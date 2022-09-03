Read full article on original website
UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer
UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
wagertalk.com
UCF vs Louisville Prediction and Betting Odds | Sept 9
WagerTalk college football handicapper Kevin Dolan shares his thoughts on Friday night’s primetime clash between UCF and Louisville. The Cardinals stole last year’s contest with a 66-yard pick-six in the closing minute. Will the Golden Knights be able to exact some revenge on their home turf?. Friday, September...
nationalblackguide.com
Tickets On Sale Now for 2022 Florida Blue Florida Classic Rivalry Featuring FAMU and Bethune-Cookman
The Florida Blue Florida Classic has a fresh new look, and tickets for the 2022 edition of the nation's fiercest HBCU rivalry game are now on sale at FloridaClassic.org. This year's matchup between Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Camping World Stadium. It is the 76th all-time meeting between the Rattlers and Wildcats and the 43rd official "Florida Classic." The 2022 clash also marks the 25th Classic in Orlando since the game made Central Florida its full-time home.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Gun Pulled During Fight at DeLand Football Game
DELAND, Fla. - One man is on the run after a dispute at a high school football game escalated out of control. Jayvion Barthel is still at-large after running from police at Spec Martin Stadium on Friday. The incident started at a football game at DeLand High School that night,...
See how Florida’s best universities are ranked in new list
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The University of Central Florida in Orlando is No. 5 among Florida’s best colleges in 2023, according to the latest report by Pittsburgh-based ranking and review company Niche.
click orlando
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant coming to Central Florida. Here’s what we know so far
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal has left a big mark on the restaurant industry in recent years and now he is expanding his culinary footprint into Central Florida. O’Neil’s Big Chicken restaurant franchise is set to open 45 stores in Florida, according to a LinkedIn...
travellemming.com
25 Best Orlando Restaurants (Where to Eat, By a Local)
Enjoying the culinary scene is one of the best parts of traveling to a new city. Orlando is a true melting pot of people and that means you can find just about every kind of food here. The best restaurants in Orlando range from international street food to Michelin-star restaurants.
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
mynews13.com
Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins returns next month
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatorland, the Alligator Capital of the World, is bringing back its family-friendly Halloween event, Gators, Ghosts and Goblins, for another year. The family-friendly event will run weekends Oct. 15-Oct. 30. Activities include animal encounters, live shows, games and a costume parade. The event is included with...
orangeobserver.com
Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26
A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
Daytona Tortugas host final Bob Ross bobblehead night of the season
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Want a Bob Ross bobblehead? The Daytona Tortugas are offering you one last chance this season. The first 1,000 people in attendance at the team’s game on Saturday, Sept. 10, will get a bobblehead of the famed TV painter. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Nearly 100 employers featured at Governor’s Job Fair in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — People looking for work in Central Florida can meet, network and interview with nearly 100 different employers Wednesday. The 22nd annual Governor’s Job Fair starts at noon. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The event will be held at the expo halls at...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
orlandomagazine.com
Best 8 Orlando Food Halls
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
Turkish breakfast joint Sourdough Bread House reopens, Carolina-style barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's opens at Icon Park, and more Orlando food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Sweet Buns, the Tampa-based Asian bakery with a location in Gainesville, will open on East Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North early next year. We can't say where exactly yet, but owner John Zhao (who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse, subject of this week's review) says that the Orlando outpost will also house a Hong Kong-style café offering everything from Hong Kong-style French toast, congee and milk tea to Canto-Euro creations like HK-style spaghetti Bolognese and pork chops ... Top Protein, a start-up protein technology company that manufactures meat from ruminant milk, will open a flagship restaurant in College Park.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bobcat sneaks around Florida home
A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
This Is Florida's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
