Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman Airlifted After Falling 150 Feet Into A Gorge In Upstate NY
Multiple crews and agencies were called to Cherry Valley recently for a person in distress. New York State Police say a 32-year-old woman from Troy had fell into a gorge Saturday afternoon and was unable to get out on her own. She was suffering from multiple injuries after falling 150 feet from a waterfall.
Rangers come to aid of injured Greene County hikers
Greene County Forest Ranger Katherine Fox had a busy week to kick off the month of September. Ranger Fox was contacted on two occasions by Greene County 911, each for injured hikers in the Town of Hunter wilderness.
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
Classic cars, food and jazz coming to Lake George
Labor Day Weekend ends another tourist season, but things aren't about to go quiet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
Tugboats to sail up Hudson River for Waterford roundup
A parade of tugboats will set sail up the Hudson River to Waterford Harbor Friday afternoon, September 9, kicking off the 2022 Waterford Tugboat Roundup.
Woman, 32, rescued after falling 150 feet from upstate N.Y. waterfall
CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. — A woman was rescued after falling 150 feet from an upstate waterfall and into a gorge Saturday, troopers said. The 32-year-old woman who is from Troy was hiking at 5 p.m. near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley when she fell from a waterfall, state police said in a news release.
Best breakfast spots in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Glens Falls, you have a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Death Wish Coffee permanently closes Broadway store
Death Wish Coffee Company has permanently closed its retail store at 260 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. A company spokesperson said the location closed as of Sunday, September 4.
adirondackalmanack.com
Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council to offer free Stewards of the Water program on Sept. 10
The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) has announced a special event featuring Stewards of the Water, a book composed and published by the Assembly Point Water Quality Coalition. The event will take place on Saturday, September 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at LARAC, located at 7 Lapham Place in Glens Falls. The LARAC is also currently highlighting an extensive art exhibit by water colorist, Tom Ryan, who illustrated Stewards of the Water. Several authors of the book will discuss the various impacts of 170 years of environmental activism on Lake George.
Sudden Death! After One Year, Deathwish Coffee Pulls the Plug in Saratoga
A little more than one year since opening up their retail store in Saratoga County, owners of the popular coffee spot are pulling the plug on their retail store. Deathwish Coffee, known for its highly caffeinated brews and snarky 'tudes, is a huge hit with residents throughout the Capital Region and beyond who crave a little kick of caffeine in the morning.
Town of Malta New Owner of 72 Yr Old Saratoga Lake Italian Restaurant
It's a done deal! Finally, the sale has gone through for the Town of Malta and the legendary Mangino's Ristorante. The prime piece of real estate on Saratoga Lake has been up for sale and the hope was that it wouldn't go to a private developer. The Mangino Family and the Town of Malta have agreed on a deal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sitterly Road Bridge reopens to traffic
The Sitterly Road Bridge in Clifton Park has reopened to traffic. The bridge closed in June to replace the existing bridge after a truck towing a trailer with a boom lift struck the overpass in April 2021.
newyorkalmanack.com
Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls
The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away
James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
Glenville, NY Man Tries to Stop Loud Dirt Bikers, But it Almost Turns Deadly?
A disturbance in a wooded area of the Capital Region nearly turned deadly over the holiday weekend. Two teenagers were riding dirt bikes in a normally-quiet trail area in Glenville, New York, and that disturbed a nearby citizen. In an attempt to combat the disruption, the citizen turned violent, and the details of this case show that the teenagers may be lucky to be alive.
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
adirondackalmanack.com
Two dead found in Tenant Creek, accidental drowning suspected
On Aug 19, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office notified Forest Rangers about two deceased subjects in Tenant Creek, Wilcox Lake Wild Forest. Ranger Thompson and Sheriff’s Office personnel responded. New York State Police (NYSP) interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls.
Get the scoop on local fall ice cream flavors
Local ice cream shops are introducing fall flavors as we descend into September. Martha's, and Snowman's are just a couple of shops promoting the classic fall flavors.
Enjoy food, games, music at Amsterdam’s ItaliaFest
ItaliaFest is returning to Amsterdam on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival includes Italian food, a free inflatable park, rides, games, vendors, and more on Bridge Street.
Comments / 0