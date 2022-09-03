During the public comment period of the Visalia City Council meeting on Monday, August 15, 2022, the Visalia Environmental Alliance honored the Reniers: Wilson, Kristin and daughters, with the Environmental Hero Award. This award is given to community stewards of all ages who daily demonstrate lifestyle actions that protect our natural resources for a sustainable Visalia. The Reniers use their own solar power with battery back-up to stay off the grid, drive electric cars. They have a vegetable garden, and as parents, cloth diapers and wipes. They use Visalia’s green waste cans to compost, and shop at the farmers market.

VISALIA, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO