New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
Jersey City to present scaled-back embankment development plan at meeting Wednesday
High-rises planned for the naturally forested Sixth Street Embankment in Downtown Jersey City just got significantly smaller. What would have been a total of 875 units is being reduced to 600 combined residential and hotel units, officials said ahead of a community meeting about the project Wednesday, a reduction by nearly a third.
Bayonne to hold town hall meeting on redevelopment of former Texaco site
Residents are invited to attend and participate in a town hall meeting at Bayonne High School auditorium on Wednesday, September 7, at 7 p.m., according to Mayor James Davis. The meeting is in regards to the redevelopment of the former Texaco site at the foot of the Bayonne Bridge. Togus...
jerseydigs.com
Legal Settlement Could Finally Bring Building to Jersey City’s 107 New York Avenue
A long-running saga looking to revitalize a warehouse in The Heights might finally conclude this week as Jersey City officials could sign off on a scaled-back development spanning an entire block. Back in 2019, an entity called MJSMS LLC began their efforts to redevelopment an industrial property at 107 New...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City to Consider 1,189-Unit Development at 808 Pavonia Avenue
A stalled high-rise proposal in Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood could be re-born via two prominent developers as plans have emerged to revitalize a slew of properties near the Loew’s Jersey Theatre. A new application has been submitted to rejuvenate several properties with addresses of 808 Pavonia Avenue,...
roi-nj.com
Realterm acquires transload facility in Newark with easy access to port
Annapolis, Maryland-based Realterm said Tuesday it acquired a 33,500-square-foot transload warehouse facility in Newark with 15 dock-high doors on 1.7 acres. Located at 74 Ave. L, the property is is just minutes from the Port of Newark, offers easy access to Interstates 95 and 78 and is located just 3.9 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport.
jerseydigs.com
Plans Revealed for Liberty Science High School in Jersey City
Specifics as to what will be included in a Jersey City educational facility that would be situated just outside of Liberty State Park have finally emerged as local officials will soon weigh in with their thoughts on the proposal. During their September 6 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board is slated...
Utility working to resolve issue of discolored water for Passaic County residents
A News 12 New Jersey viewer from Clifton sent the station photos of discolored water in their home.
This New Jersey city is still the most ethnically diverse in the entire country
Jersey City remains the undefeated champion. For the sixth straight year, the city has been named the most ethnically diverse in the United States, beating out the Maryland communities of Germantown and Gaithersburg. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.com. Jersey City has held the top spot...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Symphony Hall receives $2.75M to support capital improvements, programming
NEWARK, NJ — Continuing an upward trajectory for the 1920s-era performing arts center as it approaches a century of existence, Newark Symphony Hall announced Aug. 30 that it has received a combined $2.75 million in donations from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation. Prudential contributed $2 million to NSH as part of the performing arts center’s 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign, and the Mellon Foundation gifted $750,000 to develop the venue’s programming department.
The Countdown: Paterson superintendent talks school year preparations
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we continue our back-to-school coverage with New Jersey's third largest city, Paterson.
Maxwell Place Park Playground in Hoboken NJ
Maxwell Place Park Playground in Hoboken is another one of our beautiful playgrounds situated on the waterfront. Not only can the kids get in a fun playdate at the playground but grown ups will appreciate the stunning views of the river and the New York City skyline. Tire the little...
hudsoncountyview.com
937 active police internal affairs investigations in Hudson County, new AG database shows
There are 937 active police internal affairs investigations in Hudson County, according to a database compiled by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office released today. The searchable dashboard is capable of filtering data by law enforcement agency, the types of allegations involved, and what, if any, disciplinary action was taken for closed cases, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced.
insidernj.com
Bloomfield Mayor and Municipal Chair, Other Bloomfield Diehards Back Burgess
Bloomfield Mayor and Municipal Chair, Members of Township Council and Bloomfield Democratic County Committee Support Irvington Council President Renee Burgess to Fill Vacant Senate Seat in LD28. Bloomfield Mayor and Bloomfield Democratic County Committee Municipal Chairperson Michael Venezia, along with six members of the township council and the Bloomfield Democratic...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
New Jersey Globe
Labor Leader: John J. Giblin served as State Senator, Essex County Freeholder
John J. Giblin (1909-1975) was one of New Jersey’s most powerful labor leaders, serving as president of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68, chairman of the national union, Essex County Freeholder and State Senator. Giblin was the patriarch of a popular New Jersey political dynasty that is...
hudsoncountyview.com
7 first responders injured, 25 people displaced by 3-alarm Jersey City fire on Bergen Ave
Seven first responders were injured and 25 people were displaced by a three-alarm Jersey City fire at two adjoining residential buildings on Bergen Avenue. At approximately 12:45 p.m. yesterday, the Jersey City Fire Department responded to a call for a working fire at 662 and 664 Bergen Ave. While working...
New Jersey Globe
Labor Leader: Vincent J. Murphy was NJ AFL-CIO president, two-term Mayor of Newark
One of the most influential labor leaders in New Jersey history was Vincent J. Murphy (1893-1976), who spent nine years as the president of the New Jersey AFL-CIO after two terms as the Mayor of Newark. He was the Democratic nominee for Governor of New Jersey in 1943, the last time a sitting labor leader was nominated for statewide office.
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly
Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
njbmagazine.com
World Distribution Services Expands Linden Capacity
World Distribution Services (WDS), a leading provider of creative warehouse logistics solutions, has completed an infrastructure improvement creating more than 200,000 square feet of available space at its Linden, giving shippers and importers an outlet for peak season volumes. The newly constructed facility held its grand opening just last year...
World Premiere of "Chilltown Boogie" to Take Place in Jersey City
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Con Vivo Music presents the world premiere of Chilltown Boogie by Alon Nechushtan on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 12:30pm, beginning at J Owen Grundy Pier, Exchange Place, Jersey City. Chilltown Boogie is a site-specific historical opera set in five vignettes, each of which will be performed in a different location in Jersey City. This original new opera is inspired by the events surrounding the formation of Hudson County and Jersey City.
