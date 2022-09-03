Read full article on original website
Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today
Good luck on Saturday afternoon, Texas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches. Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Saban doesn't appear...
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Quinn Ewers Very Clear
Quinn Ewers will face a massive test early in his freshman season when Texas hosts Alabama this Saturday. In his Longhorns debut, the five-star recruit completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Texas stormed to a 52-10 win over UL Monroe, but Steve Sarkisian's club faces a far tougher opponent in Week 2.
Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame
Junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) dances with his teammates prior to No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Columbus was a surreal place to be Saturday.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
What Brian Kelly said after LSU's gut-wrenching loss to Florida State: 'Mistake after mistake'
Whatever margin for error LSU had going into its opener against Florida State, it had been trimmed down to nothing by the time it took the field on its final drive. The margin was gone, Brian Kelly said, and that’s what cost him team.
UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer
UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral
It appears that Olivia Dunne is a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who is one of the most-followed athletes on social media in all of college sports, shared a photo with "Joe Burrow" on Sunday. Dunne, who's benefited greatly from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules,...
Sam Pittman discusses latest Arkansas injury updates
Following their 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati in Week 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks have several lingering questions in the injury department. Head coach Sam Pittman discussed the latest on the situation in his weekly press conference Monday afternoon. Three Razorback starters on defense (nickel Myles Slusher, safety Jalen Catalon,...
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with Missouri
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Missouri on Saturday September 10, 2022. Excited about getting a chance to play Missouri again. It's been a while that K-State and Missouri have hooked up but I know our fans are excited about it and our players are excited. We had our first team meeting back yesterday and then had a practice yesterday. I know the fans will be cranked up, we had a great, great crowd last Saturday at the Bill. It was an electric crowd. I know our kids really appreciated the fans coming out, the students, our band is as good as always and it was a great atmosphere and I know our players really appreciated that. So I want to thank the fans and I challenge them even this week, it's going to need to be even louder and more electric and I think it will be for this great game. So we'll start our prep today with our pads on and get a plan together.
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Five-Star 2022 F TJ Power set to make his college announcement
If the 247Sports Crystal Ball is to be believed, Duke's 2023 basketball class will extend its No.1 ranking lead when power forward TJ Power announces his decision live on our network's YouTube channel. All five predictions logged on Power's profile point in the direction of the Blue Devils, who have made the 6'8" Worcester, MA native a priority since extending a scholarship offer on July 14th.
Buckeye offer says Ohio State ‘is such a special place’ after attending Ohio State - Notre Dame game
Four-star Garrett Stover loved Jim Knowles’ defense and talked about Ohio State being a special place after being in the house for the Buckeye win over Notre Dame.
Projected starter out for the year plus other injury updates after Georgia
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provides an injury update on the team after the team's season-opener against Georgia, the loss of a projected starter, and other key notes.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Wild Florida State vs. LSU Ending
The Florida State-LSU game had a little bit of everything on Sunday night. It had some great plays on offense, defense, and especially special teams towards the end of the game. The game looked to be over in the final couple of minutes before LSU drove 99 yards to get...
Why a snap for a backup QB, and would WVU do it moving forward?
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses the use of backup Garrett Greene and whether that is something WVU could use moving forward.
Everything Marcus Freeman said before Notre Dame vs. Marshall
Notre Dame takes on Marshall this weekend. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in a big way after the tough 21-10 loss to Ohio State over the weekend. On Monday, Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media for 30 minutes about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say.
College football rankings: Georgia overtakes Alabama in ESPN's top 25 for Week 2
ESPN released its updated college football top 25 power rankings entering Week 2 Tuesday with mass changes near the top, including a new entry at No. 1 after seismic showing from a preseason national championship favorite. The one major upset that is sure to shake up this week's latest AP Poll was Florida's dramatic win over Utah in the Swamp thanks to Anthony Richardson's heroics in the final moments.
