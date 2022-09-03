The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Attracts More than 25 Million Global Viewers on its First Day, Marking Prime Video's Biggest Premiere Ever

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. AMZN recently released “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — a prequel show inspired by the J.R.R. Tolkien book series. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently celebrated the series, even making a surprise appearance at the global premiere. However, his fellow billionaire and space exploration rival, Elon Musk, isn't a fan.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO