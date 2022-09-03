ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, PA

phillylacrosse.com

.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Episcopal Academy 2023 ATT/Draw Ventresca commits to Northwestern

Episcopal Academy 2023 attack/draw Alexis Ventresca has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Northwestern University. High school: Episcopal Academy (Blue Bell, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Attack, Draw. College committed to: Northwestern University. Club team: Big 4 HHH Girls. Lacrosse honors: 2022 – U.S. Lacrosse Academic...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Registration open for @Victory_Events Liberty National Elite Fall Showcase Nov. 12 at Chase Fieldhouse, Wilmington, DE

Registration is open for the Victory Events Liberty National Elite Fall Showcase on Nov. 12 at the 76ers Fieldhouse (Chase) in Wilmington. Location: 76ers Field House, 401 Garasches Ln., Wilmington, DE 19801. Price: $325 Per Player. Price includes game film and custom reversible jersey!. Click here to register – https://victoryeventseries.com/liberty-national-elite-showcase/...
WILMINGTON, DE
phillylacrosse.com

Holy Family holding first men’s lacrosse prospect day on Oct. 23

Holy Family University Men’s Lacrosse will be offering its first prospect day in program history on Oct. 23 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. If you are a 2023, 2024, or 2025 aspiring to play lacrosse at the collegiate level, coaches encourage you to attend our event at Tiger Field. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Onward State

Penn State Alum Quits Job & Moves To Nashville To Pursue Musical Dream

Growing up in a small town with just a few thousand people and then going to a college like Penn State can be extremely overwhelming for some. But, for Penn State alum Paul Nestler, the idea of being packed around tens of thousands of people in a city was something he lacked throughout his whole childhood.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Newly openend Villanova middle school resembles Google headquarters

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – A big day for students in the Lower Merion School District. Not only are they kicking off a new school year, but some students will also start inside of the brand new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.Rain or shine, it's the first day of school but one school is unique in more than one way. Middle school at Black Rock Middle School in Villanova starts at fifth grade, which is not typical. Students in other schools throughout the district will now go here to balance out enrollment.  The new Black Rock Middle School is the 11th...
VILLANOVA, PA
wdac.com

A WDAC Voice Is Called Home

LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s new “Seriously!?” tour is stopping in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Santander Arena. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Dunham, who is now 60 years old, has been performing...
READING, PA
phillyvoice.com

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

