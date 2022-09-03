‘The Estate’ Trailer: Toni Collette And Anna Faris Scheme To Win Kathleen Turner’s Affections In Vicious Dark Comedy

Some people adore his films, others detest his films and the man himself. (Likely for good reason.) Wherever someone may fall with their opinions on him, one thing is certain about David O. Russell: Somehow, time and time again, he attracts the most celebrated and talented actors of Hollywood with whatever he works in. Spanning the likes of “Three Kings,” “The Fighter,” and Academy Award winner “Silver Linings Playbook” and beyond, Russell has quite the extended career. Heading to theaters this Fall is “Amsterdam,” the newest feature from the writer and director. After an initial trailer for the film was released in July, a second look at the film is here to offer a further, more detailed glimpse.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO