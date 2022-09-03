ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old Lucy Li fist pumps her way to 54-hole lead at Dana Open

 4 days ago
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Lucy Li wouldn’t be the youngest player to ever win on the LPGA, but if she goes on to win the Dana Open, it’d be one of the great accomplishments in the tour’s history.

Li birdied the 17th hole Saturday to regain the solo lead over Lexi Thompson and will enter the final round one ahead of the woman who owns the honor of the second-youngest player to win on the LPGA. Thompson won the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic when she was 16 years, 7 months and 8 days old.

Lydia Ko is the youngest player to win, as she won the 2012 Canadian Women’s Open at 15 years, 4 months and 3 days.

The 19-year-old used a second-round 7-under 64 to jump to the top of the leaderboard and followed it up with a Saturday 67. She was 2 over through seven holes but cashed in six birdies in her last 11.

She has won twice on the Epson Tour this year and locked up her 2023 LPGA card.

Ko had the round of the day, using seven birdies and an eagle to shoot a 7-under 64 and sits 11 under for the event and tied for fourth. She’s tied with six others at that mark including Sei Young Kim, Leona Maguire and Nasa Hataoka.

Dana Open: Leaderboard

Brooke Henderson is 10 under, tied for 11th through three rounds, while Madelene Sagstrom is 9 under, T-16.

