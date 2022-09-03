Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested for harrassment
(Red Oak) -- A suspect is in custody in Red Oak following their early Tuesday morning arrest. The Red Oak Police Department says 43-year-old Kim Jack Douglas Trost of Red Oak was arrested shortly after 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of 1st Avenue. Authorities say Trost was charged with harassment 1st offense -- an aggravated misdemeanor.
Montgomery County arrested on Harassment Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 43-year-old Jack Douglas Trost on Tuesday in the 300 block of 1st Avenue for Harassment, 1st offense. Officers transported Trost to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2000.00 bond.
kmaland.com
Mills County suspect booked on domestic charges
(Glenwood) -- A Tabor man faces charges following an altercation in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Donovan Edward Hankins was arrested early Tuesday morning for domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts. The arrest took place on Highway 275 at around 12:40 a.m. Hankins was...
Man Convicted in Adair County Crash
(Greenfield) A Former Adair County man is found guilty of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in Adair County District Court. The verdict handed down by a jury on September 1 convicted Elijah Daniel Davis in the fatal crash in May 2020, west of Orient, that claimed the life of Jeremy Trichel, of Menlo, who was 39 years old at the time of the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Single Vehicle Crash Causes Fatality In Greenfield Monday Night.
A single vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 92 in Adair County ended in a fatality Monday night. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident at 10:31pm on Iowa Highway 92, east of Greenfield. A 1998 Grand Cherokee Jeep was headed westbound on Highway 92, when driver Sean Hagen from Parole, Iowa, entered into the North ditch at the address of 2432 Highway 92 and continued traveling westbound and reentered the road and ditch another time before the vehicle rolled approximately three times near Orange Avenue. While the medics were on scene they smelled alcohol coming from the driver.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report
(Pottawattamie Co) An Illinois man was arrested for Burglary in Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Michael Anthony Bourdo, of Saint Jacob, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday after Deputies were called to the 60-mile-marker of Interstate 29 southbound for a vehicle on the side of the road and a male going through the vehicle. The male, identified as Bourdo, was found to have no ownership or right to the car or its belongings. Following a full investigation, Bourdo was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree – Vehicle, 1st Offense.
Man arrested on Montgomery County FTA Warrant
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Charles Harvey II on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a pre-trial conference. Authorities located Harvey II in Page County and transported him to the Montgomery/Page County line. Montgomery County authorities took him to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident
SIDNEY, Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a methamphetamine arrest following a Highway 2 accident on Saturday, Sept. 3. A press release says deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. to a one-vehicle accident near the 195th Street intersection, where a Cadillac XTS, driven by Jay Tyler, 54 of Medford, Ore., failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest 14-year-old boy for Monday homicide; identify victim of shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in relation to a homicide Monday evening. "It's very, very disturbing to see young people involved in this kind of violence with guns," said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. Around 7:27 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a...
kmaland.com
Bedford man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Graham) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Galaxy Road at 390th Street 7 miles southeast of Graham shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1980 GMC Brigadier driven by 19-year-old Hunter Reid of Bedford was westbound when the vehicle's air brakes failed as it approached a T intersection. The vehicle then overturned onto its passenger side as the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Galaxy Road, and slid to its final rest partially off the roadway facing southeast.
Man tries to Steal Copper from Active Electric Substation
(Clarinda, IA) — A MidAmerican Energy spokesman says a vandal trying to steal copper wire risked being electrocuted by 69-thousand volts of electricity at an active power substation in southwest Iowa on Monday night. MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood About 11 hundred Clarinda area residents lost power about 11 p-m, and a utility crew found someone had cut a hole in the fence and a pile of copper wire. He says it appears that someone had cut wire and made a pretty quick exit. Greenwood says repairs to the damaged substation took a few hours to complete. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was arrested Tuesday regarding the incident.
northwestmoinfo.com
Brake Failure Leads to Accident Near Graham
GRAHAM, MO – A Bedford driver was injured in an accident in Nodaway County Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 19 year old Hunter Reid was driving westbound on 390th Street, 7 miles southeast of Graham, and the air brakes on the Brigadier truck failed as it approaches the intersection of Galaxy Road and 390th Street. The driver attempted to make a turn on to Galaxy Road, but the truck overturned on its passenger side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Omaha Police confirm shooting on Country Club Road is a homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday one person died in a shooting Monday night in a home near 72nd and Country Club Road. Police were called to the home around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening. The home is south of State Street, just east of 72nd. Police had not...
KBUR
Iowa man arrested following officer involved shooting in Missouri
Paris, Mo.- An Iowa man has been arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports the shooting was reported at about 12:45 AM Saturday, September 3rd, on Highway 15 south of Paris, Missouri. Following an investigation by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of...
iowa.media
Shots fired during Union County chase
At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a sergeant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office located Daniel Floyd Edwards, wanted for parole violations with nationwide extradition. A pursuit ensued as Edwards attempted to elude the sergeant. The sergeant radioed for immediate assistance after shots were fired at the tires...
Update: Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska man on multiple Harassment charges
(Red Oak) An Omaha man was arrested twice during the holiday weekend by the Red Oak Police Department. 39-year-old David Allan Minard, was originally taken into custody at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at 201 E Maple Street. Minard was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was being held on $300 bond.
kjan.com
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
KCCI.com
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
kmaland.com
Teen cited following rollover in Fremont County
(Sidney) – A teen was cited following a rollover accident south of Sidney Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 2878 240th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a rollover accident involving a red Ford F-150 pickup. The driver – a 16-year-old male – was uninjured in the accident.
kmaland.com
Nodaway County man injured in motorcycle accident
(Conception Junction) -- A northwest Missouri man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1998 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Lane Reidlinger of Conception Junction was westbound on Route T near U.S. Highway 136 at the city limits of Conception Junction around 5 a.m. Authorities say the motorcycle then lost control causing Reidlinger to be ejected from the vehicle -- which came to rest in the eastbound lane of Route T.
Comments / 0