ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

UCO to host home opener football game in brand-new stadium

EDMOND, Okla. — The University of Central Oklahoma will host its home opener football game in a brand-new stadium. Renovations are wrapping up and the Bronchos are preparing to take the field. New landscaping, a waterfall and a brand-new playing field are just some of the improvements in the...
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
Mount Pleasant, MI
Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
vinepair.com

The Number of Sonic Drive-Ins in Every State [MAP]

Is there a more distinctly American institution than the Sonic Drive-In? You’d be hard-pressed to find one, what with sweet slushes, Ocean Waters, shakes, and gooey mozzarella sticks, all from roller-skating waiters. In 1953, the first model of the drive-in restaurant opened in Shawnee, Okla., originally named Top Hat....
SHAWNEE, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma dairy show judge wants more young people active in the agriculture industry

Oklahoma’s fair season is here, and one staple for many communities is visiting livestock show rings, where many young FFA and 4-H exhibitors compete. But for Addie Raber, a junior at Oklahoma State University, it was her first time judging livestock instead of showing them. Raber judged the Payne County Dairy Show last month and said she finds it important for young people like herself to be active in the agriculture industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster

The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination

Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Oklahoma State#Baylor Bears#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Dc#Arkansas Pine Bluff
KFOR

Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug.26-Sept. 1

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 26-Sept. 1 include:. Curtis Wayne Alexander, 56, Woodward, Oklahoma County hold. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, BIA local. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, trespassing. Michael Paul Avila, 42, Ponca City, hold...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Ohio State University
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jet headed for London makes emergency landing in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A jumbo jet headed for London made an emergency landing in Tulsa on Monday. According to Flight Aware, the American Airlines jet left from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) around 9:30 p.m. and made an emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport (TIA) around 11:20 p.m. A...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy