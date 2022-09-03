Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
kqennewsradio.com
6 LIGHTNING CONFIRMED FIRES ON DOUGLAS DISTRICT
A Wednesday morning thunderstorm in the county has resulted in six lightning caused fires in the southeast part of the Douglas Forest Protective Association’s Douglas District,. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said DFPA crews initiated an aggressive initial attack, utilizing ten engines, plus overhead crews, 1 timber-faller, 2 dozers,...
ijpr.org
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County tests communities battered by wildfires
Usually, the horizon around Weed is dominated by Mt. Shasta, a 14,000-foot goliath looming east of this town of around 2,800 residents. But over the weekend, the mountain was eclipsed by thick wildfire smoke. The Mill Fire started on Friday afternoon near the Roseburg Forest Products mill site. Strong winds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality. Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to...
kqennewsradio.com
RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD, NOT FOR ROSEBURG
While Medford set a new record high temperature for the date on Tuesday, Roseburg did not. Data from the National Weather Service said it got to 107 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for the date was 104 degrees, set in 1923. Roseburg reached 94 degrees but the record for the date was 99 degrees, set in 1958.
krcrtv.com
Update: Mill Fire remains over 4,000 acres; Mountain Fire grew to over 8,000 acres
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 7:24 PM on Sunday, April 4th. According to Cal Fire, the Mill Fire is now 40% contained, and the acreage burned remains at 4,254 acres as of 6:21 PM Sunday. The Mountain Fire has grown tremendously from 6,451 acres burned to 8,896 acres...
kezi.com
Fire victims share what's next as Patterson House scorched
EUGENE, Ore.-- Dozens of former residents of the burned-out Patterson House in Eugene are on the rebound. According to firefighters, the fire started in a neighboring abandoned building at about 4 a.m. on September 5. The fire quickly spread to the Patterson House. Abigayle Mitchell lived on the first floor...
RELATED PEOPLE
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON
Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
klcc.org
A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed
Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire containment lines advance, some resources redeploy
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today the Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says, "Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines." That progress has some crews starting to stand down from the fire. Fire personnel are listed at 2,098 today for the Rum Creek Fire and its 18,966 burned acres, one week into the fire's unified command and two weeks today since Northwest Incident Management Team took charge of the fire response.
kqennewsradio.com
UTILITY SETS PROTECTIVE DEVICES DUE TO HEAT AND WIND
Due to hot dry weather for the next several days, Douglas Electric Cooperative is making some adjustments to mitigate the potential for wildfires. An update on the utility’s website said they have been asked by local officials to be extremely careful and to make sure they are following all fire prevention requirements. The statement said, “We feel that it is prudent to place most of our protective devices at their most sensitive settings with the exception of Scottsburg, Reedsport and Gardiner”. Officials said this is likely to lead to more frequent and longer outages, “…and while this is very inconvenient and not ideal, it is much better than fighting a fire”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updates: Large wildfire erupts near Weed; evacuations in place and California highway closed
Carrick, a town of about 150 people on the east side of Highway 97 between Weed and Lake Shastina, was also ordered to evacuate shortly after 3 p.m. Several homes and buildings were destroyed in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood in north Weed. By 3:30 p.m. the fire appeared to be burning in the hills east of Edgewood, north of Weed.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 19,495 acres: high winds, temps to test containment lines
MERLIN — The Rum Creek fire is now burning 19,495 acres with 34% of the blaze now contained. Firefighters have found three more burned buildings, bringing the total structure losses to two residences and four minor buildings. The Oregon Department of Forestry noted that these buildings were likely destroyed during the rapid spread of the fire on Aug. 26 when firefighters were unable to access that region.
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA RESPONDS TO MONDAY GRASS FIRE
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District and Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire District responded to a grass fire in the median of Interstate 5 near milepost 89 in Azalea at approximately 2:00 p.m. Monday. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said when their firefighters arrived, rural...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Mountain Fire Continues to Grow Fast–Now at 8460 Acres] At Least 50 Structures Destroyed, Three Injured in Destructive Mill Fire in Siskiyou County
As of late Saturday night, the Mill Fire which started in the outskirts of Weed in Siskiyou County on Friday afternoon had grown to 4,254 acres and is 25% contained. The suppression efforts have been surprisingly successful and the fire is much less active and firefighters are hopeful. According to...
KXL
Multiple Homes Destroyed In Raging Fire In Weed, California
WEED, Calif. (AP) – A fast-moving fire in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Weed councilwoman Sue Tavalero says the Mill Fire started on the property of Roseburg...
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products, a plant that manufactures wood veneers. It quickly burned through homes, pushed by 35-mph (56-kph) winds, and by evening had engulfed 4 square miles (10.3 square kilometers) of ground. Annie Peterson said she was sitting on the porch of her home near the Roseburg facility when “all of a sudden we heard a big boom and all that smoke was just rolling over toward us.” Very quickly her home and about a dozen others were on fire. She said members of her church helped evacuate her and her son, who is immobile. She said the scene of smoke and flames looked like “the world was coming to an end.”
kezi.com
Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. "I woke up to like a boom sound, and then I started hearing more explosions, and that's when I left the apartment and called the fire department," said Marin Neuhard, a resident in the Patterson House.
Comments / 2