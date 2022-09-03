ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Bakery Closing After 27 Years Due to Workforce, Costs

This is sadly a sign of the times that is becoming way too common for many businesses. A Missouri bakery has announced they will be closing after 27 years to due the limitations of available workforce and rising costs to do business. Heaven Scent Bakery in O'Fallon, Missouri made the...
100.9 The Eagle

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
isdschools.org

Proof of Immunizations Required by September 23rd

Missouri law requires all students be up to date on immunizations. Families who did not provide proof of state-required immunizations during registration must provide documentation to their school nurse by September 23rd. If you need to schedule an appointment for your student to receive a required immunization, please contact your...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties

It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
MISSOURI STATE
Business
Economy
Halloween
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri

It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
POLO, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Recreational Pot on the Missouri Political Agenda

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Who is the most searched-for musician in Missouri?

Share of search is the term for a marketing metric that measures the interest for a particular search term in relation to a specified set of search terms. According to My Telescope, the share of search can predict shifts in popularity of a brand or, in this case, an artist or band.
kttn.com

Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO

(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REMOVING INVASIVE CARP FROM THE GRAND RIVER

According to a news release, The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will conduct an operation to seek ways to manage invasive carp populations on the Grand River. From September 12 to September 16, MDC is scheduled to close the Brunswick Access and lower eight miles of the river to boat traffic. The project is being conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
MISSOURI STATE

