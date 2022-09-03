ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upperville, VA

24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harpers Ferry (WV)

Harpers Ferry is a lovely town in Jefferson County, West Virginia, United States. It’s right in the center of Rivers Shenandoah and Potomac, which forms the state’s boundaries with Virginia and Maryland as its neighbors. The town had 334 inhabitants as of 2020. Harpers Ferry is renowned for...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to Relocate to Farm Brew LIVE

MurLarkey® Distilled Spirits will enter a long-term lease with Villagio Hospitality Group to construct a new 25,000 square foot building on the Farm Brew LIVE campus. The news was accompanied by the presentation of Prince William County’s first Agricultural and Forestry Industries Development Grant (AFID) from Governor Youngkin’s office, with a total value of $500,000 for MurLarkey’s expansion.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
Four Season Pastry & Cafe installs sign over entrance

A new Persian bakery and cafe coming to Ashburn is one step closer to completion with the installation of the new sign on the front of the shop. The Burn first reported the news about Four Season Pastry & Cafe coming back in April. It’s one of the tenants in a new retail and office building that has gone up on Ashburn Road in Old Ashburn.
ASHBURN, VA
14 Best Things to do in Fredericksburg, VA

Known as the home of the legendary president George Washington, this little city packs a whole lot of history, relaxing nature spots, and great entertainment into one place. The city was built along the Rappahannock River and it boasts an impressive number of 18th and 19th century buildings, some 350 to be precise!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Miller’s Ale House To Close Permanently on Sunday, September 25th

Back in July we let you know that Miller’s Ale House would be closing permanently on Sunday, September 25th, after approximately a decade at 1471 Rockville Pike in Rockville. This evening we were told that the restaurant expects to operate at 100% until the last day. The location was previously home to Hooters before it moved across the Pike (and later closed) and Shakey’s before that. Miller’s Ale House is a Florida-based American restaurant and sports bar chain that was founded in 1988. The restaurant serves steaks, chicken, burgers, salads, seafood, and more. Though most of their locations are in Florida (over 50), there are over 30 other locations open across the east coast. Miller’s Ale House has nearby locations in Hyattsville and Sterling, VA locations.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Battlefield Parkway Interchange Meeting Planned

The Town of Leesburg will hold a public input meeting Sept. 21 to provide additional information and receive feedback on the alternatives for a grade-separated interchange under consideration at the Battlefield Parkway and Leesburg Bypass intersection. The intersection ranks as one of the most congested in town. The project is...
LEESBURG, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants In Arlington, Virginia

(polakravis/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Arlington, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Arlington.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
The Most Anticipated Fall Restaurant Openings to Track Around D.C.

Despite economic stressors continuing to trigger global shortages and delays in labor, equipment, and food, several notable projects that entrepreneurs initially hoped to unveil this summer or earlier are finally ready to debut just as leaves change color around town. Other anticipated restaurants are making good on their original fall timelines.
WASHINGTON, DC
Goings On in Mt. Vernon This Summer and More to Come

Alexandria, VA – Taking the Next Step at the Workhouse Arts Center. Early this summer, former chair of the Fairfax Board of Supervisors, Sharon Bulova (in red jacket), joined current chair Jeff McKay (to her left) and Mount Vernon Supervisor Dan Storck (to his left), and other members of the board and county staff broke ground on the refurbishment of two buildings, streetscape improvements, and landscaping of the courtyard on the Workhouse Campus in Lorton. The interior renovations of Buildings W-13 and W-15 are for future tenant use as a restaurant, craft beverage production or tasting room, or other approved use that supports the campus’s art and cultural center goals and assists in activating the project site.
MOUNT VERNON, VA
Italian Bar transports you to Rome via Chevy Chase, D.C.

When the space formerly occupied by a non-chemical dry cleaner became available a few doors down from I’m Eddie Cano in Chevy Chase, D.C., Carolyn and Massimo Papetti, the wife-and-husband owners of that Italian restaurant, checked out the property. The diminutive, narrow space—it’s only 684 square feet—had no rear exit, which meant that D.C. code wouldn’t allow indoor seating. Still, Carolyn was drawn to it and came up with a workaround: a stand-up coffee bar like those common in Massimo’s native Italy, where people stop in for a quick coffee or to socialize with friends or grab a gelato after dinner. (The Papettis met and married in Rome, where Carolyn earned her MBA through St. John’s University, started a company providing custom tours and became a certified sommelier.)
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax County to move forward with proposal for new Reston library, apartments

Fairfax County is positioning itself to move forward with a proposal by developer Foulger-Pratt to build a new library and affordable units in Reston. The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority will hold a public hearing next week to get input on a potential agreement with Foulger-Pratt for a redevelopment project called Bowman Towne Court, an area located at the intersection of Bowman Towne Drive and Town Center Parkway.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia

Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. Plans are in the works to make it bigger than before. From October 20-22, this historic race and car event will take place in downtown Middleburg. On Thursday, October 20, there will be a green flag...
MIDDLEBURG, VA

