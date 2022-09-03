‘The Estate’ Trailer: Toni Collette And Anna Faris Scheme To Win Kathleen Turner’s Affections In Vicious Dark Comedy

Read full article on original website
‘Tell Me Lies’: Grace Van Patten On Toxic Relationships And Ensemble Acting [Interview]
Based on the novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, the new Hulu drama “Tell Me Lies” follows the toxic relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten, “Nine Perfect Strangers”) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), over the course of eight years, starting when they first meet during college. Meaghan Oppenheimer (“Queen America”) serves as showrunner for the racy series, with Emma Roberts executive producing with her partner Sarah Preiss under their Belletrist Productions banner.
‘The Good Nurse’ Trailer: Eddie Redmayne & Jessica Chastain Star In Netflix’s Upcoming True-Crime Thriller
Nurses are supposed to make sure their patients are comfortable and well-taken care of. But what if that kindly nurse, who you expect to do what’s best, is actually trying to kill you? That’s the question that is asked in the new Netflix thriller, “The Good Nurse.”
‘To Leslie’ Trailer: Andrea Riseborough Stars As An Alcoholic Who Wins The Lotto In Michael Morris’ Drama
Addiction is one of the most tragic diseases that a person can fight. No matter your situation in life, if you are an addict, you will likely find some way to crash and burn. That’s exactly the case in the new film, “To Leslie.”. As seen in the...
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Trailer: Mila Kunis’ Perfect Life Could Come Crashing Down In New Netflix Thriller
Recently, Hulu debuted the film, “Not Okay,” about a young woman lying about her past in an attempt to garner sympathy on social media. It appears Netflix is about to release another film about a woman potentially lying about her past. However, in “Luckiest Girl Alive,” there could be way more sinister secrets to be unveiled.
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
‘Amsterdam’ Trailer: David O. Russell’s Latest With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie & John David Washington Arrives In October
Some people adore his films, others detest his films and the man himself. (Likely for good reason.) Wherever someone may fall with their opinions on him, one thing is certain about David O. Russell: Somehow, time and time again, he attracts the most celebrated and talented actors of Hollywood with whatever he works in. Spanning the likes of “Three Kings,” “The Fighter,” and Academy Award winner “Silver Linings Playbook” and beyond, Russell has quite the extended career. Heading to theaters this Fall is “Amsterdam,” the newest feature from the writer and director. After an initial trailer for the film was released in July, a second look at the film is here to offer a further, more detailed glimpse.
‘The Eternal Daughter’: Tilda Swinton Devised Idea Of Playing Both Mother & Daughter In Joanna Hogg’s Latest
Filmmaker Joanna Hogg, who is behind the award-winning “The Souvenir” films returns this week at the Venice Film Festival with a new film, “The Eternal Daughter,” which stars Tilda Swinton (“Three Thousand Years of Longing“). The pic is described as a ghostly story slightly influence by Hogg’s own relationship with her late mother that explores the fraught and powerful bonds between mother and daughter but with otherworldly elements.
‘Significant Other’ Trailer: Maika Monroe & Jake Lacy Star In New Paramount+ Mystery Thriller
A lot of bad things can happen when you go out in the woods with your partner. There are wild animals. Horror movies taught us there could be evil murderers with machetes. But sometimes, as in the new film, “Significant Other,” the scariest part of going in the woods is maybe your partner. Do you really know they won’t murder you in cold blood?
‘Full Circle’: Zazie Beetz To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s Upcoming HBO Max Series
Steven Soderbergh is returning to the world of TV, and for his next project, “Full Circle,” the filmmaker is bringing along an actor he has previously worked with. According to Deadline, Zazie Beetz has been cast in the upcoming six-episode limited series, “Full Circle,” from filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. In the series, Beetz is expected to play an agent for the United States Postal Inspection Service. The show is said to follow the story of a botched kidnapping that brings together disparate characters from around New York City. The series is written by longtime Soderbergh collaborator, Ed Solomon, who will also executive produce alongside the director.
‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ Trailer: Lily James, Emma Thompson & Shazad Latif Star In A Cross-Cultural Rom-Com
In our app-addicted culture, dating in the modern world has become extremely difficult. But what happens when you throw cultural differences and arraigned (“assisted”) marriage into the mix? Well, it all gets even more complicated, doesn’t it? That’s the premise of the new U.K. cross-cultural rom-com, “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” directed by Shekhar Kapur (“Elizabeth”) and written by Jemima Khan.
‘My Policeman’ Trailer: Harry Styles & Emma Corrin Star In A Story of Forbidden Love Coming In October
A powerful story of forbidden love, regret, and living as your true self, “My Policeman” is the (reductively) “gay policeman movie starring Harry Styles” that you’ve likely been hearing about for months. While yes, the movie, helmed by British theatre director and producer Michael Grandage (2016’s “Genius”), and written by Ron Nyswaner, based on the book by Bethan Roberts, is that a gay cop love story, it’s also much more complex and moving than that, frankly.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Keegan-Michael Key And Jordan Peele Star In Henry Selick’s Latest Animated Film
Henry Selick, the wildly original mastermind behind such extraordinarily conceived feature film animations as “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “James And The Giant Peach,” marks his first feature film since 2009s unsettling creeper, “Coraline,” in “Wendell & Wild.” Debuting on Netflix later this year, the stop-motion animation, billed as a dark fantasy comedy horror, “Wendell & Wild” is based on a screenplay penned by Selick and Jordan Peele, who also produces and stars in a voice role alongside long time collaborator Keegan-Michael Key. The screenplay itself is adapted from an unpublished book of the same name by Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Review: Civility Dies & Friends Go To War In Martin McDonagh’s Thought-Provoking Tragicomedy [Venice]
The mordantly comedic assault on the politics of revenge used to be the province of English/Irish playwright turned filmmaker Martin McDonagh. In more recent years, the writer/director has turned his probing eye towards compassion, forgiveness, and redemption and the unanswerable question of whether his problematic protagonists are worthy of any such goodwill. The challenge made on the spectator and the moral ambiguity continues in his latest, “The Banshee Of Inisherin,” a stark, moody, quieter, hilariously dark tragicomedy that offers no easy answers or resolutions of any kind.
‘Babylon’ First Look: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire & More Headline Damien Chazelle’s Period Hollywood Drama
We are currently knee-deep into Fall Film Festival Season and because of that, we’re looking ahead to awards time and then perhaps the Oscars in early 2023. And while many of the big contenders will make their debuts at the various festivals, one major film is barely going to sneak in under the wire in December, but judging by a new first look at the feature, “Babylon” could be the runaway favorite when trophies are handed out.
‘Sr.’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Playfully & Lovingly Celebrates His Trailblazing & Irreverent Filmmaking Father [Telluride]
Although Robert Downey Jr. is currently one of the most famous actors on the planet, he reminds the audience early in the new documentary “Sr.”— about his late father Robert Downey Sr.— that for many years, he was simply just known as “Bob Downey’s kid.” Which is ostensibly the impetus of “Sr.,” directed by celebrated documentarian Chris Smith (“American Movie”), yet, essentially hosted and presented by RDJ, to put his father in proper cinematic and historical context. Downey Sr. was a raucous indie, arthouse experimentalist, a cult figure and trailblazer who started making bizarre DIY counter-culture films before those scenes were even a twinkle in the eyes of the modern American filmmaking landscape.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: Olivia Wilde Goes The Mystery Box Route With ‘The Stepford Wives’ Meets ‘The Matrix’ [Venice]
Following her outstanding and irreverent directorial debut, “Booksmart,” actor-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde returns with a much more ambitious effort in “Don’t Worry Darling.” Taking the mystery box route, “Twilight Zone” meets “The Stepford Wives,” with a little dash of “The Matrix,” the audacious film is ultimately a misfire because of its overextending mystery conceit. But regardless, it’s a well-crafted film that shows Wilde’s debut was no fluke. And if Jordan Peele took social-political dimensions about race and melded them with horror, “Don’t Worry Darling,” seems to take similar cues and inspiration, melding social ideas of patriarchal societies, the female experience, and the notion of feminism and control, with fantastical genre.
‘The Acolyte’: Jodie Turner-Smith Joins Leslye Headland’s Mysterious ‘Star Wars’ Series
We are mere days away from the release of Lucasfilm’s latest foray into the galaxy far, far away, “Andor.” And as with every major franchise nowadays, the release of a new project just means there will be plenty of questions about what’s to come next. And boy howdy, Lucasfilm has a lot of “Star Wars” TV content on the horizon, including what might be the most mysterious (and thus, interesting) project, “The Acolyte.” But as we get closer to production, at least we’re getting more information about who might star in the cast of the outlier “Star Wars” series.
‘Women Talking,’ Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman And… ‘Close’ Top Telluride’s Oscars Buzzlist
TELLURIDE – Venice may be enraptured in gossip-y drama over a film no one will be talking about two months from now (and, clearly, a very frustrating ticketing system), but the 49th edition of the Telluride Film Festival was where the 2023 Oscar season truly kicked off. The annual Colorado set festival certainly has its fair share of world premieres and curated Venice and Cannes titles, but that’s only one reason it has solidified its reputation as an awards season staple. Frankly, whether they are Telluride regulars or in town for their own films, there is no other festival in the world where so many AMPAS members get to see so many of their peers’ work. It’s almost revolutionary.
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: Tilda Swinton Carries Dual Roles With Ease In Joanna Hogg’s Atmospheric Drama [Venice]
There’s always been a haunted mood in Joanna Hogg’s films, felt both in the deceptively mundane domestic rhythms of the likes of “Exhibition” and “Archipelago,” and in the exquisite memory pieces, “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir Part II.” Like the best and most personal of storytellers—Chantal Akerman comes to mind as a creator with akin sensibilities—Hogg is a filmmaker possessed by the slivers of her recollections. In a way, she can’t help but sneak in—and sometimes, blatantly pour—remembrances into her tales, infusing them with the ghosts of the past. The two (very) loosely autobiographical “Souvenir” films that chart the life of Honor Swinton Byrne’s film student Julie (a Hogg stand-in) are perhaps the best examples of her approach to art as a miner of personal history, one that honored both an echo of her younger self, and her mother.
‘Dreamin’ Wild’ Review: Bill Pohlad’s Emerson Brothers Tale Is The Cure For The Conventional Music Biopic [Venice]
Lightning strikes twice for filmmaker Bill Pohlad in his sophomore feature “Dreamin’ Wild.” The producer-turned-writer-director follows up the promise of his bifurcated Brian Wilson biopic “Love & Mercy” with another moving tale of personal and artistic redemption. His recounting of Donnie and Joe Emerson’s resurgence over three decades after the release of their only album captures not just musicians but also something of the quality of the music itself. Pohlad’s film is a harmonious composition that blends an impressionistic style with humanistic storytelling.
