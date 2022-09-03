Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
Chronicle
Oregon’s First Federal Racketeering Trial Against Street-Level Gang Members Gets Underway
Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
racer.com
Dixon keeps IndyCar title hopes alive with wild Portland drive
Scott Dixon opened the Portland Grand Prix by running a new set of Firestone’s slower primary tire improving from 16th to 14th before pitting on lap 13 to ditch those primaries for the faster red-banded alternates. He’d use alternates for the rest of the afternoon and deliver one of his patented drives that turned a dire situation into a podium at a crucial point in the season.
As Amazon expands in eastern Oregon, regional carbon emissions soar
The electrical utility serving Morrow County once had some of the cleanest power in the state. Drawing mostly on nearby hydroelectric projects on the Columbia River, power sold by the Umatilla Electric Cooperative emitted just 3% as much carbon as the statewide average. Then Amazon came to town. The company...
goldcountrymedia.com
Trojans host Oregon state champs on Friday
Coming off a bye week after winning their first two games, Oak Ridge has an interesting game this week when they host Silverton of Oregon in the Honor Bowl, a two-game showcase meant to honor military personnel and first responders. Oak Ridge High will be the site of a double-header...
klcc.org
In Oregon-Idaho border town, planned abortion clinic receives little welcome from locals
A month after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to put states in control of laws governing abortion, Planned Parenthood is working to open a new clinic — in Ontario, an Oregon town on the Idaho border. A trigger law in Idaho that bans abortions with extremely limited exceptions could...
Oregon pot revenue allocations ‘transformed whole systems’
September is National Recovery Month and is used to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Cops' "Doxing" Excuses, Fire Department Underfunded, and the Devil Went Down to Portland
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023
A highly controversial tax measure in Multnomah County, Oregon has "moved the goalpost" to May 2023 from its original November 2022 target. Credit: Zeb Andrews (Getty Images) The proposed capital gains tax would impose a 0.75% tax on all capital gains to fund a free eviction representation fund for all residents of Multnomah County, which is the most populous of Oregon's 36 counties.
Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think
If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal. A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon are the NAVs – those who register as “nonaffiliated.” (Disclosure: I’m one of them.) But what does that mean […] The post Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Hidden Cave Near Tri-Cities is a Favorite Day Trip Hike
Boulder Cave, officially known as Trail #962 is operated by the US Forest Service runs about 1.5 miles from beginning to end, and although some parts of the trail are rough from recent water damage, it is suitable for all levels of hikers. Dogs are welcome but are not allowed inside the cave.
thereflector.com
Horse enthusiast opens new business to train, watch horses
Shanel Funk is a jack of all trades when it comes to horses. To utilize her love and passion for equines, Funk launched a new business in Battle Ground. She drives to various locations throughout Clark County to train people’s horses and helps with other tasks, like shoveling out stalls or providing companionship to the animals.
These 2 Oregon housing markets are overdue for a price drop, analysts say
New data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in 10 U.S. cities.
Hoover members on trial in first federal racketeering prosecution of Portland street gang
Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
Is Washington State’s #1 Party School Really a Surprise to Anyone?
Can You Name The #1 Party School In Washington State?. The school year has started and college students are headed back to class. You might be surprised that some incoming students might've picked their school totally based on the party atmosphere. Remember when Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade said in...
Which Oregon community college programs net students the highest pay?
You’ll find some of the highest earning associate degree holders in Oregon far above your head, installing and repairing power lines for Portland General Electric.
columbiagorgenews.com
Washington to skip analyzing cost of banning gas vehicles
Washington regulators will forgo analyzing the costs of adopting California's ban on new gas- and diesel-powered cars, pickups and SUVs beginning in 2035. The Department of Ecology also won't analyze requiring a gradually increasing percentage of new heavy trucks to be electric. The department plans to impose both California rules this year.
Keizer homeowner fatally shoots invader, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An invader was shot and killed by a homeowner who woke up to find the individual, Keizer police say. Keizer police responded at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a gunshot wound and arrived to find a dead individual. The home’s owner allegedly woke up to find an invader […]
Steady red arrow? Here’s what Washington state law says on waiting to turn right
Intersections pose an outsize hazard for drivers and other road users, so always proceed with care.
1st Black woman elected to Oregon legislature calls for bail reform to prevent domestic violence murders
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pioneer of Oregon's legislature is calling for statewide bail reform to keep domestic abusers in jail, saying the current system failed to prevent one of her loved ones from being murdered by an ex-partner. Margaret Carter was the first Black woman to be elected to...
