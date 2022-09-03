Read full article on original website
Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game
I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
White Sox take advantage of Mariners' miscues for 9-6 win
SEATTLE (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in three runs with a homer and double, Chicago took advantage of three errors, and the White Sox rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 on Wednesday. The White Sox took two of three in the series and stayed on the heels of Cleveland and Minnesota in the crowded AL Central race. It looked early like it would be a series loss for the White Sox as Seattle starter Luis Castillo tied an American League record by striking out the first seven batters to start the game. But Castillo made a mistake giving up Jiménez’s two-out home run in the fourth inning, and watched Chicago rally for four runs in the sixth inning that started with a fielding error by third baseman Eugenio Suárez.
