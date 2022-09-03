Due to hot dry weather for the next several days, Douglas Electric Cooperative is making some adjustments to mitigate the potential for wildfires. An update on the utility’s website said they have been asked by local officials to be extremely careful and to make sure they are following all fire prevention requirements. The statement said, “We feel that it is prudent to place most of our protective devices at their most sensitive settings with the exception of Scottsburg, Reedsport and Gardiner”. Officials said this is likely to lead to more frequent and longer outages, “…and while this is very inconvenient and not ideal, it is much better than fighting a fire”.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO