Marion County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man accused of stealing SUV in Ocala needed ride for journey home

Joshua Lea Fleming needed a ride from Ocala to his hometown of Homosassa so he decided to allegedly steal one. That’s what Fleming told authorities who apprehended him Sunday, Sept. 4, after they saw the 34-year-old ditch a stolen vehicle in northern Citrus County, according to Fleming's arrest affidavits.
HOMOSASSA, FL
WESH

Fruitland Park woman charged with murder in shooting

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Fruitland Park woman faces charges of second-degree murder after deputies said she fatally shot a relative while chasing him down the street. Investigators are protecting the suspected shooter's identity because they say she may also be a crime victim. According to the Lake County...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Pennsylvania man arrested in Marion County after being spotted behind wheel of stolen pickup truck

A 46-year-old man was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted him driving a pickup truck that was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania. On Sunday, September 4, an MCSO corporal responded to the 6200 block of SE 118th Place in reference to providing back up to a deputy who had conducted a traffic stop on the stolen 2011 Ford F-250 pickup truck.
MARION COUNTY, FL
#Theft#Marion County Sheriff
villages-news.com

Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack

A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
DELTONA, FL
Public Safety
WCJB

Man arrested for grand theft auto across counties

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Marion County and then fleeing to Citrus County. Joshua Fleeming, 34, a resident of Homosassa, fled Marion County deputies this afternoon with a stolen vehicle. Eventually, he crossed into Citrus County. Fleeming took off near W Dunnellon...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare

I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Armed suspect flees Marion County in stolen car, apprehended in Citrus County

A Homosassa man who allegedly stole a vehicle Sunday, Sept. 4, at a Marion County convenience store on County Road 484 and led law enforcement authorities on a short pursuit into Citrus County, before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot, was apprehended, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman spotted at CVS in The Villages arrested with illicit drugs

A woman spotted at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages was arrested with illicit drugs after a traffic stop. Molly Marie Nightlinger, 46, of Leesburg, was parked at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night in the CVS parking lot on County Road 466 near The Villages High School, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the license plate of Nightlinger’s silver 2006 Mazda and found the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license. Nightlinger got into the vehicle, drove away and was pulled over at County Road 466 and Villages Campus Circle.
THE VILLAGES, FL

