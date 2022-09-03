Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Veteran of the Month for September
From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Donald L. Mitchell Jr. voluntarily joined the U. S. Army with his high school classmate, Robert Thrasher, under the “Buddy System” in June 1961. Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training were at Ft. Riley, Kansas. While at Ft. Riley Don was a member of the Honor Guard with the 33rd Field Artillery Regiment and remained with the 1st Infantry Division his entire three year tour of duty.
News Channel Nebraska
Ann Chaney, 76, Nebr. City
Ann M. Chaney, age 76, of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Auburn, NE. Ann Maria Chaney was born on January 24, 1946 in Cardiff, Wales (southwest Great Britain); the daughter of Bertie L. and Doris (Vincent) Crook. She attended school and graduated from Syracuse High School, Syracuse, NE with the Class of 1964.
News Channel Nebraska
Proclamation recognizes big Beatrice-Gage County fundraiser this week
BEATRICE – Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth has issued proclamation marking this Thursday’s annual Big Give Gage donation drive…a 24-hour fundraiser to benefit about 60 non-profit entities in Beatrice and Gage County. "Big Give Gage is a day where citizens work together to share commitments, rally for causes,...
News Channel Nebraska
Dr. Harold Jacot
Dr. Harold G. Jacot, 83, of Beatrice, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 11, 1939 at Chippewa Falls, WI and graduated from Swanville High School in Swanville, MN. He attended Bethel College in St. Paul, received an Associate in Liberal Arts from the University of Minnesota in 1959, and then in 1962 his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Northwestern College of Chiropractic in Minneapolis. He married Donna McMahon in 1959 in Minnesota. Dr. Jacot practiced in Pine City, Minnesota from 1962-1971. He married Beryl A. (Bliss) Miller on October 16, 1971 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. They moved to Beatrice to begin Jacot Chiropractic Clinic where he practiced for the next 51 years. He was a member of the Nebraska Chiropractic Association, the American Chiropractic Association, and the International College of Chiropractors. Dr. Jacot was a past chairman of the Nebraska Chiropractic Board of Examiners and past president of the Central District Minnesota Chiropractic Association. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Nebraska State Chiropractic Association in 2006. He was a long-time member of Christ Community Church of Beatrice, served as the church moderator, and lived his faith. He was past president of the Pine City School Board, former executive secretary of the Pine City Chamber of Commerce, past member of the Pine City Lions Club, and past president of the Beatrice Kiwanis Club. He was an avid sports fan and nature photographer, but especially loved his family and four legged companion, Holly.
News Channel Nebraska
Mower Mayhem approaches Brownville
NEBRASKA CITY - Marcus in the Morning is approaching Brownville around 3:14 p.m. on a lawn mower starting in Nebraska City. Marcus reports he is "going strong," -- maybe 7 miles per hour -- toward Missouri. Marcus says he expected the three-gallon tank to barely get him to Auburn, but...
News Channel Nebraska
Warren Paul
Warren A. Paul, 30, of Sterling, died Saturday morning, September 3, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Otoe county. He was born on September 2, 1992 in Lincoln and graduated from Sterling High School in 2011. Warren had been at cook various restaurants in the area.
News Channel Nebraska
Party on the Rocks in Weeping Water
WEEPING WATER —The Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW) invites the community and visitors to enjoy music, food, and fun at the Party On the Rocks Fall Festival in Weeping Water on September 24th. The festivities kick off with the Flea Market on Elm Street, featuring vendors and food...
News Channel Nebraska
Peru State football shutouts No. 18 Central Methodist in home opener
(Peru, Neb.)—The Peru State football shutout No. 18 Central Methodist in their home opener Saturday, September 3, by a score of 24-0. The Bobcats improve to 1-1 overall on the season while the Eagles fall to 0-2. Here's a breakdown of how the shutout went…. In the first quarter...
News Channel Nebraska
Utah felon found in Pawnee County, Nebraska
BEATRICE - Pawnee County Sheriffs’ Officers Saturday responded to an emergency call at Ironhorse Lake in rural Pawnee County…a call originating as a reported double fatality at the entrance of the camping area of the lake. When deputies arrived, two men were located lying in the middle of...
News Channel Nebraska
Husker volleyball readies for #17 Creighton
LINCOLN - Nebraska Volleyball has yet to lose a match, or even a set in 2022, but they face their toughest test to date this Wednesday. The Huskers travel to Omaha to take on #17 Creighton. John Cook, who is an undefeated 17-0 against CU, breaks down the Blue Jays.
News Channel Nebraska
Two teens reportedly break into church, store in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A church and a store were reportedly broken into Monday evening by two Lincoln teens. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to Bubbles and Blocks, 4930 Lindberg St., around 6:45 p.m. for a burglary after a report of a fire alarm. The officers reportedly saw one of the front windows had been shattered.
News Channel Nebraska
Events benefit Hamburg man's fight against cancer
NEBRASKA CITY – A benefit “bags tournament” is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 for Zayne Osborn of Hamburg. The 21-year-old Osborn is receiving chemotherapy and palliative care for Ewing’s Sarcoma. The corn hole tournament at Dinty Moore’s Bar will raise funds to help Zayne participate in clinical trials in Ohio.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
News Channel Nebraska
One person cited, one arrested after Rock Bluff Road crash
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning on Rock Bluff Road. A Cadillac driven by Samantha Peterson, 36, of Nebraska City was traveling south behind the dam on Rock Bluff Road and collided with a Chevy Camaro driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Plattsmouth, as he entered the roadway from a driveway.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln on Labor Day. LPD said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Cotner & Holdrege. Police said a northbound vehicle, with five people inside, lost control and crashed into a light pole, then a utility signal box that controls the traffic signals at the intersection before coming to rest right outside the Cotner Center Condominium building.
News Channel Nebraska
Man allegedly assaulted and robbed in Lincoln laundromat
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department received a call for a reported robbery early Monday morning. LPD said police were sent to USTOP, 942 S 27th St., around 4:30 a.m. They talked to a 26-year-old victim who told them that he had been in the attached U-Suds laundromat when he was reportedly approached by two unknown men.
News Channel Nebraska
Record Crowd Expected as No. 2 Huskers Battle No. 17 Creighton
• The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won't be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports accident involving a school bus
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an accident Tuesday involving a Waverly school bus. A sheriff’s office press release says a Ford F550 slowed to a stop in on 250th Street so the driver, 53-year-old Douglas Gable, could replace a chain that had been dragging. Investigators say the truck was hit by a school bus driven by 60-year-old Todd Morton of Waverly.
News Channel Nebraska
City approves design costs for housing plat
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City commissioners approved allocations from America Rescue Plan funds Tuesday, including expenses to design and plat for a workforce housing development. Commissioners earlier committed to purchasing 27 acres in the old Grundman Airport area for $500,000 from ARPA funds. On Tuesday, they approved $200,000 to...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice City Council approved FY 23 budget, sanitation hike
BEATRICE – A city budget of just over $54.3 million dollars has been approved by the Beatrice City Council for the fiscal year starting October 1st. It carries a property tax request of $2.85 million….up about a half-percent from the year before. The city saw overall property valuation jump 6.5% for the year.
