Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
islandernews.com
Quick look at the five candidates who are in the running for three Village Council seats in November
Key Biscayne voters will be treated to another Village Council election in the fall as five candidates qualified by the deadline to run for three positions on the dais, which also will have a new mayor seated in November. Four-year terms for the unpaid but highly visible positions will expire...
wlrn.org
New school board lineup shaped by DeSantis is 'extremely disrespectful' to voters, says union head
Governor Ron DeSantis' appointment of five new members to the Broward School Board is "extremely disrespectful" to voters, according to the head of the county's teachers union. Speaking on the latest South Florida Roundup, WLRN’s education reporter Kate Payne and Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, talked about...
islandernews.com
Village Council works to trim budget and reduce property tax rate; final budget meeting Sept. 21
Labor Day wasn't yet 24 hours in the rear-view mirror when Village of Key Biscayne Council members labored for five hours, chipping away at a proposed budget and reducing the millage rate at Tuesday night's first of two budget hearings. The vote to lower the millage rate from Village Manager's...
islandernews.com
Rally supporting effort to stop homeless camp on Virginia Key planned at Miami City Hall
It certainly didn't take long to gather some support. By Monday morning, nearly 17,000 people from the Key Biscayne and surrounding areas of Miami had signed a petition on Change.org supporting a rally on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in front of Miami's City Hall to protest any further consideration for a homeless encampment on Virginia Key, and to urge commissioners to re-open the Virginia Key Outdoor Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami New Times
University of Miami Listed Third in Latest Rankings for Best Value Colleges in Florida
As tuition for four-year universities skyrockets, students and parents are eager to know which college will provide the biggest return on their investment. Considering the multitude of public institutions in the Sunshine State, Florida residents likely wonder if it is worth spending more to attend a private university like the University of Miami.
After a grand jury report blasted Broward schools over campus safety, the state wants answers
A statewide grand jury’s blistering critique of a school renovation program led to the removal of four Broward school board members, but the report also accuses the school district of serious safety failures. The state Department of Education believes some of these issues — including under-reporting of crimes, failure to work with law enforcement and allowing students with serious felony ...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade teacher dies in El Salvador while saving her son
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A South Florida teacher died a hero over the weekend while saving her son from drowning in El Salvador. Michelle Vargas was a special needs teacher for the past 18 years, and for the past nine years, she worked at Cutler Bay Middle School as a special needs teacher.
texasmetronews.com
Wins and losses for Haitian American candidates in Florida races￼
MIAMI — Two Haitian American are heading to a runoff in November after tying for first place in the Miami-Dade County Commission District 2 race, while in Broward County, two Haitian American lost separate bids to become county commissioners. Tuesday’s primary ballots included seats for state executive offices, United...
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandernews.com
Labor Day dining on Key Biscayne
Labor Day on Key Biscayne can be special. If you prefer to dine out, rather than grill at home, our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up a delicious combination of grilling favorites and new experiences this Monday, September 5. Costa Med Bistro. Sometimes all you need on a holiday is...
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Gears Up for Change
North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
islandernews.com
‘1000 Eyes on the Water’ provides fun training on keeping area waters safe and clean
The Primary election is over and summer is winding down. With it comes an opportunity to take a breath, relax, reset. It’s also an opening to use practical and convenient tools to help stay engaged in positive and impactful ways. If you have attended or watched the GoVoteMiami mayoral candidate forum, you heard from Miami Waterkeepers, a local organization working to ensure swimmable, drinkable, fishable water for all.
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridianpress.com
Karla Hernandez-Mats Accuses Journalists of Being Republican Operatives
Karla Hernandez-Mats, Charlie Crist's (D) pick for Lt. Governor in the 2022 midterms, continues to attract controversy less than a week after being selected. In a Sunday interview with the Miami-based Local 10 news program This Week in South Florida, Hernandez-Mats seemingly responds to the interviewers' questions in a condescending fashion and accuses them of working on behalf of the Republican Party.
islandernews.com
Miami hires environmental expert as new chief resilience officer
Sonia Brubaker, a former EPA official, was named City of Miami chief resilience officer on Thursday by City Manager Art Noriega. "We are privileged to have attracted a uniquely-qualified and experienced candidate to lead a growing team of resilience professionals in the new Department of Resilience and Sustainability established in the upcoming fiscal year," said Noriega.
islandernews.com
With deadline approaching, here is how to renew your Rickenbacker Causeway annual pass
Key Biscayne residents and commuters need to renew their annual Rickenbacker Causeway passes by September 30. Regardless of when they are purchased, annual plans are valid from October 1 to September 30, and they can only be purchased through the Miami-Dade Causeways website. Both the Resident and Commuter Plans are...
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
islandernews.com
Eileen and Jose Ortega reflect on 50 years of married life together
How do you keep a relationship going for 50 years? According to Eilieen and Jose Ortega, it takes mutual respect, an abundance of love, and the ability to give and take. The Ortegas should know. Last week they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Eileen was one of the first babies...
What's open & closed on Labor Day 2022
MIAMI- Is it time to fire up that grill? Yes, grocery stores will be open on Monday, September 5, on Labor Day, and here's what else is open and closed throughout South Florida on that day:Federal offices: Closed.State offices: Closed.Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.Public schools, colleges, universities: No Classes.Stock markets: Closed.Libraries: Closed. but online access remains open. Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.Banks: Branches will not be open, ATM's will still be available. Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule. Customer service call center open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.Miami-Dade and Broward Transit: Sunday schedule for both counties.Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.Grocery stores and malls: Open.Walmart: Open regular hours.Target: Open regular hours, pharmacies will be closed.
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage Business
Suarez draws from both her Cuban and American background, as well as her mixology expertise. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness, Kush Hospitality and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
southfloridareporter.com
Salmon Recalled In Florida And 10 Other States After Testing Finds Listeria
St. James Smokehouse of Miami, FL, is voluntarily recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4-ounce packages (Product of Scotland) because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture which revealed that...
Comments / 0