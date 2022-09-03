Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Moves Up Two Spots in Latest AP Poll
The Sooners jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 in the second edition of the Associate Press' Top 25.
Monday two-minute drill on Ramos season-ending injury, Oklahoma State test
In this edition of the Sun Devil Source two-minute drill, Chris Karpman and Ethan Ryter discuss pressing topics garnering attention following Arizona State's win over NAU, and before the team takes the trip to Stillwater for a tough test in Oklahoma State. Discussed in this segment:. — After the NAU...
KOCO
UCO to host home opener football game in brand-new stadium
EDMOND, Okla. — The University of Central Oklahoma will host its home opener football game in a brand-new stadium. Renovations are wrapping up and the Bronchos are preparing to take the field. New landscaping, a waterfall and a brand-new playing field are just some of the improvements in the...
publicradiotulsa.org
PGA asks city officials to cover $100K in security fees from Tulsa police after championship
The PGA of America is asking city officials to cover part of a $225,000 bill from the Tulsa Police Department after the national golf tournament at the Southern Hills Country Club in May. Tulsa city councilors met last Wednesday to decide whether or not to waive $100,000 in security fees.
KOCO
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
Oklahoma woman works to prevent suicide in the Sooner State
According to the CDC, Oklahoma ranks sixth in the nation for suicide deaths.
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
vinepair.com
The Number of Sonic Drive-Ins in Every State [MAP]
Is there a more distinctly American institution than the Sonic Drive-In? You’d be hard-pressed to find one, what with sweet slushes, Ocean Waters, shakes, and gooey mozzarella sticks, all from roller-skating waiters. In 1953, the first model of the drive-in restaurant opened in Shawnee, Okla., originally named Top Hat....
kosu.org
Oklahoma dairy show judge wants more young people active in the agriculture industry
Oklahoma’s fair season is here, and one staple for many communities is visiting livestock show rings, where many young FFA and 4-H exhibitors compete. But for Addie Raber, a junior at Oklahoma State University, it was her first time judging livestock instead of showing them. Raber judged the Payne County Dairy Show last month and said she finds it important for young people like herself to be active in the agriculture industry.
Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster
The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
OKC VeloCity
OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination
Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug.26-Sept. 1
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 26-Sept. 1 include:. Curtis Wayne Alexander, 56, Woodward, Oklahoma County hold. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, BIA local. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, trespassing. Michael Paul Avila, 42, Ponca City, hold...
KOCO
Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens
OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
Officials: Mailboxes found dumped in Perkins
City leaders in one Oklahoma community have a mystery on their hands.
Tulsa man dies after collision with semi in gas station parking lot
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma High Patrol is investigating after a Tulsa man died following a collision with a semi over the weekend in Lincoln County. Troopers responded to a collision involving a semi and car at the Phillips 66 in Chandler on the Turner Turnpike on Saturday.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma AG: Formerly appointed insurance company examiner facing embezzlement charges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor filed a felony embezzlement charges against a man who is a CPA previously appointed as an examiner of insurance company finances for state insurance departments. Nestor Romero is accused of taking $1.2M from Red Rock Insurance Company's receivership accounts and transferring...
Jet headed for London makes emergency landing in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A jumbo jet headed for London made an emergency landing in Tulsa on Monday. According to Flight Aware, the American Airlines jet left from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) around 9:30 p.m. and made an emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport (TIA) around 11:20 p.m. A...
OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
