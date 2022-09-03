Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Police officer, 2 pedestrians hurt in crash following police chase in Belmont Cragin, CPD says
CHICAGO (WLS) — Two pedestrians injured in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood after a suspect’s car went out of control. Chicago police detectives are investigating a crash that sent one of their own officers to the hospital and injured two elderly bystanders who, police say, were standing on the sidewalk waiting for a bus.
nypressnews.com
Deadly Loop stabbing stirs safety concerns for commuters amid recent trend of crime
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man died after being stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night, Chicago police said. It all unfolded around a popular business district in the Loop and even though this stabbing happened late at night, it still adds to a recent trend of crime around this area that has commuters concerned.
nypressnews.com
CPD issues alert after 3 armed carjackings in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued an alert following three armed carjackings in Grand Crossing. In each of the incidents, two to three male suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victims’ vehicles. They are described as African American males wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks. The following...
nypressnews.com
Chicago shooting on Red Line train critically injures 1, CPD says
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday evening. Chicago police said a 31-year-old man was found walking off a Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
nypressnews.com
Chicago cop, elderly couple injured when car speeds away from traffic stop and crashes into squad car on Northwest Side
A Chicago police officer and an elderly couple were injured when a car sped away from a traffic stop and crashed into a squad car on the Northwest Side Wednesday, officials said. An unmarked police car tried to pull over a car near Fullerton and Central avenues around 11:35 a.m.,...
nypressnews.com
Retired nurse dies when her bike is struck by police vehicle in Burbank
A retired nurse died when her bike was struck by a Burbank police vehicle. Denise Blidy, 66, was “involved in an accident” with a police car about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 77th Street, according to Burbank police. She was taken to Christ...
nypressnews.com
‘I haven’t slept’: Chicago veteran talks about being robbed at gunpoint; crime may be connected to others
CHICAGO (CBS) — Only on 2 — A Chicago veteran, robbed at gunpoint, tries to take matters into his own hands. But he’s now just left bruised and with a lot of questions. He’s wondering if he was attacked by the same crew caught on this video targeting a woman a mile away. He spoke with CBS 2’s Steven Graves.
nypressnews.com
Search continues to find escaped prisoner Devin Revels, suspected in catalytic converter theft
CHICAGO (CBS) — The search is still on to find escaped prisoner Devin Revels. It’s been five days since he kicked out the window of a police car Thursday, September 1, and took off running on the city’s West Side. On Thursday, officers searched the Columbus Park...
nypressnews.com
Man shot, killed inside Antioch apartment
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man was found shot to death inside an Antioch apartment Sunday night. Just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and found a 42-year-old shot and killed.
nypressnews.com
41-year-old man dead after stabbing in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after he was stabbed multiple times in The Loop. Police responded to the 100 block of West Van Buren Street just before 11 p.m. and found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds. The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he died. No arrests...
nypressnews.com
Chicago man sentenced to over 5 years for COVID-19 fraud, loaded gun
CHICAGO — A Chicago man was sentenced to over five years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining a PPE loan and possessing a loaded handgun. Tyjuan Lighthall, 25, was found with an unlawfully purchased firearm, with an extended magazine, in early 2019 while in Rogers Park. As a previously...
nypressnews.com
18-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash on Kennedy Expressway at Sayre Avenue
CHICGAO (CBS)– A deadly motorcycle crash shut down part of the Kennedy Expressway for several hours Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police said the 18-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing in the inbound lanes at Sayre Avenue just after 11 p.m. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has identified him as Nick V. Damato.
nypressnews.com
1 killed, 1 wounded in McKinley Park shooting
A person was being questioned after two people were shot, one fatally, Monday night in McKinley Park on the South Side. The victims were inside a vehicle at about 7:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man suffered...
nypressnews.com
Students, staff evacuated at Joliet middle school due to bomb threat
JOLIET, Ill. — A middle school in Joliet has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. Just after 2 p.m., Joliet police tweeted that they are at Timber Ridge Middle School, located in the 2100 block of Bronk Road. All students and staff have been evacuated and are safe,...
nypressnews.com
Baby boom: 8 members of DeKalb, Illinois fire department welcome babies within months
DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) — There must be something in the water in DeKalb, Illinois!. Take a look at this adorable picture shared by the DeKalb Fire Department. Those are eight firefighters all from the same department, all with their little babies. The department proudly posted this picture with the...
nypressnews.com
Blackstone Hotel housekeepers protest for lighter workloads
Blackstone Hotel housekeepers and their supporters held a brief but raucous demonstration Wednesday in the Loop demanding a more manageable workload as visitors return to downtown Chicago. Room attendants say they aren’t being given enough time to clean rooms, forcing them to rush from assignment to assignment, which leads to...
nypressnews.com
Parents call for change after video shows fighting at Rich Township High School
RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) — It was Friday night outside the football stadium at Rich Township High School in Richton Park. A 40-second cellphone video clip shows some terrifying moments that ABC7 will not show you, as a group of people, punched, kicked and jumped on a young man lying on the ground.
nypressnews.com
Labor Day 2022: Naperville, Schaumburg parade organizers focus on safety
CHICAGO (WLS) — A Labor Day parade is underway in west suburban Naperville Monday morning, and security is top-of-mind. Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Naperville, including Main Street, to hold the annual parade, which is part of the city’s annual Last Fling. There are marching...
nypressnews.com
Two more buses of migrants arrive in Chicago, sent by Gov. Abbott | How you can help
CHICAGO (WLS) — Three more busloads of migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday. Two buses arrived in the early afternoon. On both buses were several families accompanied by young children among the new arrivals. The buses arrived within about two hours of each other, first to Union Station...
nypressnews.com
‘Lowly personal attacks’ | Gov. Abbott responds to Chicago mayor’s comments on sending migrants to her city
AUSTIN, Texas — As Texas continues to send migrants to cities across the country in response to what politicians are calling a humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border, Gov. Greg Abbott and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot continue to go toe-to-toe over the plan. Abbott recently added Chicago to the...
