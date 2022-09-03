Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
phillylacrosse.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Episcopal Academy 2023 ATT/Draw Ventresca commits to Northwestern
Episcopal Academy 2023 attack/draw Alexis Ventresca has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Northwestern University. High school: Episcopal Academy (Blue Bell, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Attack, Draw. College committed to: Northwestern University. Club team: Big 4 HHH Girls. Lacrosse honors: 2022 – U.S. Lacrosse Academic...
phillylacrosse.com
Registration open for @Victory_Events Liberty National Elite Fall Showcase Nov. 12 at Chase Fieldhouse, Wilmington, DE
Registration is open for the Victory Events Liberty National Elite Fall Showcase on Nov. 12 at the 76ers Fieldhouse (Chase) in Wilmington. Location: 76ers Field House, 401 Garasches Ln., Wilmington, DE 19801. Price: $325 Per Player. Price includes game film and custom reversible jersey!. Click here to register – https://victoryeventseries.com/liberty-national-elite-showcase/...
phillylacrosse.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Springside Chestnut Hill 2024 MF Reilly commits to Virginia
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 2024 midfielder Alex Reilly has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at the University of Virginia. High school: Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (of Fort Washington, PA) Grad year: 2024. Position: Midfield. College committed to: University of Virginia. Club team: Big 4 HHH Girls.
phillylacrosse.com
Holy Family holding first men’s lacrosse prospect day on Oct. 23
Holy Family University Men’s Lacrosse will be offering its first prospect day in program history on Oct. 23 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. If you are a 2023, 2024, or 2025 aspiring to play lacrosse at the collegiate level, coaches encourage you to attend our event at Tiger Field. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Newtown natives are Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders
Emily Rae Aita and Ashley Hillis have fond memories of growing up together in Newtown. Not only did they attend the same dance classes, but their two families lived right around the corner from one another. As adults, Aita and Hillis are still by each other’s side performing routines. The...
Onward State
Penn State Alum Quits Job & Moves To Nashville To Pursue Musical Dream
Growing up in a small town with just a few thousand people and then going to a college like Penn State can be extremely overwhelming for some. But, for Penn State alum Paul Nestler, the idea of being packed around tens of thousands of people in a city was something he lacked throughout his whole childhood.
Newly openend Villanova middle school resembles Google headquarters
VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – A big day for students in the Lower Merion School District. Not only are they kicking off a new school year, but some students will also start inside of the brand new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.Rain or shine, it's the first day of school but one school is unique in more than one way. Middle school at Black Rock Middle School in Villanova starts at fifth grade, which is not typical. Students in other schools throughout the district will now go here to balance out enrollment. The new Black Rock Middle School is the 11th...
Six Chester County Schools Among 40 Top-Rated High Schools in Area
Downingtown STEM Academy.Image via Downingtown STEM Academy. Six Chester County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Philadelphia Magazine: Nine Montgomery County Schools Offer Honors-Level Scholastics
Nine schools in Montgomery County make 2022 best-of list from Philadelphia Magazine. Nine Montco high schools are among the 40 top-rated learning institutions in Phila. and its suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the publication’s editors used...
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Downingtown Resident Among Castaways on Newest Season of ‘Survivor’ TV Series
The popular Survivor tv show will return for its 43rd season on Sept. 21, and among the 18 new castaways is Downingtown resident Lindsay Carmine, writes staff from CBS Los Angeles. Carmine, 42, is a pediatric nurse who will star in the Emmy Award-winning series for a new chapter on...
wdac.com
A WDAC Voice Is Called Home
LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s new “Seriously!?” tour is stopping in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Santander Arena. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Dunham, who is now 60 years old, has been performing...
phillyvoice.com
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Forbes Ranks Top Employers in America; Two are in Chester County
Forbes recently released a report that lists the top employers per state in America, and out of 100 ranked in Pennsylvania, two are located in Chester County, writes Yolanda Baruch for Forbes. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to generate their fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers by...
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
billypenn.com
1st candidate declares for Philly mayor; Barnes & Noble moving out; Ben Franklin Bridge climber | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. First to declare: Quiñones Sánchez is running for mayor. District 7 Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez this morning announced she is resigning her...
Delco Proud: 2 Suburbs Make Top 100 List of Best Places to Live in US
Two Delaware County suburban communities placed in the top 100 ranking of 2022 Best Suburbs to Live in America, as compiled by Niche.com. Swarthmore Borough, which has made other best-of lists, came in at No. 13. Niche has already ranked Swarthmore, with a population of 6,318, as the No. 1...
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Top of the Food Chain: Inquirer Lists Nine Montco Big Firms That Are Crushing It in the Success Dept.
Nine large-size Montgomery County businesses made the Philadelphia Inquirer's 2022 list of top workplaces. The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces 2022 list recognized nine Montgomery County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the category of big firms (those with more than 500 employees). The list is based on a...
Comments / 1