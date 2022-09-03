ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Psychologist explains having a narcissistic mother is 'uniquely painful', and they often want to 'take your achievements as their own' and struggle to love you 'unconditionally' for who you are

A psychologist has revealed some of the reasons it is 'uniquely painful' to be the child of a narcissistic mother - and shared advice on how to cope with the situation. Dr Ruth Ann Harpur, who has a practice based in London, spoke about the issue in a TikTok video with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a chartered clinical psychologist based in Surrey.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moral Injury#Moral Identity
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share

Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

What I Learned From Dinner With My Husband’s Girlfriend

She was terrifying. A tall, blonde, vegan who was seven years younger than me — and she never wore a bra. She was my husband’s girlfriend. My husband Per and I were exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM), which is an umbrella term for non-monogamy that includes open communication, mutual care, and consent. The learning process was uncomfortable. We had dabbled in friends-with-benefits relationships while Per and I were in a long-distance relationship. But neither of us had ever sought a relationship in the way Per was now dating his girlfriend. And this new shift was uncomfortable.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
PTSD
Well+Good

‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’

As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'

A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
KIDS
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist

Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
Htens Reviews

10 Ways To Stop Loving Someone Who Doesn’t Love You

10 ways to stop loving someone who doesn’t love you. This will be our focus in this article. One of the painful things you can go through is loving someone who doesn’t love you. When someone you love doesn’t reciprocate your feelings, it can seem as though the world is coming to an end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy