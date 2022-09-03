Read full article on original website
middleburglife.com
Ridgeline: A Collaborative Art Experience by ET Projects at the Oak Spring Garden Foundation
UPPERVILLE, VA. (Sept. 1, 2022) – JOIN US for Ridgeline, a flash art experience, Sunday, Oct. 2, from 6 – 8 p.m. on the Rokeby Farm airstrip at the Oak Spring Garden Foundation. This event brings together 500 school-aged participants and their families to create a magical community performance as drones film from above.
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harpers Ferry (WV)
Harpers Ferry is a lovely town in Jefferson County, West Virginia, United States. It’s right in the center of Rivers Shenandoah and Potomac, which forms the state’s boundaries with Virginia and Maryland as its neighbors. The town had 334 inhabitants as of 2020. Harpers Ferry is renowned for...
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to Relocate to Farm Brew LIVE
MurLarkey® Distilled Spirits will enter a long-term lease with Villagio Hospitality Group to construct a new 25,000 square foot building on the Farm Brew LIVE campus. The news was accompanied by the presentation of Prince William County’s first Agricultural and Forestry Industries Development Grant (AFID) from Governor Youngkin’s office, with a total value of $500,000 for MurLarkey’s expansion.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
theburn.com
Farm & Fork Kitchen opens this week in Ashburn for reservations only
The first restaurant from a well-known DC-area chef is getting ready to make its debut in Ashburn this week. But Chef Jorge Chicas is going to roll his new creation out nice and slow. As The Burn has been reporting ever since last September, Chicas has been working to bring...
theburn.com
Four Season Pastry & Cafe installs sign over entrance
A new Persian bakery and cafe coming to Ashburn is one step closer to completion with the installation of the new sign on the front of the shop. The Burn first reported the news about Four Season Pastry & Cafe coming back in April. It’s one of the tenants in a new retail and office building that has gone up on Ashburn Road in Old Ashburn.
touropia.com
14 Best Things to do in Fredericksburg, VA
Known as the home of the legendary president George Washington, this little city packs a whole lot of history, relaxing nature spots, and great entertainment into one place. The city was built along the Rappahannock River and it boasts an impressive number of 18th and 19th century buildings, some 350 to be precise!
mocoshow.com
Miller’s Ale House To Close Permanently on Sunday, September 25th
Back in July we let you know that Miller’s Ale House would be closing permanently on Sunday, September 25th, after approximately a decade at 1471 Rockville Pike in Rockville. This evening we were told that the restaurant expects to operate at 100% until the last day. The location was previously home to Hooters before it moved across the Pike (and later closed) and Shakey’s before that. Miller’s Ale House is a Florida-based American restaurant and sports bar chain that was founded in 1988. The restaurant serves steaks, chicken, burgers, salads, seafood, and more. Though most of their locations are in Florida (over 50), there are over 30 other locations open across the east coast. Miller’s Ale House has nearby locations in Hyattsville and Sterling, VA locations.
loudounnow.com
Battlefield Parkway Interchange Meeting Planned
The Town of Leesburg will hold a public input meeting Sept. 21 to provide additional information and receive feedback on the alternatives for a grade-separated interchange under consideration at the Battlefield Parkway and Leesburg Bypass intersection. The intersection ranks as one of the most congested in town. The project is...
WJLA
Virginia restaurant receives backlash for insensitive 9/11 menu, issues apology
MANNASSAS, Va. (7News) — A manager at a Manassas, Va. country club apologized on Facebook Tuesday after receiving backlash on a 9/11 special menu that included a Remember-tini, Flight 93 Redirect and Pentagon Pie. The menu has since been taken down online, but not before some people captured the...
WHSV
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - A horse trainer in Rockingham County helped a horse deemed unadoptable find its forever home. Laura Lezotte started Pale Hollow Farms in Fulks Run just over a year ago to train unhandled horses and find them good homes. “What I wanted to do was try...
The Best Seafood Restaurants In Arlington, Virginia
(polakravis/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Arlington, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Arlington.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Fall Restaurant Openings to Track Around D.C.
Despite economic stressors continuing to trigger global shortages and delays in labor, equipment, and food, several notable projects that entrepreneurs initially hoped to unveil this summer or earlier are finally ready to debut just as leaves change color around town. Other anticipated restaurants are making good on their original fall timelines.
thezebra.org
Goings On in Mt. Vernon This Summer and More to Come
Alexandria, VA – Taking the Next Step at the Workhouse Arts Center. Early this summer, former chair of the Fairfax Board of Supervisors, Sharon Bulova (in red jacket), joined current chair Jeff McKay (to her left) and Mount Vernon Supervisor Dan Storck (to his left), and other members of the board and county staff broke ground on the refurbishment of two buildings, streetscape improvements, and landscaping of the courtyard on the Workhouse Campus in Lorton. The interior renovations of Buildings W-13 and W-15 are for future tenant use as a restaurant, craft beverage production or tasting room, or other approved use that supports the campus’s art and cultural center goals and assists in activating the project site.
bethesdamagazine.com
Italian Bar transports you to Rome via Chevy Chase, D.C.
When the space formerly occupied by a non-chemical dry cleaner became available a few doors down from I’m Eddie Cano in Chevy Chase, D.C., Carolyn and Massimo Papetti, the wife-and-husband owners of that Italian restaurant, checked out the property. The diminutive, narrow space—it’s only 684 square feet—had no rear exit, which meant that D.C. code wouldn’t allow indoor seating. Still, Carolyn was drawn to it and came up with a workaround: a stand-up coffee bar like those common in Massimo’s native Italy, where people stop in for a quick coffee or to socialize with friends or grab a gelato after dinner. (The Papettis met and married in Rome, where Carolyn earned her MBA through St. John’s University, started a company providing custom tours and became a certified sommelier.)
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the country
Perhaps it was fated that Aracosia McLean would turn into a local favorite. After all, restaurant owner Omar Masroor and his wife, Head Chef Sofia Masroor, already had two other successful restaurants in neighboring areas. Masroor reports McLean locals enjoyed his nearby eateries so much they asked him "more than 100 times" to open a restaurant in their city.
thezebra.org
From Chicken Soup, to Bagels, to Lobster Rolls, Check Out Foodie News for September
Alexandria, VA – It’s almost fall! Ninety-degree days are almost all behind us. Parents are breathing a sigh of relief as kids are back in school. We munched out during Alexandria Week. Life is good! Here’s what else is good around the ‘hood. Lots of love...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County to move forward with proposal for new Reston library, apartments
Fairfax County is positioning itself to move forward with a proposal by developer Foulger-Pratt to build a new library and affordable units in Reston. The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority will hold a public hearing next week to get input on a potential agreement with Foulger-Pratt for a redevelopment project called Bowman Towne Court, an area located at the intersection of Bowman Towne Drive and Town Center Parkway.
bethesdamagazine.com
County, White Flint mall property owner reach tentative deal on reopening shortcut through property
After months of community organizing by nearby residents, Montgomery County and the owner of the property that formerly housed the White Flint Mall have reached a tentative deal to reopen a path that connects a shopping center on Nicholson Lane to Garrett Park and farther areas south. The shortcut, which...
Middleburg Eccentric
Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia
Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. Plans are in the works to make it bigger than before. From October 20-22, this historic race and car event will take place in downtown Middleburg. On Thursday, October 20, there will be a green flag...
