‘Master Gardener’ Review: Paul Schrader Builds A Fitting Ending To His Plagued Man Trilogy [Venice]

‘Dreamin’ Wild’ Review: Bill Pohlad’s Emerson Brothers Tale Is The Cure For The Conventional Music Biopic [Venice]
Lightning strikes twice for filmmaker Bill Pohlad in his sophomore feature “Dreamin’ Wild.” The producer-turned-writer-director follows up the promise of his bifurcated Brian Wilson biopic “Love & Mercy” with another moving tale of personal and artistic redemption. His recounting of Donnie and Joe Emerson’s resurgence over three decades after the release of their only album captures not just musicians but also something of the quality of the music itself. Pohlad’s film is a harmonious composition that blends an impressionistic style with humanistic storytelling.
‘Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer’ Review: A Very Linear Look At An Enigmatic And Legendary Figure Of Cinema [Telluride]
Werner Herzog turned 80 on September 5, and he did so at a place that loves him dearly (and where he serves as an executive director): the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. There, you can be immersed in the festival’s fare thanks to a booming, massive theater named for the enigmatic director, smack-dab next to a mountain where you can tempt your own “Grizzly Man” experience. With such birthday timing, the festival world premieres an affectionate but broad documentary about his career, “Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer,” which distinctly takes a more literal route to understanding such an enigmatic figure.
‘Dead For A Dollar’ Review: Walter Hill Rides Again In A Fun, Flimsy Western Adventure [Venice]
“I need a drink,” offers a character (who shall remain nameless to avoid spoilers) as the final line of “Dead for a Dollar,” director Walter Hill’s return to the Western. It’s a note of exasperation, not triumph, following the genre’s inevitable shootout. And the line is perhaps the only way to end a film whose primary function is to strip away the trappings of myth from the West and leave behind only people performing a job. Cowboys and their ilk have quitting time, too.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: Olivia Wilde Goes The Mystery Box Route With ‘The Stepford Wives’ Meets ‘The Matrix’ [Venice]
Following her outstanding and irreverent directorial debut, “Booksmart,” actor-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde returns with a much more ambitious effort in “Don’t Worry Darling.” Taking the mystery box route, “Twilight Zone” meets “The Stepford Wives,” with a little dash of “The Matrix,” the audacious film is ultimately a misfire because of its overextending mystery conceit. But regardless, it’s a well-crafted film that shows Wilde’s debut was no fluke. And if Jordan Peele took social-political dimensions about race and melded them with horror, “Don’t Worry Darling,” seems to take similar cues and inspiration, melding social ideas of patriarchal societies, the female experience, and the notion of feminism and control, with fantastical genre.
‘Sr.’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Playfully & Lovingly Celebrates His Trailblazing & Irreverent Filmmaking Father [Telluride]
Although Robert Downey Jr. is currently one of the most famous actors on the planet, he reminds the audience early in the new documentary “Sr.”— about his late father Robert Downey Sr.— that for many years, he was simply just known as “Bob Downey’s kid.” Which is ostensibly the impetus of “Sr.,” directed by celebrated documentarian Chris Smith (“American Movie”), yet, essentially hosted and presented by RDJ, to put his father in proper cinematic and historical context. Downey Sr. was a raucous indie, arthouse experimentalist, a cult figure and trailblazer who started making bizarre DIY counter-culture films before those scenes were even a twinkle in the eyes of the modern American filmmaking landscape.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Review: Civility Dies & Friends Go To War In Martin McDonagh’s Thought-Provoking Tragicomedy [Venice]
The mordantly comedic assault on the politics of revenge used to be the province of English/Irish playwright turned filmmaker Martin McDonagh. In more recent years, the writer/director has turned his probing eye towards compassion, forgiveness, and redemption and the unanswerable question of whether his problematic protagonists are worthy of any such goodwill. The challenge made on the spectator and the moral ambiguity continues in his latest, “The Banshee Of Inisherin,” a stark, moody, quieter, hilariously dark tragicomedy that offers no easy answers or resolutions of any kind.
Abel Ferrara Talks Shia LaBeouf Playing A ‘Padre Pio’ Saint, Sobriety, & Working On A New Ukraine War Doc [Venice Interview]
[VENICE] It’s Saturday afternoon at the Tennis Club on the Lido, and American director Abel Ferrara chats on camera to an Italian television host before some of his customary swearing sets in, courtesy of a few brave souls wanting a photo with him next to the courts. He’s hungry. “The Bad Lieutenant” director wolfs down a white bread sandwich while flapping that he needs an ATM and some water before his next interview begins.
‘Love Life’ Review: Kōji Fukada’s Film Is An Uneven Melodrama On Grief And Intimacy [Venice]
The tragedy at the center of “Love Life,” the new film from Japanese director Kōji Fukada which premieres in Competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival, does not come to disrupt a perfectly happy family. Cracks are visible in the facade of the life shared by Taeko (Fumino Kimura) and Jiro (Kento Nagayama) even before the fatal accident that claims the life of Keita (Tetta Shimada), her young son from a previous marriage. But Taeko, who cares for her son, her husband, and her clients through her job in social services, can just about keep all the plates spinning until that fateful day. When Keita dies, formerly dormant problems bubble up to the surface, while others that once seemed crucial now appear completely trivial.
Alejandro G. Iñárritu Says There Is A “Racist Undercurrent” In The Negative Reviews Of ‘Bardo’
Over the weekend, we saw a number of high-profile films get major premieres at the Venice Film Festival. One of the most anticipated features to debut is Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Bardo.” The film marks the director’s first feature since 2015’s Oscar-winning “The Revenant” and many were curious how Iñárritu would return. Well, if the early reviews are any indication, “Bardo” might not be the Oscar contender that we have come to expect from Iñárritu. Instead, the film has been receiving some harsh criticism, which the Mexican filmmaker feels might have racist undertones.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Keegan-Michael Key And Jordan Peele Star In Henry Selick’s Latest Animated Film
Henry Selick, the wildly original mastermind behind such extraordinarily conceived feature film animations as “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “James And The Giant Peach,” marks his first feature film since 2009s unsettling creeper, “Coraline,” in “Wendell & Wild.” Debuting on Netflix later this year, the stop-motion animation, billed as a dark fantasy comedy horror, “Wendell & Wild” is based on a screenplay penned by Selick and Jordan Peele, who also produces and stars in a voice role alongside long time collaborator Keegan-Michael Key. The screenplay itself is adapted from an unpublished book of the same name by Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman.
TIFF 2022: 16 Must-See Films To See At The Toronto Film Festival
This week marks the beginning of the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. Films premiering in Toronto as well as those that have already premiered at festivals such as Cannes and Venice, are generating a lot of interest online, which makes festivalgoers excited that after taking caution due to the COVID pandemic, TIFF is back in person this year. While our team has already covered Telluride and Venice, TIFF tends to have some of the most impressive premieres. Some of the highly anticipated events to come out of the festival include “The Whale,” which stars Brendan Fraser, who has already been the recipient of TIFF’s Tribute Award for his performance, Park Chan-wook‘s “Decision To Leave,” as well as an appearance by Taylor Swift for the “In Conversation With…” series.
‘Close’ Trailer: An Unlikely Friendship Is Formed By The Collapse of Another In Lukas Dhont’s Award-Winning Film
Growing up is tough, we all know that, especially when you struggle to fit in. This scenario is often where young friendships can end because one party feels being accepted is better than keeping their friendship with someone who is an “outcast.” That very difficult decision to end a friendship because of your peers is the heart of A24’s new film, “Close.” The heartwrenching story about how devastating friendship breakups can be when you are young, especially when they’re one-sided, stars Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele as Léo and Rémi, two thirteen-year-old boys.
‘Full Circle’: Zazie Beetz To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s Upcoming HBO Max Series
Steven Soderbergh is returning to the world of TV, and for his next project, “Full Circle,” the filmmaker is bringing along an actor he has previously worked with. According to Deadline, Zazie Beetz has been cast in the upcoming six-episode limited series, “Full Circle,” from filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. In the series, Beetz is expected to play an agent for the United States Postal Inspection Service. The show is said to follow the story of a botched kidnapping that brings together disparate characters from around New York City. The series is written by longtime Soderbergh collaborator, Ed Solomon, who will also executive produce alongside the director.
‘Tell Me Lies’: Grace Van Patten On Toxic Relationships And Ensemble Acting [Interview]
Based on the novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, the new Hulu drama “Tell Me Lies” follows the toxic relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten, “Nine Perfect Strangers”) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), over the course of eight years, starting when they first meet during college. Meaghan Oppenheimer (“Queen America”) serves as showrunner for the racy series, with Emma Roberts executive producing with her partner Sarah Preiss under their Belletrist Productions banner.
‘Significant Other’ Trailer: Maika Monroe & Jake Lacy Star In New Paramount+ Mystery Thriller
A lot of bad things can happen when you go out in the woods with your partner. There are wild animals. Horror movies taught us there could be evil murderers with machetes. But sometimes, as in the new film, “Significant Other,” the scariest part of going in the woods is maybe your partner. Do you really know they won’t murder you in cold blood?
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Trailer: Daniel Brühl Leads An Ensemble That Considers The Horrors Of WWI
Considered one of the greatest war novels of all time, perhaps no story told the horrors of war greater than “All Quiet On The Western Front,” a novel by Erich Maria Remarque, a German veteran of World War I, published in 1928. Soon after, Lewis Milestone directed his own movie based on the book in 1930, another early classic. But it seems like this tale is ripe for a modern retelling, and that’s precisely what director Edward Berger (“All My Loving,” “Your Honor”) has done for Netflix.
‘Babylon’ First Look: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire & More Headline Damien Chazelle’s Period Hollywood Drama
We are currently knee-deep into Fall Film Festival Season and because of that, we’re looking ahead to awards time and then perhaps the Oscars in early 2023. And while many of the big contenders will make their debuts at the various festivals, one major film is barely going to sneak in under the wire in December, but judging by a new first look at the feature, “Babylon” could be the runaway favorite when trophies are handed out.
‘Amsterdam’ Trailer: David O. Russell’s Latest With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie & John David Washington Arrives In October
Some people adore his films, others detest his films and the man himself. (Likely for good reason.) Wherever someone may fall with their opinions on him, one thing is certain about David O. Russell: Somehow, time and time again, he attracts the most celebrated and talented actors of Hollywood with whatever he works in. Spanning the likes of “Three Kings,” “The Fighter,” and Academy Award winner “Silver Linings Playbook” and beyond, Russell has quite the extended career. Heading to theaters this Fall is “Amsterdam,” the newest feature from the writer and director. After an initial trailer for the film was released in July, a second look at the film is here to offer a further, more detailed glimpse.
‘Women Talking,’ Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman And… ‘Close’ Top Telluride’s Oscars Buzzlist
TELLURIDE – Venice may be enraptured in gossip-y drama over a film no one will be talking about two months from now (and, clearly, a very frustrating ticketing system), but the 49th edition of the Telluride Film Festival was where the 2023 Oscar season truly kicked off. The annual Colorado set festival certainly has its fair share of world premieres and curated Venice and Cannes titles, but that’s only one reason it has solidified its reputation as an awards season staple. Frankly, whether they are Telluride regulars or in town for their own films, there is no other festival in the world where so many AMPAS members get to see so many of their peers’ work. It’s almost revolutionary.
‘Blueback’ Trailer: Mia Wasikowska Wants To Save The Fish In Robert Connolly’s TIFF Drama
Kid-befriends-animal films have been a staple of the industry for ages. While a bit more niche, we’ve even seen blockbuster kid-befriends-sea-animal films, as well, with “Free Willy” leading the way. Now, we get another entry in the tried-and-true subgenre with “Blueback.”. As seen in the trailer,...
