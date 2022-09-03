Team USA forward Abby Roque wasn't too happy with the Canadians following her side's 2-1 loss in the final of the Women's World Hockey Championship in Denmark on Sunday. "I think they have lots of players who dive around," Roque told the media postgame, according to The Canadian Press' Donna Spencer. "I think it's ridiculous. It's not the way to play hockey. We play a tough, disciplined game. That's how we are.

