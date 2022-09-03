ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, NY

adirondackalmanack.com

Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council to offer free Stewards of the Water program on Sept. 10

The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) has announced a special event featuring Stewards of the Water, a book composed and published by the Assembly Point Water Quality Coalition. The event will take place on Saturday, September 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at LARAC, located at 7 Lapham Place in Glens Falls. The LARAC is also currently highlighting an extensive art exhibit by water colorist, Tom Ryan, who illustrated Stewards of the Water. Several authors of the book will discuss the various impacts of 170 years of environmental activism on Lake George.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Don Andrews
newyorkalmanack.com

Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls

The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
ALBANY, NY
WUPE

The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away

James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
PITTSFIELD, MA
adirondackalmanack.com

