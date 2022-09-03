Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: Visalia Environmental Alliance honors Renier family
During the public comment period of the Visalia City Council meeting on Monday, August 15, 2022, the Visalia Environmental Alliance honored the Reniers: Wilson, Kristin and daughters, with the Environmental Hero Award. This award is given to community stewards of all ages who daily demonstrate lifestyle actions that protect our natural resources for a sustainable Visalia. The Reniers use their own solar power with battery back-up to stay off the grid, drive electric cars. They have a vegetable garden, and as parents, cloth diapers and wipes. They use Visalia’s green waste cans to compost, and shop at the farmers market.
Body found by construction workers in Tulare County
EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body was discovered in Tulare County Tuesday morning by workers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were called to the area of Road 192 and Avenue 68 in Earlimart just before 7 a.m. for a deceased body that was found in a canal. When Deputies arrived […]
Almond orchard dust in Arvin fills the air and residents are concerned
Almonds are a large part of the agriculture economy in Kern County, but the snack that many enjoy also contributes to air pollution in the Central Valley.
KTLA.com
Witness: California corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A man present at the shooting of a corrections counselor near an electric charging station last week identified the gunman, who he said targeted the counselor because he “probably had money due to possessing an electric vehicle,” court documents say. The man said he...
thesungazette.com
Visalia citrus plant faces EPA penalties
SAN FRANCISCO – Ventura Coastal, LLC of Visalia agrees to pay almost $300,000 in penalty fees from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for alleged violations against the Clean Air Act discovered at the facility. On Aug. 31, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Ventura Coastal,...
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Villaraigosa in Fresno, plans for high-speed rail and water storage
Governor Gavin Newsom’s newly named infrastructure czar makes a stop in Fresno this week in the first of many statewide. Former Los Angeles mayor and former gubernatorial candidate Antonio Viilaraigosa talked with Alexan Balekian exclusively during his visit to the Central Valley on Wednesday. Villaraigosa spoke with several Valley...
Child remains hospitalized after shooting, crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is searching for the person who opened fire on a vehicle in Tulare County on Friday, sending a man and three kids to the hospital.
KGET 17
The Brothers Kern: How Kern County got its name
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As you can imagine, Kern County was named after the Kern River. But how was the Kern River named?. The Kern River was named after a red-haired explorer in his 20s who bore the same last name. Edward “Ned” Kern, the youngest of three brothers,...
thesungazette.com
Salvias for My New Garden
Little did I realize that when I agreed to a garage expansion for my husband’s Mustang restoration project, I was also in for a garden restoration project. After the water-loving camellias, azaleas, and ferns were bulldozed from the north side of the old garage, I recognized the opportunity to establish a truly drought tolerant garden. Now, where to start?
KMJ
Bear Hit And Killed In Tulare County
DUCOR, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A small bear was hit and killed in the town of Ducor California Sunday night sometime. The California Highway Patrol believes the bear was crossing SR 65 near Avenue 56 when it was hit and then crawled to Road 232. Michael Trice lives less than...
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
Bakersfield Californian
City's homelessness dashboard created to increase accountability
City of Bakersfield officials said they know that homelessness is the No. 1 concern facing residents, a problem that creates health and public safety concerns for a variety of reasons. But the message Tuesday also included a stark truth: The issue is not just a Bakersfield problem, and so it’ll...
thesungazette.com
Lindsay introduces new volunteers to fire division
LINDSAY – Lindsay’s police officers finally catch a break from the heat as newly sworn in volunteers offer 24/7 fire protection to the city. On Sept. 5, the city of Lindsay officially obtained round the clock fire coverage for residents with the help of four new volunteers. This was a long time coming, as the city has been without designated fire volunteers and employees since 2011. This is the city’s first step toward traditional fire and police roles in their Public Safety department.
rewind981.com
Visalia-Porterville and Fresno all set to have a housing price decline
The last 2 years we’ve had high prices and high interest rates, there hasn’t been much good news for would-be homebuyers lately. But new data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in California.
1 Woman Died, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Fresno. The crash happened on McKinley and Peach Avenues at around 7:00 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
Taft man found dead, pulled from Kern River
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead in the Kern River at Hart Park on Sunday. Vicente Bautista, 25, of Taft, Calif., was pulled from the river, according to the coroner’s office. He was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine […]
Fresno repeatedly breaks heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
For the third time in four days, Fresno set a new record for its high maximum temperature, reaching 107 degrees on Monday.
wascotrib.com
Student caught with gun, drugs at Independence High
A student carried a loaded firearm and marijuana on the Wasco Independence High campus until school staff seized the items on Monday, a Kern County Sheriff's Office advisory report. School staff secured the firearm without incident and contacted the sheriff's office. When officers arrived, they found a loaded 9mm"ghost gun"...
IDENTIFIED: Suspects in homicide at Tulare gas station
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two suspects in a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead last month. Both have now been taken into custody. Officials from the Tulare Police Department said 21-year-old Nathaniel Frank Lujano has been named as the primary suspect, and 23-year-old Jocelyn Rivera has been […]
