Funex Coin All Set To Launch Its Initial Coin Offering (IEO) On Renowned Exchange, Coinsbit
Summary: Funex Coin’s ICO is scheduled for September 5, 2022, on the Coinsbit platform. During the IEO, participants may acquire Funex Coin at a cheaper price. VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2022 – An initial coin offering (IEO) for Funex Coin is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2022, and will be presented via the reputable exchange Coinsbit. The IEO will last for a total of twenty days, and during that time, participants will have the opportunity to buy Funex Coin at a lower price than usual. Coins can be purchased with a wide number of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and USDT, amongst other cryptocurrencies. The conclusion of the presale will take place on September 25th, 2022.
