The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) has announced a special event featuring Stewards of the Water, a book composed and published by the Assembly Point Water Quality Coalition. The event will take place on Saturday, September 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at LARAC, located at 7 Lapham Place in Glens Falls. The LARAC is also currently highlighting an extensive art exhibit by water colorist, Tom Ryan, who illustrated Stewards of the Water. Several authors of the book will discuss the various impacts of 170 years of environmental activism on Lake George.

