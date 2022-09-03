ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

CPD issues alert after 3 armed carjackings in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued an alert following three armed carjackings in Grand Crossing. In each of the incidents, two to three male suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victims’ vehicles. They are described as African American males wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks. The following...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Chicago shooting on Red Line train critically injures 1, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday evening. Chicago police said a 31-year-old man was found walking off a Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dearborn Homes#Cpd#Thefts#State St#Chicago Police#Cbs Rrb#W 30th St
nypressnews.com

Man shot, killed inside Antioch apartment

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man was found shot to death inside an Antioch apartment Sunday night. Just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and found a 42-year-old shot and killed.
ANTIOCH, IL
nypressnews.com

41-year-old man dead after stabbing in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after he was stabbed multiple times in The Loop. Police responded to the 100 block of West Van Buren Street just before 11 p.m. and found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds. The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he died. No arrests...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Chicago man sentenced to over 5 years for COVID-19 fraud, loaded gun

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was sentenced to over five years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining a PPE loan and possessing a loaded handgun. Tyjuan Lighthall, 25, was found with an unlawfully purchased firearm, with an extended magazine, in early 2019 while in Rogers Park. As a previously...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

18-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash on Kennedy Expressway at Sayre Avenue

CHICGAO (CBS)– A deadly motorcycle crash shut down part of the Kennedy Expressway for several hours Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police said the 18-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing in the inbound lanes at Sayre Avenue just after 11 p.m. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has identified him as Nick V. Damato.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
nypressnews.com

1 killed, 1 wounded in McKinley Park shooting

A person was being questioned after two people were shot, one fatally, Monday night in McKinley Park on the South Side. The victims were inside a vehicle at about 7:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Students, staff evacuated at Joliet middle school due to bomb threat

JOLIET, Ill. — A middle school in Joliet has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. Just after 2 p.m., Joliet police tweeted that they are at Timber Ridge Middle School, located in the 2100 block of Bronk Road. All students and staff have been evacuated and are safe,...
JOLIET, IL
nypressnews.com

Blackstone Hotel housekeepers protest for lighter workloads

Blackstone Hotel housekeepers and their supporters held a brief but raucous demonstration Wednesday in the Loop demanding a more manageable workload as visitors return to downtown Chicago. Room attendants say they aren’t being given enough time to clean rooms, forcing them to rush from assignment to assignment, which leads to...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy