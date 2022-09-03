ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

jerseydigs.com

Jersey City to Consider 1,189-Unit Development at 808 Pavonia Avenue

A stalled high-rise proposal in Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood could be re-born via two prominent developers as plans have emerged to revitalize a slew of properties near the Loew’s Jersey Theatre. A new application has been submitted to rejuvenate several properties with addresses of 808 Pavonia Avenue,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
City
Government
City
Newark, NJ
roi-nj.com

Realterm acquires transload facility in Newark with easy access to port

Annapolis, Maryland-based Realterm said Tuesday it acquired a 33,500-square-foot transload warehouse facility in Newark with 15 dock-high doors on 1.7 acres. Located at 74 Ave. L, the property is is just minutes from the Port of Newark, offers easy access to Interstates 95 and 78 and is located just 3.9 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Plans Revealed for Liberty Science High School in Jersey City

Specifics as to what will be included in a Jersey City educational facility that would be situated just outside of Liberty State Park have finally emerged as local officials will soon weigh in with their thoughts on the proposal. During their September 6 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board is slated...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
#City Planning#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Division Street#The Embankment Coalition#Conrail
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Symphony Hall receives $2.75M to support capital improvements, programming

NEWARK, NJ — Continuing an upward trajectory for the 1920s-era performing arts center as it approaches a century of existence, Newark Symphony Hall announced Aug. 30 that it has received a combined $2.75 million in donations from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation. Prudential contributed $2 million to NSH as part of the performing arts center’s 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign, and the Mellon Foundation gifted $750,000 to develop the venue’s programming department.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Maxwell Place Park Playground in Hoboken NJ

Maxwell Place Park Playground in Hoboken is another one of our beautiful playgrounds situated on the waterfront. Not only can the kids get in a fun playdate at the playground but grown ups will appreciate the stunning views of the river and the New York City skyline. Tire the little...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

937 active police internal affairs investigations in Hudson County, new AG database shows

There are 937 active police internal affairs investigations in Hudson County, according to a database compiled by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office released today. The searchable dashboard is capable of filtering data by law enforcement agency, the types of allegations involved, and what, if any, disciplinary action was taken for closed cases, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Bloomfield Mayor and Municipal Chair, Other Bloomfield Diehards Back Burgess

Bloomfield Mayor and Municipal Chair, Members of Township Council and Bloomfield Democratic County Committee Support Irvington Council President Renee Burgess to Fill Vacant Senate Seat in LD28. Bloomfield Mayor and Bloomfield Democratic County Committee Municipal Chairperson Michael Venezia, along with six members of the township council and the Bloomfield Democratic...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Labor Leader: Vincent J. Murphy was NJ AFL-CIO president, two-term Mayor of Newark

One of the most influential labor leaders in New Jersey history was Vincent J. Murphy (1893-1976), who spent nine years as the president of the New Jersey AFL-CIO after two terms as the Mayor of Newark. He was the Democratic nominee for Governor of New Jersey in 1943, the last time a sitting labor leader was nominated for statewide office.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly

Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
HOBOKEN, NJ
njbmagazine.com

World Distribution Services Expands Linden Capacity

World Distribution Services (WDS), a leading provider of creative warehouse logistics solutions, has completed an infrastructure improvement creating more than 200,000 square feet of available space at its Linden, giving shippers and importers an outlet for peak season volumes. The newly constructed facility held its grand opening just last year...
LINDEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

World Premiere of "Chilltown Boogie" to Take Place in Jersey City

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Con Vivo Music presents the world premiere of Chilltown Boogie by Alon Nechushtan on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 12:30pm, beginning at J Owen Grundy Pier, Exchange Place, Jersey City. Chilltown Boogie is a site-specific historical opera set in five vignettes, each of which will be performed in a different location in Jersey City. This original new opera is inspired by the events surrounding the formation of Hudson County and Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

