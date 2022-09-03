ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funex Coin All Set To Launch Its Initial Coin Offering (IEO) On Renowned Exchange, Coinsbit

Summary: Funex Coin’s ICO is scheduled for September 5, 2022, on the Coinsbit platform. During the IEO, participants may acquire Funex Coin at a cheaper price. VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2022 – An initial coin offering (IEO) for Funex Coin is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2022, and will be presented via the reputable exchange Coinsbit. The IEO will last for a total of twenty days, and during that time, participants will have the opportunity to buy Funex Coin at a lower price than usual. Coins can be purchased with a wide number of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and USDT, amongst other cryptocurrencies. The conclusion of the presale will take place on September 25th, 2022.
Why Binance Is Booting USDC, Two Other Stablecoins Out Of Exchange In Favor Of BUSD

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, recently shocked the crypto community when it announced that it would cease trading support for a bunch of stablecoins. Any customers still holding investments in USD Coin (USDC), Paxos dollar (USDP), and trueUSD (TUSD) will have their balances auto-converted to...
Ethereum (ETH) Darts Higher As Bellatrix Hard Fork, The Merge Enter Home Stretch

Ethereum’s landmark Merge event is coming — possibly even sooner than expected. According to a recent tweet by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the upgrade will now be fully executed sometime around September 13-15. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, ETH led gains among crypto majors as the Bellatrix hard fork and...
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Lambasts Ethereum Classic, Sees No Reason To Invest In It

Ethereum Classic “ETC” is rearing its head again, this time because of the migration of Ethereum miners. With the upcoming merge event, some Ethereum miners have been repurposing their rigs to mine on Ethereum Classic, which is still a Proof of work chain. This has mainly been due to its ability to host Ethereum miners, its capped supply, low token price and low hash rate.
Cryptocurrency Projects to Gaze on – Big Eyes, Klaytn, and Decentraland

If you had access to the previous two years, there was no way you could have avoided learning about cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes and the different branches and industries that the blockchain and cryptocurrency worlds have to offer their users. Decentraland and other cryptocurrencies have been used for more than ten years, thanks to the emergence of new sectors like DeFi, NFTs, DEXs, and several more.
Cryptocurrencies Promoting Decentralization One Step at a Time: Persystic Token, Polkadot, and Avalanche

The growth and development of decentralization in the world’s current financial market can be attributed to cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry. These cryptocurrencies have provided numerous real-life use cases contributing to this financial market growth. Persystic (PSYS), Polkadot (DOT), and Avalanche (AVAX) are three cryptocurrencies that aim further to improve the development of the world’s financial market as we know it.
Guffawli Rages On With Its Innovative Take on Redefining the Crypto Industry

Blockchain technology is gaining popularity daily, and many people utilise its adaptability. What began as a substitute for fiat money has gained worldwide recognition as it is being used in various sectors for payments. The original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), has been modified and developed by crypto enthusiasts who want to spread the use of digital currencies. Although it continues to be one of the most highly prized cryptocurrencies, there are some problems with Bitcoin. Owing to this fact, cryptocurrency platforms such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Guffawli (GUFF) have brought solutions to advance the wide use of cryptocurrency better.
Cryptos Can Play Significant Global Economic Role If Issues About Energy Intensiveness Are Solved – Research

The issue of proof of work cryptocurrencies being energy-intensive and environmentally unsustainable continues to haunt cryptocurrencies. A new report by the Imperial College Business School now says that ignoring the environmental impacts arising from the use of cryptocurrencies would be a grave mistake for the world. This is because cryptocurrencies...
ZEEROZONE And Solana – Blockchain Solutions That Offer Scalability

Zeerozone (ZEZO) is a space-exploration game that uses blockchain technology to solve traditional online games’ problems. The fundamental issues with most online games include payment gateways, centralized gaming items, and the social isolation of players. Zeerozone can deliver its game free of these three issues using the general blockchain...
