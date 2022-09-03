ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’

A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Downside of Being Too Close to Your Partner

Being close to your partner can benefit your intimacy but can also threaten your sense of identity. New research on grief shows how a "self–other merger" can make a partner's loss that much harder to overcome. Holding onto your own sense of self can benefit you not just when...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

How to Nourish Different Types of Intimacy in Your Relationship

To strengthen your relationships you may want to work on four types of intimacy: physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual closeness. Intimacy, in general, refers to the level of proximity between two people. It requires vulnerability, openness, and trust. Getting intimate with someone else on one level doesn’t necessarily guarantee intimacy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Clashing With Your Partner? Use Constructive Coping Tools

In a loving marriage or serious relationship, the question is not that you might fight, it's how well you preserve your loving bond afterward. Couples will always have differences and conflicts but they can cope with them with constructive tools. When couples utilize tools like a "Relationship Safety Net," or...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
psychologytoday.com

When a Romantic Partner Asks for an Open Relationship

There are behavioral and psychological predictors of attitudes toward consensual non-monogamy (CNM). Sociosexuality is measured in terms of attitudes, desires, and behaviors within non-committed relationships. You can spot a high sociosexuality suitor through relationship history and attitudes about commitment. In the throes of a new romance, the exciting journey of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Doubt#Anxiety#Time Management
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
verywellmind.com

What Is the Narcissistic Abuse Cycle?

People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), otherwise known as narcissists, have a grandiose sense of self, unreasonable expectations of favorable treatment, and a marked lack of empathy for others. People with narcissistic traits often have difficulty maintaining interpersonal relationships across all areas of life, including at home, at work, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
psychologytoday.com

What to Do When You Are in Your Head

To be in your head usually means overthinking or overanalyzing a situation. Getting out of your head means being present in the moment and letting go of unhelpful thoughts. The first step to getting better is acknowledging what’s happening and being mindful of the situations that trigger this reaction.
MENTAL HEALTH
Bella Smith

Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including Wikipedia.org, instyle.com, thehealthy.com and real. There is no official definition of a toxic relationship because it isn't in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the book that therapists use to figure out what's wrong with their clients. But it's safe to say that a relationship is probably toxic if it makes you feel bad about yourself, is mostly negative, has any kind of abuse, makes you act out of fear, you can't talk to each other without yelling and screaming, or you have to hide or lie about it to your friends and family.
SPRING LAKE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy