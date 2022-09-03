ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Oregon’s First Federal Racketeering Trial Against Street-Level Gang Members Gets Underway

Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
racer.com

Dixon keeps IndyCar title hopes alive with wild Portland drive

Scott Dixon opened the Portland Grand Prix by running a new set of Firestone’s slower primary tire improving from 16th to 14th before pitting on lap 13 to ditch those primaries for the faster red-banded alternates. He’d use alternates for the rest of the afternoon and deliver one of his patented drives that turned a dire situation into a podium at a crucial point in the season.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
goldcountrymedia.com

Trojans host Oregon state champs on Friday

Coming off a bye week after winning their first two games, Oak Ridge has an interesting game this week when they host Silverton of Oregon in the Honor Bowl, a two-game showcase meant to honor military personnel and first responders. Oak Ridge High will be the site of a double-header...
SILVERTON, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Cops' "Doxing" Excuses, Fire Department Underfunded, and the Devil Went Down to Portland

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
#Indycar
TaxBuzz

Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023

A highly controversial tax measure in Multnomah County, Oregon has "moved the goalpost" to May 2023 from its original November 2022 target. Credit: Zeb Andrews (Getty Images) The proposed capital gains tax would impose a 0.75% tax on all capital gains to fund a free eviction representation fund for all residents of Multnomah County, which is the most populous of Oregon's 36 counties.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think

If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal.  A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon are the NAVs – those who register as “nonaffiliated.”  (Disclosure: I’m one of them.) But what does that mean […] The post Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

Horse enthusiast opens new business to train, watch horses

Shanel Funk is a jack of all trades when it comes to horses. To utilize her love and passion for equines, Funk launched a new business in Battle Ground. She drives to various locations throughout Clark County to train people’s horses and helps with other tasks, like shoveling out stalls or providing companionship to the animals.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
The Oregonian

columbiagorgenews.com

Washington to skip analyzing cost of banning gas vehicles

Washington regulators will forgo analyzing the costs of adopting California's ban on new gas- and diesel-powered cars, pickups and SUVs beginning in 2035. The Department of Ecology also won't analyze requiring a gradually increasing percentage of new heavy trucks to be electric. The department plans to impose both California rules this year.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Keizer homeowner fatally shoots invader, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An invader was shot and killed by a homeowner who woke up to find the individual, Keizer police say. Keizer police responded at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a gunshot wound and arrived to find a dead individual. The home’s owner allegedly woke up to find an invader […]
KEIZER, OR

