in which there were injuries. The auto landed on its roof adjacent to a house at Prospect and South streets. The circumstances leading up to the accident and the extent of injuries were...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mom says her NFA daughter was beaten by another female student at football opener
NEWBURGH – The mother of a student at Newburgh Free Academy Main has had it with the Newburgh school district. She said her daughter was bullied last school year by a boy, who was given a “slap on the wrist in-school suspension.”. We are not releasing the names...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$2M NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh
A New York Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a store in the Hudson Valley. The second-prize Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 N. Plank Rd., the NY Lottery announced Saturday morning, Sept. 3. There were no...
I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley
If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall
It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
theexaminernews.com
Community Mourns Ossining Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Hundreds of residents attended a vigil at Nelson Park in Ossining last Wednesday to mourn a 22-year-old village man who died in a motorcycle crash Aug. 28. Kasheem Trotter was pronounced dead at the scene on the night of Aug. 28 on the Bear Mountain State Parkway in Crompond. “An...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie schools drop plans to buy Changepoint Church
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City School District is withdrawing its plan to purchase Changepoint Church for $1.8 million intended to be used for office space and student activities. The original plan, as reported by Mid-Hudson News in June was met with opposition by the community. The decision, according to...
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
Flanders man drowns at upstate campground
A Flanders man drowned at an upstate campground this weekend, according to N.Y. State Police. Police said Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, was at the Landers Minisink Campground in the Town of Highland when he drowned while swimming in the Delaware River Saturday. Ismalej entered the river at about 1:30 p.m....
hudsonvalleyone.com
Civil rights complaint filed against SUNY New Paltz
As students come back on campus at SUNY New Paltz, two young women are fearful. Last semester, they say, they were harassed and vilified on social media. They became too afraid to attend their classes. One left for home before the school year ended. They’re back, but they’re scared they won’t be safe during their senior year at the university.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown to more than double street cameras
MIDDLETOWN – There are 23 street surveillance cameras in the City of Middletown that the police monitor on a regular basis and as a result of a $450,000 grant from Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D, Forestburgh) and Speaker Carl Heastie (D, New York City), the city will be installing an additional 29 cameras.
warwickadvertiser.com
Uprising against Orange County IDA
Elected officials sent this letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency:. While we appreciate the mission of economic development and, when appropriate, incentives, it is paramount that Orange County’s villages, towns, cities, and school districts have a formal role in the decision-making process when considering property tax abatements. The Orange County IDA makes decisions that can have a significant impact on our tax base, revenue, and budgets yet we are completely relegated to the sidelines: we have no vote, no role in negotiations, and are left to simply write a letter or share comments at a public hearing that can and oftentimes are disregarded.
theexaminernews.com
Examiner+ Excerpt: Old Yorktown Car Dealership Site to House State’s Largest Electric School Bus Company
This is a partial excerpt of a piece published first in our Examiner+ email newsletter. The state’s largest electric school bus company will be moving to the abandoned site of a former Yorktown car dealership to provide new buses, maintenance and charging for districts and to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Poughkeepsie Man Falls to His Death from Bridge
BEACON – The man killed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, State Police said on Wednesday. Troopers said Paul Montenero, 29, of the Town of Poughkeepsie got out of his vehicle when it became...
Comments / 1