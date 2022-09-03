Read full article on original website
suffolkcountyny.gov
Covid-19 Case Update September 7, 2022
3,168 COVID-19 PCR tests were received. 8,161,355 total tests have been administered since March 2020. 369 new first-time cases were reported. (Please refer to notes at bottom of the NYSDOH COVID page for further explanation.) 24.9 cases per 100k; 21.8 on a 7-day average (includes reported PCR and antigen tests)
suffolkcountyny.gov
Suffolk Health Commissioner Reports Second Case of West Nile Virus This Season
Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Services Dr. Gregson Pigott today reported a second case of West Nile virus in Suffolk County this season. The individual, who is over the age of 50 and resides in the Town of Brookhaven, became ill in early August with symptoms consistent with West Nile virus. Though the case had underlying medical conditions, the individual was not hospitalized and has been recuperating at home.
suffolkcountyny.gov
Environmental Quality Board of Review Meeting on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
The Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ Division of Environmental Quality will hold its regular monthly Board of Review Hearing on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response, the hearings will be held via ZOOM. Only Department representatives, applicants, applicant representatives, and formally invited parties will be able to speak during the hearing. All other interested parties may listen/view the hearings by using the links below and may submit comments regarding the application under review by mail to The Suffolk County Department of Health Services Board of Review, 360 Yaphank Avenue, Suite 2B, Yaphank, NY 11980.
