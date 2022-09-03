Washington State University to Host National Security Conference September 13-14

Read full article on original website
Related
WSU Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements Permanent for First Year, In-Person Students
PULLMAN - Washington State University is making COVID shots a permanent requirement for first-year students who attend class in-person. The announcement was made in a post on the institution’s website Tuesday morning. The new policy that was recently implemented officially takes effect in the fall of 2023. Cougar Health Services will ensure that first-year WSU students attending a physical campus have been vaccinated or screened for coronavirus. Students will still be able to make a religious exemption request to avoid the vaccination. WSU Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Wellbeing Joel Schwarzkopf says the decision is, “based on facts, science and best practices as evidenced by the CDC……This policy brings us to the forefront of our peers in terms of doing what’s right for students.”
More than 80 oversized windmill loads to depart from Lewiston bound for Canada
IDAHO, USA — More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering...
John Spickelmire Appointed Fill Vacant Lewiston City Council Seat
LEWISTON - At Monday’s work session the Lewiston City Council and Mayor reviewed 14 applications for the vacant City Council seat. The group discussed the pros and cons of the top 4 applicants for almost 30 minutes before narrowing down the pool to 2 front runners. At the end...
Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History to Open Regional Faculty Exhibit September 8
LEWISTON - On Thursday, September 8, the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History will open its exhibit "Over the Line: A Regional Faculty Art Exhibition" to the public, featuring the artwork of regional college faculty. Through November 4, more than 30 faculty members will have their work on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding
Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
Prospect Fire at 286 Acres, and now Five Percent Contained
HARVARD - The Prospect Fire experienced limited fire growth yesterday and, as of Wednesday morning, was estimated at 286 acres in size with five percent containment. The Idaho Department of Lands says the fire is burning near the junction of Meadow Creek and Prospect Creek, north of Harvard, and about 10 miles to the northeast of Potlatch.
Air Quality Advisory and Open Burn Restrictions Lifted in Latah Lewis & Nez Perce Counties
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, September 6, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) lifted the Air Quality Advisory and burn ban for Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce Counties off the Nez Perce Reservation. The Air Quality Advisory and burn ban remains in place for Clearwater and Idaho Counties off the Nez Perce Reservation.
Lewiston City Council Hears Update on Potential Homeless Shelter Sites
LEWISTON - In August the City of Lewiston sent out 1,115 letters to property owners in zones where a homeless shelter could be potentially located. During the September 6th City Council Special Work Session, Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch gave an update on the letter campaign. Out of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Veterans Outreach Center in Clarkston to Adjust Hours of Operation Starting Week of September 12
CLARKSTON - Beginning on the week of September 12, the Veterans Outreach Center in Clarkston will adjust their hours of operation. The center will remain open four days per week, but will now be closed on Monday's. New Hours. Tuesday's: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Wednesday's: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00...
pullmanradio.com
Boyer Marina Below Lower Granite Dam On Snake River Closed For Upgrades-Boat Ramp Still Open
The Boyer Marina below Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River South of Colfax is closed for upgrades. Boat fuel will also not be available during the work to install new docks at the marina. The boat ramp at Boyer will remain open. The Port of Whitman County says that the marina will remain closed until at least the end of April.
Nez Perce County Approves 2023 Budget With 0% Property Tax Increase
LEWISTON - The Nez Perce County Commission voted unanimously to approve the 2023 county budget totalling just over $58 million on Tuesday night. This approval comes with a 0% property tax increase. The levy rate was able to remain stable due to county population growth, increased property values and a portion of the State of Idaho budget surplus being allocated for county road projects.
Second bat Tests Positive for Rabies in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Public Health – Idaho North Central District officials say they have received positive laboratory results for a second rabid bat from a different location in rural Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, say officials. Rabies is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pullmanradio.com
Prospect Fire Burning 200 Acres Of Logging Slash North Of Harvard
A wildland fire has torched about 200 acres of logging slash North of Harvard in Latah County. The Prospect Fire was sparked by lightning on Saturday afternoon. It’s burning on private timberland about 5 miles North of Harvard near Prospect Creek and Meadow Creek just South of the county line.
WSU Police Issue Warning to Students About Employment Scam
PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is warning students to be suspicious of any unsolicited job opportunities after learning of a fraudulent employment scam targeting university students that has become more prevalent nationwide. As part of this fraudulent employment scheme, police say the suspects contact college students via...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Jones creek and double creek fires
LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access. Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers...
Firefighter Taken to Local Hospital After Being Injured While Working Prospect Fire Northeast of Potlatch, ID
POTLATCH, ID - According to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), a firefighter working on the Prospect Fire northeast of Potlatch, ID was injured and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment. The IDL says the firefighter is an employee of a contracted firefighting company, and not a federal or state employee.
Tim Tebow to be Guest Speaker at Reliance Center's 5th Annual Truth and Grace Banquet in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the Reliance Center of the LC Valley will host their 5th annual Truth and Grace Banquet at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, with special guest speaker Tim Tebow. This event is the Reliance Center's largest fundraising event of the year. Tim Tebow was...
Helping Hands Rescue "Overwhelmed" With Kittens, Currently Have 80+ in Their Care
LEWISTON - On Thursday, Helping Hands Rescue took to social media hoping to find fur-ever homes and fosters for one of many kittens currently in the care of HHR. The organization says they are "absolutely overwhelmed" and "drowning" in kittens with 80+ currently in their care. "The phone keeps ringing...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD in search of dog owner
The Moscow PD is trying to find the owner of this pup, that was injured on Sunday near D Street and Mountain View. The pup did not have a collar and was not chipped so officers and code enforcement haven’t been able to identify who its owner is. If...
KLEWTV
Armed robbery suspects arrested in Whitman County
The Whitman County Sheriff's Office arrested two people who have lengthy criminal histories of property crime and narcotics-related convictions. According to a press release , deputies were dispatched to a call at a home in Garfield, Washington, on Sunday evening. During the investigation, deputies learned that one of the residents...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0