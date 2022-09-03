Read full article on original website
Related
Psychologist explains having a narcissistic mother is 'uniquely painful', and they often want to 'take your achievements as their own' and struggle to love you 'unconditionally' for who you are
A psychologist has revealed some of the reasons it is 'uniquely painful' to be the child of a narcissistic mother - and shared advice on how to cope with the situation. Dr Ruth Ann Harpur, who has a practice based in London, spoke about the issue in a TikTok video with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a chartered clinical psychologist based in Surrey.
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
WHEN A child is kicking off, parents will say anything to calm them down and understand what the problem is. Plenty of mums and dads will ask their little one to "use their words" during a melt-down to get them to communicate the problem. But according to the experts this...
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share
Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
My daughter, 10, kept coming home from school with bruises – I thought she was being bullied but the truth was far worse
A DAD who thought his little girl was being bullied when she came home from school with bruises was left devastated after learning the youngster was seriously ill. Eva Thornley returned home from classes with injuries on her legs in July. But when the marks didn't fade, mum and dad...
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
What I Learned From Dinner With My Husband’s Girlfriend
She was terrifying. A tall, blonde, vegan who was seven years younger than me — and she never wore a bra. She was my husband’s girlfriend. My husband Per and I were exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM), which is an umbrella term for non-monogamy that includes open communication, mutual care, and consent. The learning process was uncomfortable. We had dabbled in friends-with-benefits relationships while Per and I were in a long-distance relationship. But neither of us had ever sought a relationship in the way Per was now dating his girlfriend. And this new shift was uncomfortable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a psychologist – here’s 5 things people with depression want you to know
A PSYCHOLOGIST has revealed five things people with depression want their friends and family to know. Depression affects around five per cent of the population, including in the UK. But over the course of a lifetime, 19 per cent of adults say they have been diagnosed at some point. It...
‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’
As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
Anti-choice megachurch pastor resigns after being busted in "unhealthy" Instagram relationship
Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at the Village Church, which operates under the Southern Baptist sect, announced this week that he's resigning his position after having an Instagram relationship. Chandler, who is married with three children, told his flock, "I fell short." Christianity Today explained that the elders in the...
Serious condition may be the reason you wake up at the same time every night
MILLIONS of Brits will know how frustrating it is to wake in the middle of the night and struggle to get back to sleep. Stress and anxiety, bad neighbours, a baby's arrival or a partner's snoring can often be blamed for a restless night. But those left baffled after waking...
Slate
Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'
A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
Conservative Christians' opposition to homosexuality is not an ancient teaching
The newly formed "Diocese of the Southern Cross" has broken away from the Anglican Church of Australia to form a denomination committed to a highly conservative position on sexuality and marriage equality.
My baby ended up with a skull fracture as I changed her nappy – don’t make my mistake
A MUM is warning other parents after her baby ended up with a fractured skull while changing her nappy. The anonymous mum said she was “in shock” after the horrific event, with scans showing a huge split in the baby’s head. She shared her story with TinyHeartsEducation...
1800-year-old manuscript had some stories of Jesus' complex personality.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The 1800-year-old manuscript was written somewhere between the mid-to-late 2nd century AD. The manuscript has Jesus' childhood stories from the ages of 5 to 12.
The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist
Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
10 Ways To Stop Loving Someone Who Doesn’t Love You
10 ways to stop loving someone who doesn’t love you. This will be our focus in this article. One of the painful things you can go through is loving someone who doesn’t love you. When someone you love doesn’t reciprocate your feelings, it can seem as though the world is coming to an end.
Comments / 2