‘The Kingdom: Exodus’ Review: Lars Von Trier Is Down With The Sickness In Revived Hospital Comedy Series [Venice]

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Dreamin’ Wild’ Review: Bill Pohlad’s Emerson Brothers Tale Is The Cure For The Conventional Music Biopic [Venice]
Lightning strikes twice for filmmaker Bill Pohlad in his sophomore feature “Dreamin’ Wild.” The producer-turned-writer-director follows up the promise of his bifurcated Brian Wilson biopic “Love & Mercy” with another moving tale of personal and artistic redemption. His recounting of Donnie and Joe Emerson’s resurgence over three decades after the release of their only album captures not just musicians but also something of the quality of the music itself. Pohlad’s film is a harmonious composition that blends an impressionistic style with humanistic storytelling.
theplaylist.net
‘On The Fringe’ Review: Hot-Button Eviction Thriller Starring Penélope Cruz Sticks Up A Righteous Finger At Landlords [Venice]
Heavy on Loachian social realism and undergirded by the intensity and heavy stakes of a Safdie Brothers flick, Juan Diego Botto’s gritty eviction thriller “On the Fringe” — produced by Penélope Cruz, who also lends her name to the billing sheet — makes for hard-hitting stuff. Premiering at the Venice Film Festival today in the Orrizonti section, here’s a slice of agitprop that feels as timely as ever, with the energy crisis surging across Europe, the costs of living rocketing from shore to shore, and society’s most marginalized left to pick up the tab.
theplaylist.net
‘Blue Jean’ Review: Georgia Oakley’s Brilliant Debut Is An Astonishingly Credible, Complex Queer ’80s Drama [Venice]
With its abundance of flickery grain, exceedingly credible period production, and eminently authentic ensemble, UK filmmaker Georgia Oakley’s astonishing debut feature “Blue Jean” — which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week, no doubt primed to pick up a swath of gongs and laurels — could well be a relic exhumed from the back cupboards of a dusty film archive.
theplaylist.net
‘The Son’ Review: Hugh Jackman Ably Anchors A Devastating, But Ultimately Dull Domestic Drama [Venice]
Writer/director Florian Zeller cannot manage to reproduce the magic of “The Father” with his latest film, “The Son.” This latest screen adaptation of Zeller’s trilogy of stage plays about families falling apart, co-written with Englishman Christopher Hampton, expands its setting outside the limited confines of a single apartment – yet somehow manages to feel less cinematic. Without a clever conceit to elevate the material, this domestic drama is a mostly middling piece of maudlin manipulation.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: Tilda Swinton Carries Dual Roles With Ease In Joanna Hogg’s Atmospheric Drama [Venice]
There’s always been a haunted mood in Joanna Hogg’s films, felt both in the deceptively mundane domestic rhythms of the likes of “Exhibition” and “Archipelago,” and in the exquisite memory pieces, “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir Part II.” Like the best and most personal of storytellers—Chantal Akerman comes to mind as a creator with akin sensibilities—Hogg is a filmmaker possessed by the slivers of her recollections. In a way, she can’t help but sneak in—and sometimes, blatantly pour—remembrances into her tales, infusing them with the ghosts of the past. The two (very) loosely autobiographical “Souvenir” films that chart the life of Honor Swinton Byrne’s film student Julie (a Hogg stand-in) are perhaps the best examples of her approach to art as a miner of personal history, one that honored both an echo of her younger self, and her mother.
theplaylist.net
‘Dead For A Dollar’ Review: Walter Hill Rides Again In A Fun, Flimsy Western Adventure [Venice]
“I need a drink,” offers a character (who shall remain nameless to avoid spoilers) as the final line of “Dead for a Dollar,” director Walter Hill’s return to the Western. It’s a note of exasperation, not triumph, following the genre’s inevitable shootout. And the line is perhaps the only way to end a film whose primary function is to strip away the trappings of myth from the West and leave behind only people performing a job. Cowboys and their ilk have quitting time, too.
theplaylist.net
Luca Guadagnino Says It’ll Take A “Miracle” For His Star-Studded ‘Brideshead Revisited’ Series To Happen At HBO
Luca Guadagnino has apparently created another interesting, must-see film with the upcoming “Bones & All,” if you are to believe the hype coming from the Venice Film Festival, where it received an eight-and-a-half-minute standing ovation. But his cannibal love story isn’t the only project Guadagnino is talking about right now, as he also is still beating the drum to get his “Brideshead Revisited” series off the ground.
theplaylist.net
‘Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer’ Review: A Very Linear Look At An Enigmatic And Legendary Figure Of Cinema [Telluride]
Werner Herzog turned 80 on September 5, and he did so at a place that loves him dearly (and where he serves as an executive director): the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. There, you can be immersed in the festival’s fare thanks to a booming, massive theater named for the enigmatic director, smack-dab next to a mountain where you can tempt your own “Grizzly Man” experience. With such birthday timing, the festival world premieres an affectionate but broad documentary about his career, “Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer,” which distinctly takes a more literal route to understanding such an enigmatic figure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: Olivia Wilde Goes The Mystery Box Route With ‘The Stepford Wives’ Meets ‘The Matrix’ [Venice]
Following her outstanding and irreverent directorial debut, “Booksmart,” actor-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde returns with a much more ambitious effort in “Don’t Worry Darling.” Taking the mystery box route, “Twilight Zone” meets “The Stepford Wives,” with a little dash of “The Matrix,” the audacious film is ultimately a misfire because of its overextending mystery conceit. But regardless, it’s a well-crafted film that shows Wilde’s debut was no fluke. And if Jordan Peele took social-political dimensions about race and melded them with horror, “Don’t Worry Darling,” seems to take similar cues and inspiration, melding social ideas of patriarchal societies, the female experience, and the notion of feminism and control, with fantastical genre.
theplaylist.net
‘Love Life’ Review: Kōji Fukada’s Film Is An Uneven Melodrama On Grief And Intimacy [Venice]
The tragedy at the center of “Love Life,” the new film from Japanese director Kōji Fukada which premieres in Competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival, does not come to disrupt a perfectly happy family. Cracks are visible in the facade of the life shared by Taeko (Fumino Kimura) and Jiro (Kento Nagayama) even before the fatal accident that claims the life of Keita (Tetta Shimada), her young son from a previous marriage. But Taeko, who cares for her son, her husband, and her clients through her job in social services, can just about keep all the plates spinning until that fateful day. When Keita dies, formerly dormant problems bubble up to the surface, while others that once seemed crucial now appear completely trivial.
theplaylist.net
‘Close’ Trailer: An Unlikely Friendship Is Formed By The Collapse of Another In Lukas Dhont’s Award-Winning Film
Growing up is tough, we all know that, especially when you struggle to fit in. This scenario is often where young friendships can end because one party feels being accepted is better than keeping their friendship with someone who is an “outcast.” That very difficult decision to end a friendship because of your peers is the heart of A24’s new film, “Close.” The heartwrenching story about how devastating friendship breakups can be when you are young, especially when they’re one-sided, stars Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele as Léo and Rémi, two thirteen-year-old boys.
theplaylist.net
‘Tulsa King’ Teaser Trailer: Sylvester Stallone Is A Mob Enforcer Sent To Oklahoma In Taylor Sheridan’s Newest Series
When you think of Taylor Sheridan, you think of good ol’ boy drama like “Yellowstone.” And while the filmmaker is busy as hell working on all things “Yellowstone” (he has something like 45 spinoffs in the works, right?), he’s also making time to work with Sylvester Stallone on a fish-out-of-water mafia series, “Tulsa King.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘The Acolyte’: Jodie Turner-Smith Joins Leslye Headland’s Mysterious ‘Star Wars’ Series
We are mere days away from the release of Lucasfilm’s latest foray into the galaxy far, far away, “Andor.” And as with every major franchise nowadays, the release of a new project just means there will be plenty of questions about what’s to come next. And boy howdy, Lucasfilm has a lot of “Star Wars” TV content on the horizon, including what might be the most mysterious (and thus, interesting) project, “The Acolyte.” But as we get closer to production, at least we’re getting more information about who might star in the cast of the outlier “Star Wars” series.
theplaylist.net
‘See How They Run’ Review: A Potentially Juicy Screwball Mystery, Run At Half Speed
When the first trailer for “See How They Run” appeared early this summer, a fair number of observers came to the same conclusion: Wes Anderson rip-off. It wasn’t hard to see; the ‘50s-set murder mystery seems to deliberately ape the Anderson aesthetic, from the meticulously detailed design work to the rich color palates to the striking and frequently symmetrical compositions, and it’s populated by a big, busy, impeccably attired ensemble cast that includes Anderson standby Adrien Brody and “Grand Budapest Hotel” co-star Saoirse Ronan. There’s nothing inherently, unimpeachably wrong with this – after all, even our greatest filmmakers indulge in lifts and homages from time to time. The trouble with “See How They Run” is that director Tom George so carefully studied the look of Anderson’s work but not the feel. He knows the words but not the music.
theplaylist.net
‘The Boys’: Erin Moriarty Has Felt “Silenced, Dehumanized, Paralyzed” By Toxic Fans
“The Boys” is a superhero show that loves to poke fun and roast superhero tropes. However, over the past couple of seasons, particularly the most recent Season 3, the show has also turned its satirical eye to the current political climate, including highlighting white supremacy, fascism, police brutality, and the MeToo movement. But sadly, not all the people who watch the show are able to reckon with the fact that their political beliefs don’t necessarily align with “The Boys.” This leads to people completely missing the point, and in some cases, such as with star Erin Moriarty, disregarding the content of the series to harass people.
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
theplaylist.net
‘Tell Me Lies’: Grace Van Patten On Toxic Relationships And Ensemble Acting [Interview]
Based on the novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, the new Hulu drama “Tell Me Lies” follows the toxic relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten, “Nine Perfect Strangers”) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), over the course of eight years, starting when they first meet during college. Meaghan Oppenheimer (“Queen America”) serves as showrunner for the racy series, with Emma Roberts executive producing with her partner Sarah Preiss under their Belletrist Productions banner.
theplaylist.net
‘Armageddon Time’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins & More Star In James Gray’s Coming-Of-Age Film
Whether it’s ancient cities in the Amazon jungle, uncharted regions of the solar system, or the bleak trenches of WW1, James Gray’s worlds are always meticulously crafted and endlessly immersive. For his upcoming semi-autobiographical work, “Armageddon Time,” things are slightly more earthbound than “Ad Astra,” but they promise to be just as broad, if not broader in scope.
theplaylist.net
‘Sr.’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Playfully & Lovingly Celebrates His Trailblazing & Irreverent Filmmaking Father [Telluride]
Although Robert Downey Jr. is currently one of the most famous actors on the planet, he reminds the audience early in the new documentary “Sr.”— about his late father Robert Downey Sr.— that for many years, he was simply just known as “Bob Downey’s kid.” Which is ostensibly the impetus of “Sr.,” directed by celebrated documentarian Chris Smith (“American Movie”), yet, essentially hosted and presented by RDJ, to put his father in proper cinematic and historical context. Downey Sr. was a raucous indie, arthouse experimentalist, a cult figure and trailblazer who started making bizarre DIY counter-culture films before those scenes were even a twinkle in the eyes of the modern American filmmaking landscape.
theplaylist.net
Alejandro G. Iñárritu Says There Is A “Racist Undercurrent” In The Negative Reviews Of ‘Bardo’
Over the weekend, we saw a number of high-profile films get major premieres at the Venice Film Festival. One of the most anticipated features to debut is Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Bardo.” The film marks the director’s first feature since 2015’s Oscar-winning “The Revenant” and many were curious how Iñárritu would return. Well, if the early reviews are any indication, “Bardo” might not be the Oscar contender that we have come to expect from Iñárritu. Instead, the film has been receiving some harsh criticism, which the Mexican filmmaker feels might have racist undertones.
Comments / 0