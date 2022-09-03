Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
WBOC
Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for two robbers wanted for holding up a man in a parking lot of the Lake Club Apartments on North DuPont Highway early Saturday morning. The victim told police that at around 2 a.m. he arrived at the apartment complex in his vehicle and was supposed to be meeting someone. He said that shortly after arriving at the complex, he was approached by two male suspects. The first suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask. The second suspect did not have a mask on and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The victim was ordered out of his vehicle by the suspects and he complied. The suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and attempted to leave, but because they could not operate the manual transmission, they ordered the victim to drive them around.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Sara Barbas of Newark, Delaware for felony DUI following an investigation that began in the Odessa area on Tuesday evening. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:48 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue in Odessa regarding a report of a subject who was asleep in a running vehicle. Upon their arrival, troopers located a black 2014 Honda Accord that was stopped in the intersection. The operator of the Accord, later identified as Sara Barbas, was asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine still running. Troopers detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Barbas’ breath and a DUI investigation ensued. Barbas was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 1.24 grams of marijuana and a THC vaporizer cartridge. A computer check of Barbas revealed that she had four prior convictions for DUI.
WMDT.com
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 24-year-old Wilmington man Saturday morning. Just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers made contact with the victim, who reported that he was in the 100 block of South New Street when he was shot. We’re told the victim was uncooperative with detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Police locate two suspect vehicles in August fatal hit and run in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police say they have located two vehicles of interest in connection to a fatal hit and run last month. Police have identified two vehicles in close proximity to a crash that happened at around 3:40 a.m. on August 16th. Video surveillance and forensic analysis of vehicle debris at the scene identified two vehicles as a white 2009 Ford Edge and a red/orange 2019 Kia Soul. The drivers of the two vehicles are reportedly cooperating with police as the investigation continues.
WMDT.com
Del. inmate charged following assault on correctional officers
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police have charged a James T. Vaughn Correctional Center inmate following an assault investigation. During the evening hours of August 18th, two correctional officers, a 54-year-old man and 61-year-old man, were reportedly assaulted by an inmate at the center, identified as 22-year-old Korah Pitts, while performing their normal duties. Police say Pitts attacked the victims and used an improvised weapon to hit them multiple times in the head.
WMDT.com
OCPD arrest pair in July assault
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Two suspects are in custody in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that took place in late July in Ocean City. Just after 9 p.m. on July 26th, officers responded to a call for a possible shooting at a residence in the 144th Street area. Officers made contact with a victim suffering from a head injury, not a gunshot wound as was originally reported. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and refused further medical treatment.
WBOC
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old Wilmington man injured Saturday morning. Officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 9:30 a.m. for the report of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the victim, who stated that he was on the 100 block of South New Street Dover, when he was shot. The victim was uncooperative with detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description, police said.
Police Investigating Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, MD – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Magnolia...
WGMD Radio
Video: Man Arrested in Rehoboth Parking Rage Case!
Finding a parking space in Rehoboth Beach on Labor Day Weekend was almost as challenging as winning the lottery!. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, a man was in a Ford Taurus that had just missed a parking space that became available! These are the angled head-in parking spaces in the second block of Rehoboth Avenue that are not intended to be backed into.
WMDT.com
Traffic stop leads to list of drug, firearm charges for Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars on numerous drug charges following a traffic stop. Last week, deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in the area of Route 13 and North Pointe Drive. A search was conducted of the vehicle, and as the back seat passenger stepped out of the vehicle, a pat down for weapons was conducted. Police say a firearm was found in the pocket of the passenger, identified as 24-year-old Christopher Ronnell-Forewell Gale, at which point he tried to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended and resisted arrest, but was eventually placed into handcuffs.
WDEL 1150AM
Teen from Bear in custody after leading trooper on chase in stolen SUV
A 17-year-old boy from Bear is in hot water with the law after he allegedly led a state trooper on a chase in a stolen SUV. A trooper tried to pull over the silver 2019 Toyota Highlander on northbound Governor Printz Boulevard near Lea Boulevard Saturday night, but the driver had other ideas and sped away, Delaware State Police said.
Police Investigating Hit and Run in Claymont
CLAYMONT, DE – Police are investigating after a 68-year-old man from Coatesville Pennsylvania was killed...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man pleads guilty to drug charges stemming from 2021 investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man will spend time behind bars after pleaded guilty to drug charges. 44-year-old Kennell Rounds pleaded guilty last week to possession of a large amount of cocaine and common nuisance charges. The judge accepted the plea and sentenced Rounds to ten years of incarceration with all but five years suspended. We’re told this is a mandatory minimum sentence with limited possibilities of parole.
WMDT.com
Weekend Shooting At DSU Sends Two to the Hospital
DOVER, De – Over the weekend an incident took place at Delaware State University. At the time of the incident, not much was revealed, but on Tuesday, September 6th the University held a virtual forum to discuss what took place. According to DSU’s Chief of Police, Bobbie Cummings, “a...
WDEL 1150AM
Troopers seek driver who ran over man on I-495, kept going
Delaware State Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after running over a man who was lying in the road on Interstate 495. Police said an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on I-495 near Governor Printz Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, when it ran over a man who was lying in the left lane.
WBOC
Dover Man Shot Leaving Magnolia Party
MAGNOLIA, Del.- A Dover man was shot leaving a party in the Magnolia area early Sunday morning. Delaware State Police say that a 37-year-old man was leaving a party on the 100 block of Orange St., just before 1:30 a.m., when he was shot in his lower extremity by an unknown person.
40-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 40-year-old man from Newark was killed while walking in the roadway...
WGMD Radio
Man with Car Trouble Robbed in Dover Parking Lot
Dover Police say a man having car trouble was robbed in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim was working on his vehicle when he was approached by two black men – one with a gun – who demanded money. The suspects took the victim’s cash and ran off on foot. One suspect wore all black and a face covering. The other is a light-skinned black man with an Afro and wore a beige long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a mask. Any information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WDEL 1150AM
Motorcyclist killed in Pike Creek collision
Delaware State Police are investigating an accident in Pike Creek on Monday afternoon, September 5, 2022, that killed a motorcyclist. Mill Creek firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded around 2:30 p.m. to Limestone Road (Route 7) at Carousel Park. Troopers said a small SUV driven by a 71-year-old made...
