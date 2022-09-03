ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Body found floating in lake in Waterford Twp. identified as 25-year-old man from Mexico

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - A body found facedown in Williams Lake two days ago was revealed to be that of a young native of Mexico, authorities in Oakland County confirmed.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico died as a result of an accidental drowning.

Lopez had last been seen by acquaintances on Aug. 28, officials said.

A body was first reported floating in the water Thursday morning by a 911 caller. Authorities later recovered the body from behind a residence in the 6800 block of Brightwood Court in Waterford Township.

"Divers from the Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Search and Rescue
Team did a sweep of the area where the body was discovered and found no evidence of foul play," the sheriff's office said.

The identify of the deceased man was held until his family could be notified.

The OCSO said Lopez' body was found in approximately fifteen feet off shore in four feet of water.

Comments / 23

Guest
3d ago

A human being. Probably someone loved and now missed by his friends and relatives. Racism is alive and well in this country.

Reply(1)
7
Kiim York
3d ago

I’m sorry for the loss of life but would like to know if he was an illegal, or part of the Mexican cartel that is now infiltrating Michigan

Reply
4
Detroitrealist
3d ago

The Media isn't going to talk about his immigration status...it doesn't fit their narrative.

Reply(6)
9
