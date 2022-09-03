Read full article on original website
Man, woman arrested after their horses were found to be malnourished, Marion County deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman are facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found two horses to be malnourished, according to a news release from Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Mercedees Cox, 24, and Tyler Hanners, 27, were taken into custody on two counts of aggravated...
ocala-news.com
Reddick man accused of threatening male victim with knife and attempting to steal window a/c unit
A 46-year-old Reddick man was arrested after he was accused of threatening a male victim with a knife and attempting to steal the victim’s window air conditioning unit. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the 11300 block of NW 8th Street in Ocala in reference to a burglary incident.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man accused of stealing SUV in Ocala needed ride for journey home
Joshua Lea Fleming needed a ride from Ocala to his hometown of Homosassa so he decided to allegedly steal one. That’s what Fleming told authorities who apprehended him Sunday, Sept. 4, after they saw the 34-year-old ditch a stolen vehicle in northern Citrus County, according to Fleming's arrest affidavits.
WESH
Fruitland Park woman charged with murder in shooting
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Fruitland Park woman faces charges of second-degree murder after deputies said she fatally shot a relative while chasing him down the street. Investigators are protecting the suspected shooter's identity because they say she may also be a crime victim. According to the Lake County...
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation
A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
ocala-news.com
Pennsylvania man arrested in Marion County after being spotted behind wheel of stolen pickup truck
A 46-year-old man was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted him driving a pickup truck that was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania. On Sunday, September 4, an MCSO corporal responded to the 6200 block of SE 118th Place in reference to providing back up to a deputy who had conducted a traffic stop on the stolen 2011 Ford F-250 pickup truck.
click orlando
Woman accused of chasing, shooting, killing relative in Fruitland Park
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – A woman is accused of chasing a relative down and fatally shooting him over the weekend in Fruitland Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the woman, who faces a second-degree murder charge, had a long-standing grudge with and had “been...
News4Jax.com
Parents arrested on manslaughter, other charges after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself, Gainesville police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A father and a mother were arrested Wednesday after their 3-year-old son fatally shot himself last month, the Gainesville Police Department said. Just before 6 p.m. Aug. 24, first responders were called to the shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. According to the Police Department,...
villages-news.com
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
click orlando
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok
DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
Police provide update on living victims, identify deceased victims in shooting and battery in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. — The two surviving gunshot victims, as well as a person who was beaten "by a blunt object," in a violent incident at Vick's Supper Club in Palatka are recovering from their injuries, police said in an update Tuesday. The gunshot victims were hospitalized but have been...
Florida woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of relative over ‘long-standing grudge’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies have charged an unidentified woman with murder after they say she chased down one of her own relatives and shot him to death. Deputies say a “long-standing grudge” between the two led to the shooting. Although she’s been charged with...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman chased relative down street, shooting him dead, authorities say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of chasing one of her relatives down a neighborhood street and shooting him on Saturday. The man died at a church before someone could bring him to the hospital. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Pine...
WESH
Sheriff: Central Florida HOA president installed camera inside woman's bedroom
PALM COAST, Fla. — The president of a condominium association in Flagler County is also an accused video voyeur. Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Orr was arrested Tuesday night. Orr allegedly installed a camera in the master bedroom of a neighbor’s condominium, capturing intimate images. “He had access to condos because...
4th victim of Florida serial killer identified after 15 years, police say
Police say they have identified another victim of a Florida serial killer 15 years after the remains of eight men were found in 2007.
Driver found dead after crashing into house in Hernando County
A driver was found dead after crashing their car into a home in North Weeki Wachee on Wednesday.
WCJB
Man arrested for grand theft auto across counties
HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Marion County and then fleeing to Citrus County. Joshua Fleeming, 34, a resident of Homosassa, fled Marion County deputies this afternoon with a stolen vehicle. Eventually, he crossed into Citrus County. Fleeming took off near W Dunnellon...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
Citrus County Chronicle
Armed suspect flees Marion County in stolen car, apprehended in Citrus County
A Homosassa man who allegedly stole a vehicle Sunday, Sept. 4, at a Marion County convenience store on County Road 484 and led law enforcement authorities on a short pursuit into Citrus County, before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot, was apprehended, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
villages-news.com
Woman spotted at CVS in The Villages arrested with illicit drugs
A woman spotted at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages was arrested with illicit drugs after a traffic stop. Molly Marie Nightlinger, 46, of Leesburg, was parked at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night in the CVS parking lot on County Road 466 near The Villages High School, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the license plate of Nightlinger’s silver 2006 Mazda and found the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license. Nightlinger got into the vehicle, drove away and was pulled over at County Road 466 and Villages Campus Circle.
