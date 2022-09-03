ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ManningCast TV schedule 2022: Dates, channel, how to watch, start times, and more

Peyton and Eli Manning will be back for ESPN‘s ManningCast in 2022! The duo took the NFL world by storm last year when they introduced an alternative broadcast of Monday Night Football. During the game, the brothers commented on all the action while also bringing in a number of eclectic guests. Now that we know the ManningCast will return through 2024, let’s take a look at how to watch each episode, the TV schedule, start times, and more.
2022 Hard Knocks Episode 5 recap: Roster cuts and Eminem highlight season finale

Season 18 of HBO’s Hard Knocks wrapped up on Tuesday night, and the finale featured Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell working his way through the team’s final roster cuts. We saw players get released and find new homes, the behind-the-scenes conversations that led to those transactions, and, of course, a visit from Detroit’s own Eminem.
