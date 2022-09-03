Read full article on original website
Missouri Bakery Closing After 27 Years Due to Workforce, Costs
This is sadly a sign of the times that is becoming way too common for many businesses. A Missouri bakery has announced they will be closing after 27 years to due the limitations of available workforce and rising costs to do business. Heaven Scent Bakery in O'Fallon, Missouri made the...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri Department of Social Services dealing with increased turnover rate and worker shortage
The Missouri Department of Social Services has between 900 and 1,000 vacancies. The agency oversees child welfare services, the foster care system, Medicaid healthcare coverage, food stamps help, and other needs. Karen Meyer, the agency’s Human Resources director, says the turnover rate is about 35 percent. She says the...
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
Rising wage gap makes affordable housing is nearly impossible for millennials in Missouri
The dream of buying a home is growing further and further out of reach for millennials due to low inventory and a widening gap between wages and the affordability of housing, including rentals.
isdschools.org
Proof of Immunizations Required by September 23rd
Missouri law requires all students be up to date on immunizations. Families who did not provide proof of state-required immunizations during registration must provide documentation to their school nurse by September 23rd. If you need to schedule an appointment for your student to receive a required immunization, please contact your...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties
It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
O'Fallon, Missouri, bakery announces closure after 27 years
O'FALLON, Mo. — Heaven Scent Bakery in O'Fallon, Missouri, announced Sunday it would be closing its doors after 27 years in business. The bakery announced the closure via Facebook, and the post had 2,100 likes, 2,300 shares and more than 1,000 comments as of noon Monday. "The ever rising...
Report: Missourians have 5th-worst lung health in the US
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
Why some Missourians are uneasy about Parson’s plan to cut income taxes
The governor is calling the General Assembly back to Jefferson City to reauthorize tax credits for farmers and to lower the state's income tax rate. That special session was set to start Tuesday. Last week, House and Senate Leadership said they needed more time to form a plan and would wait until the veto session in the middle of the month to convene.
sgfcitizen.org
One SPS science teacher, in a closet, is teaching kids from 21 Missouri districts amid staffing shortages
A few minutes before the start of his afternoon class in August, a longtime science teacher at Carver Middle School gave a tour of his new, temporary classroom. “Here we are,” said Joe Laflen as he opened a storage closet door with a sign affixed to it that read: “Shhh! Launch Live Session in Progress!”
Record numbers of Missouri schools shift to four-day weeks
As a way of saving money and recruiting teachers, more Missouri schools are trying out four-day weeks than ever. An expert on the subject explains why it happens, and what the benefits and drawbacks are.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin on September 28
– A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Missouri ranks low on federal life expectancy charts
A federal report released this month shows Arkansas life expectancy is among the lowest of the states, and getting lower.
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
northwestmoinfo.com
Recreational Pot on the Missouri Political Agenda
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Who is the most searched-for musician in Missouri?
Share of search is the term for a marketing metric that measures the interest for a particular search term in relation to a specified set of search terms. According to My Telescope, the share of search can predict shifts in popularity of a brand or, in this case, an artist or band.
kttn.com
Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO
(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REMOVING INVASIVE CARP FROM THE GRAND RIVER
According to a news release, The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will conduct an operation to seek ways to manage invasive carp populations on the Grand River. From September 12 to September 16, MDC is scheduled to close the Brunswick Access and lower eight miles of the river to boat traffic. The project is being conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
