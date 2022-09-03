This supercharged American V8 is ready to take on supercars of all traits. For the past few decades, the C5 Corvette has been regarded as one of the best bang for buck sports cars for anyone on a bit of a budget. However, these days it has come time for a new champion to take the throne of excellence in the performance automotive enthusiast community. That vehicle is the C6, specifically the Z06 models if you can find one as their performance is wildly better compared to nearly every other car that came before it, to the point of still keeping up with newer models today. Don't worry, we know it's a little hard to believe so you shouldn't just take it from us, so how about we see if Hoonigan can do the trick?

