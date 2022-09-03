ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bummer: We May Get Dull Fall Foliage in NJ This Year Thanks to Drought

Fall is upon us! And quite literally one of my favorite parts of New Jersey is how pretty it gets when the leaves start to change colors. Looking out into the forestry in your backyard or on the highway and being awed by a rich tapestry of orange, gold, red, and little specks of leftover green, is truly one of the wonders of New Jersey, if you ask me!
NJ is known for its fresh produce...good luck finding these

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
The #1 Airbnb fall destination is a town right here in NJ

At first I thought this was impossible. The #1 most booked Airbnb location for the fall season was a town in New Jersey? Weren’t there other states more bucolic for fall foliage? Sure we have great haunted attractions at Halloween and farm fun like apple picking, but wouldn’t someplace in New England probably have more?
Hunters: Help keep New Jersey Chronic Wasting Disease free

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife officials want hunters to help keep New Jersey Chronic Wasting Disease free. Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD is a progressive and fatal neurologic disease caused by an infectious protein called a prion. It affects members of the Cervid family such as deer, elk, moose and reindeer, and results in emaciation, abnormal behavior, loss of bodily functions and death, officials said.
Tuesday NJ weather: Everyone gets wet, serious flooding possible

Heavy rain is great for drought-busting. But very bad when flash flooding threatens. Although rain has filled in New Jersey's radar slower than anticipated, the overall forecast for a wet Tuesday is holding together well. As I said in Monday's weather blog update, I think we can break total rainfall into three categories:
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward

We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
Hechsher Pulled After Restaurant Owner Caught Buying Non-Kosher Meat

After suspicious videos were captured of a kosher restaurant owner buying treif meat in Manalapan, NJ the OK investigated and decided to remove the restaurant’s hashgacha. OK Kosher has pulled their certification of Kosher Chinese Express in Manalapan, NJ, after an incriminating video emerged of the eatery’s owner buying treif meat and chickens at a nearby wholesale store.
Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

