Washington State University to Host National Security Conference September 13-14

PULLMAN - Washington State University is making COVID shots a permanent requirement for first-year students who attend class in-person. The announcement was made in a post on the institution’s website Tuesday morning. The new policy that was recently implemented officially takes effect in the fall of 2023. Cougar Health Services will ensure that first-year WSU students attending a physical campus have been vaccinated or screened for coronavirus. Students will still be able to make a religious exemption request to avoid the vaccination. WSU Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Wellbeing Joel Schwarzkopf says the decision is, “based on facts, science and best practices as evidenced by the CDC……This policy brings us to the forefront of our peers in terms of doing what’s right for students.”

1 DAY AGO