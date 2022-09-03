(Pottawattamie Co) An Illinois man was arrested for Burglary in Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Michael Anthony Bourdo, of Saint Jacob, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday after Deputies were called to the 60-mile-marker of Interstate 29 southbound for a vehicle on the side of the road and a male going through the vehicle. The male, identified as Bourdo, was found to have no ownership or right to the car or its belongings. Following a full investigation, Bourdo was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree – Vehicle, 1st Offense.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO